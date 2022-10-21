Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
ACTC organization to host addiction awareness walk NOV. 5
ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College’s Addicts and Allies for Education organization has partnered with Pathways, Inc. to hold a community “Addiction Awareness Walk” on Saturday, November 5 at 10am at Technology Drive Campus. The purpose of the event is to walk a lap...
wymt.com
City of Pikeville opens new “Real McCoy” trail
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Lovers of the outdoors now have a new place to play in Pikeville. Officials with the city cut the ribbon on the Real McCoy Trail at Bob Amos Park on Monday. The new trail will add four miles to the park and links to the current...
WSAZ
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week. The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. “It didn’t matter who you...
ashlandbeacon.com
The Heart of the Pastor drives Faith Baptist Church
With October comes the chill in the air, the leaves changing from green to vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges, and the honoring of pastors everywhere during Pastor Appreciation Month. Churches big and small are celebrating their pastors in all sorts of ways. They’re showing them how much their hard work, dedication, and commitment to their calling are appreciated by their congregation. Faith Baptist Church of Westwood is no exception, as they pour their appreciation on Gary Newman, who has been the Pastor of Faith since October 2018. Since accepting the call to pastor and lead a congregation, Gary has poured his heart and soul into encouraging the members of Faith and growing ministries old and new.
wymt.com
‘Everybody has left these people’: Floyd County mission asking volunteers to step in for flood relief
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Though the waters receded nearly three months ago, the impacts of the late-July floods are being felt in communities throughout the region. For some people in Floyd County, there is an overwhelming fear that people are forgetting the need is still there. “Everybody has left these...
West Virginia shelter offering free microchips, vaccines for pets
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Your furry friends will be able to get free microchips and vaccines next month courtesy of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association! The KCHA will be co-hosting an event with Fix Charleston and West Virginia American Water to give residents a chance to get their pets microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccine. The […]
thelevisalazer.com
Sheila Jean Lyons, 59, of Louisa, KY
Sheila Jean Lyons, 59, of Louisa, KY passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY. Sheila was the daughter of the late Glen “Bud” and Barbara (Thompson) Carroll and was born June 30, 1963 in Louisa, KY. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Buck Carroll and Sam Collins.
ashlandbeacon.com
Tai Chi and Kungfu find a Home in Catlettsburg
Let me introduce you to Nancy Compton. She is the Master Instructor at Ashland Area Tai Chi and Kung Fu. She was born in Ashland Kentucky in October 1954 as Nancy Coleman. She graduated from Blazer HS in 1973 and from UK in 1978 with a BS in Nursing. "After graduation from college, I stayed in Lexington KY, married, and began raising a family. In 1985, when my firstborn son was five, I began looking for a martial arts school to enroll him in. We both had become fascinated with the martial arts that we saw being performed by stars such as Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris, Jackie Chan, and others. After a short and uninspired try at a karate class there in Lexington, I was forced to look further and found a Chinese martial arts school called Four Seasons on Southland Dr. It had been founded by an immigrant from China, Dr. Winglock Ng (also known as John Ng) about 10 years prior. When we walked into their school and saw what they were practicing there (Kung fu and Wushu) we were enthralled and had the feeling that we had found our new martial arts home, Compton explained.
thelevisalazer.com
Jean McKee, 69, of Webbville, KY
Jean McKee, 69, of Webbville, KY passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Community Hospice in Ashland, KY. Jean was born April 8, 1953 in Lawrence County, KY to the late Nathan Edward and Freda Mae (Chaffins) Prince. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gene McKee.
WCPO
Viral photo shows coal miner coming straight from work to take son to University of Kentucky scrimmage
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A picture is going viral that shows a coal miner taking his son to this past weekend's Blue-White Game in Pikeville. The photo shows a coal miner coming straight from work to the game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday. Calipari posted the...
Burning pizza box threatens 4 Boyd County homes
The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes.
wymt.com
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
thelevisalazer.com
MEET THE CANDIDATES FOR LOUISA CITY COUNCIL…November Candidates 2022
MEET THE CANDIDATES FOR LOUISA CITY COUNCIL …November 8 Candidates 2022. The following candidates will be on the ballot for Louisa City Council on Tuesday November 8, 2022. Listed in order of when they were received by The Lazer. Voters in Louisa will choose six of the eight candidates...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Ironton Tribune
Trick or Treat Schedule
Schedule of Trick or Treat times and locations in Lawrence County:. • The businesses of Ironton will be having Trick or Treating from 5:30–7 p.m. • The Lawrence County Courthouse will have safe trick or treat from 5 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Oct. 27. • Coal Grove will hold Trick...
Eastern Kentucky school district mourns loss of second grader
On Sunday, Superintendent David Trimble shared a letter that said a boy in the second grade at Pikeville Elementary School had died.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV
The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
wymt.com
District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students, staff, and parents throughout the Pikeville Independent School District are mourning the loss of a Pikeville Elementary School student this weekend. In a letter to the district Sunday evening, Superintendent David Trimble announced that a second grader from Pikeville Elementary School died this past weekend.
wklw.com
Public memorial planned for Loretta Lynn
A public memorial service is planned at the end of the month for Loretta Lynn. The Queen of Country Music and Johnson County, Kentucky native died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. On Sunday, Oct. 30, you can watch Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn on CMT. The concert will be at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. It will feature performances by George Straight, Keith Urban, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna Judd and more. Special appearances will be made by Loretta’s closest friends and family. It will air commercial free on CMT at 7 PM.
q95fm.net
Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky
In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
