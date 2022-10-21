Neighbors return home following gas leak in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Neighbors were allowed to return to their homes Friday afternoon following a gas leak in East Palestine Friday.

All houses and buildings on the 100 block of Garfield Ave. were evacuated for a natural gas leak coming from a house.

A Dominion worker went to check the system and found a large amount of natural gas leaking into the house.

The gas leak happened around 10:40 a.m. The evacuation started at 11:17 a.m. Village Manager Mark McTrusty said police officers and firefighters went door to door making sure everyone was safe.

“I was sitting watching TV with my washer going, waiting to get the washing done and they came to the door and said we got to evacuate because there was a gas leak in the neighborhood,” Sandy Wales said.

The evacuees were taken to city parks and community centers.

“It was very easy. People were very happy to accommodate us,” McTrusty said.

Residents of Christian House Home Health and Assisted Living, a nursing home on the block, were not evacuated but were moved to the other side of the building. The fire doors were closed to protect them, according to East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick.

“We were notified that there was a gas leak in the house across the alley, and they told us that we could move everybody to the other side of the building,” said Brenna Davis, Christian House administrator. “It was real quick, actually. Our staff pulled together and everybody participated in getting chairs over there for people to sit on, and the activity director, Jan, she brought over some music to occupy the residents until lunchtime.”

McTrusty said to move all the residents from the nursing home would have required specialized transportation equipment.

“So, there were made safe behind fire doors,” he said.

The evacuation order was lifted at 12:45 p.m. after Dominion vented the gas. They are working to finish repairing the issue and investigating how the leak started.

No injuries were reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.