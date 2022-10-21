Read full article on original website
Related
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Cut Off Her Mom Annie After She Left the Church and Denounced Polygamy
'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown had once cut her mother, Annie, out of her life and refused to let her around her kids. Here's what we know about their complicated relationship.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Kody Brown Is ‘No Longer Acting as My Husband’ Amid RV Moving Drama: First Look
Not seeing eye to eye! Sister Wives‘ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown can’t stop arguing over the logistics of her RV being on their family land. “We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” Kody, 53, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 9, episode of the TLC series. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”
Kody Brown Looks Visibly Upset After Ex 'Independent Woman' Christine Snubs 27th Anniversary Celebration
It looks like reality has hit Kody Brown quite hard. During the Sunday, September 25, episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch began to really see how unhappy now-ex-wife Christine was in their marriage. The TLC episode was filmed when the former flames would have been celebrating 27 years together, though...
'Absolutely Insane!': Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire For Selling A $6K Retreat At Her Utah Bed & Breakfast
Taking the heat. Meri Brown left many upset after she revealed she is selling a $6,000 retreat in Utah.The Sister Wives star took to Facebook on Monday, October 10, to announce her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, is offering a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.“If you need a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays, cause it’s literally the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Meri said in the 14-minute video. “You can come here and hang out with me. It’s gonna be a weekend of adventure.” BEAMING MERI BROWN PRAISES 'HAPPY PEOPLE'...
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Calls Out Kody for Forcing Ysabel To Choose Between Him or Attending Her Senior Year
On 'Sister Wives', Janelle gets upset with Kody for not putting in more effort to see Ysabel, and making her choose between attending her senior year of high school or seeing him.
Kody Brown's Son Gabriel Heartbreakingly Admits His Dad Seems 'Tired Of Putting Effort Into Maintaining' Their Relationship
Kody Brown and his son Gabriel appear to be at odds. During the Sunday, October 16, episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch and his 21-year-old offspring went head to head over Janelle's RV. As Kody and his son with Janelle tried to fix the home together, Gabe insisted he was the only one who knew how to fix the property, to which the 53-year-old replied, "We have to know how to fix it."Kody later shared his frustration with his son in a side interview, saying, "Gabriel doesn’t know anything about this RV. He hasn’t read the manual, he hasn’t driven...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama
Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass
Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Dating After Kody Split -- What She's Looking For (Exclusive)
Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle more than year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her post-Kody life, where she described herself as "single." "I'm single now, right? So I kind...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Go to Son Logan Brown’s Wedding? Everything We Know
Making amends? Sister Wives star Logan Brown married Michelle Petty on October 22. But did his father, Kody Brown, attend the ceremony? Keep scrolling to find out if Kody was at the wedding amid the family drama. Did Kody Brown Attend Logan Brown and Michelle Petty’s Wedding?. Kody did...
Who Is Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Ex-Husband David Jessop? Inside Her First Marriage
Who is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Jessop? While the TLC personality is known for her plural marriage to husband Kody Brown and sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown — Christine Brown left the family patriarch in November 2021 — she was previously married to Jessop from 1999 to 2007. Though she has rarely spoken about her past marriage, fans are still curious to learn about her life before she met Kody.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown ‘Slipped’ And Revealed Janelle Has Already Left Kody Brown
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that Christine Brown accidentally slipped and revealed sister wife Janelle has left Kody Brown in a new interview.
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown asked his 3 remaining wives to 'conform to patriarchy' after Christine announced she was leaving him
Kody Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that he regretted not "taking the reins" of his family and instead valuing his wives' independence.
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Hospitalized for COVID-19 in Season 17 Mid-Season Trailer
Kody Brown's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, ends up in the hospital battling COVID-19 after somehow getting exposed during 'Sister Wives' Season 17. Here's what we know.
‘Sister Wives’: It’s Time for Meri Brown to Let Go
Meri Brown and Kody Brown's marriage is irretrievably broken. 'Sister Wives' fans are just waiting for her to leave him behind. We are waiting for the same.
BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife
Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).
Loretta Lynn Once Revealed How Her Husband Felt About Being Portrayed as a Cheater in Her Songs
Loretta Lynn wrote famous songs that made her longtime husband sound like a cheater. And she once revealed how he felt about that.
Anna Duggar Was Never ‘Accepted’ by the Duggar Family Women, According to Childhood Friend
Josh Duggar's wife, Anna Duggar, was allegedly never accepted by the Duggar family sisters, according to a source once close to Anna.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Refuses To Spend More Than ‘2 or 3 Days’ Away From Robyn’s Kids
'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown is upset with Kody's rule that he can't be away from Robyn's children for more than a few days at a time. And her marriage to Kody is seriously suffering because of favoritism.
Comments / 1