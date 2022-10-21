Read full article on original website
Kanye West is no longer a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine. The publication officially denounced the rapper’s billionaire status on Tuesday afternoon, following a string of conflicts with West in recent weeks — including the termination of his longstanding Adidas partnership. Forbes estimated last April that the deal contributes $1.5 billion to his $2 billion net worth, according to its annual billionaires list assessment. According to the magazine, West’s net worth is now estimated to be $400 million.
Spotify chief: Ye antisemitic comments were ‘awful,’ but music won’t be pulled
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told Reuters that the music platform will not remove music by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as companies increasingly cut ties with the rapper after he made a series of antisemitic comments. Ye in recent podcasts and interviews has blamed the “Jewish media” and “Jewish...
