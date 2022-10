Tennessee coach Kellie Harper hasn’t forgotten the recipe for success she learned as a three-time NCAA champion for the late Pat Summitt: Put aside past accomplishments and continue striving for more. Harper and the rest of the Southeastern Conference are on the other side of that these days, chasing down the league’s powerhouse program — and reigning national champion — in top-ranked South Carolina. As much as Harper believes her program can compete with anyone, she knows there are plenty of steps along the way before reaching the championship stage. You can’t worry about April in October, Harper says. “Speaking from experience, you can’t skip steps, you can’t,” said Harper, whose team starts the season ranked fifth. “You just have to enjoy each and every day. You have to enjoy the journey together, the ups and downs because that’s what builds championship teams.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 17 MINUTES AGO