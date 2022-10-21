Louisville police: A day after getting loose at Cherokee Park, 4 cows still missing

Several cattle that had gotten loose at Cherokee Park were "moooved along" after an eventful Friday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police, but a few were still loose this afternoon.

Four cows were still "on the run" as of 4:23 p.m., according to a statement from LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. Police had initially responded at about 9 a.m. after a report of 10 cattle were reported in the Highlands-area park, though six were able to be reloaded onto a truck before noon.

Ellis said the cattle ended up at Cherokee Park after getting loose following a non-injury crash involving a cattle truck and another truck by the intersection of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. The herd had escaped while they were in the process of being offloaded into another vehicle, Ellis' statement said.

LMPD worked with Louisville Metro Animal Services personnel and Louisville Metro Parks officials to secure the livestock, Ellis said, and by about noon six of the cattle had been reloaded onto a truck. In a Twitter post at 1:18 p.m. though, LMPD said four cows were still on the loose. Police asked anyone who sees the cattle to call 911.

In another statement at 4:30 p.m., Ellis said the four cows that were not loaded before noon were still missing, and encouraged anyone who sees them to call MetroSafe at 502-574-7111 option 5 to alert police.

"We are continuing to work with Metro Parks and LMAS to steer this situation along," Ellis wrote at the time.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the department had no updates to share as of 1 p.m. Saturday.

Officials from the Olmstead Parks Conservancy, like Marshall Berry, were present earlier in the day to help wrangle the livestock.

Berry, who grew on a beef farm east of Louisville in Henry County, said when you grow up on a cattle farm, you learn how to read their body language.

“I kind of know which way to step, how to hold my arms, when to holler” and ”when to say ‘quiet,’” Berry said.

Officials from each agency on site formed a live barricade while holding snow fencing to slowly encourage the cows to enter a livestock trailer.

The cattle Berry was wrangling were young, he said, which gave him an advantage. Though the bulls at Cherokee displayed some grumpy tendencies, older bulls can be more aggressive because of higher testosterone in addition to being much bigger in size.

“They’re not set in their ways yet,” he added.

