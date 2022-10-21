Kanye West is no longer a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine. The publication officially denounced the rapper’s billionaire status on Tuesday afternoon, following a string of conflicts with West in recent weeks — including the termination of his longstanding Adidas partnership. Forbes estimated last April that the deal contributes $1.5 billion to his $2 billion net worth, according to its annual billionaires list assessment. According to the magazine, West’s net worth is now estimated to be $400 million.

