Washington, DC

Top Dance Classes in DC: Lose Yourself in Music

There is no more fun way to get your body moving than dancing to your favorite music, while taking your mind off your everyday stress. And the nation’s capital boasts wonderful dance studios that can change your life. Check out the best dance classes in Washington DC. Chevy Chase...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit

This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
WASHINGTON, DC
washingtoninformer.com

Development and HU Legacy at Center of Frederick’s Address to Alumni

With a substantial increase in philanthropic giving, enrollment and student retention, along with an improved bottom line for its hospital, Howard University (HU)’s financial standing has improved, which HU President Wayne A.I. Frederick said continues to pave the way for expansion and advancement. On Friday, Frederick delved into various...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Local author reads powerful new book "Say Their Names" to DCPS students

A D.C. author is helping parents talk about tough topics with their kids. Caroline Brewer's book "Say Their Names" was inspired by her visit to D.C.'s Black Lives Matter Plaza. Brewer met with DCPS students and teachers at Simon Elementary this week to talk about children’s voices in social justice movements. The Pen/Faulkner Foundation sponsored her trip. "Say Their Names is available in bookstores across the country.
udc.edu

University of the District of Columbia Announces Next Steps in its Presidential Search

WASHINGTON – The University of the District of Columbia (UDC) Board of Trustees has taken its first important steps in the national search for the next president of the University. Ronald Mason Jr., UDC’s longest-serving president, announced in July that he would step down at the conclusion of his contract in June 2023. Today, Board of Trustees Chair Christopher D. Bell announced the formation of a search committee co-chaired by Dr. Elaine Crider and Trustee Mignon L. Clyburn. The search committee consists of representatives from numerous UDC constituencies and includes the following members:
WASHINGTON, DC
Upworthy

A fraternity bond that went beyond graduation and is now 50 years strong: 'A long-term meaning'

Over 170 brothers of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity of the American University came back with greying hair, if any hair at all, for a reunion to the place where they first met between 1960-70. On October 15, the group was welcomed back to campus by university president Sylvia M. Burwell, who was moved by the significance of the reunion. “I am thrilled,” Burwell said, per Washington Post holding back tears, “to see you all, and how you stay together.”
WASHINGTON, DC
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Greater Washington Community Foundation awards $9.2 million in grants

The Greater Washington Community Foundation has announced $9.2 million in grants funded by the Health Equity Fund (HEF). Grants will support 32 Washington, D.C., nonprofit organizations engaged in improving economic mobility to help close the racial health and wealth gap. Given that 80 percent of the District of Columbia’s health outcomes are driven by social, economic, and other factors—and just 20 percent by clinical care—the fund is using an economic mobility frame to address the root causes of those challenges. Grantees include Bread for the City, which will pilot a direct cash assistance program that focuses on the social determinants of health to reach those most impacted by poverty; Capital Area Asset Builders, which will provide BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) individuals living in the lowest-income neighborhoods with emergency savings and access to mainstream financial resources; and the National Reentry Network for Returning Citizens, which will support a holistic wellness and wealth creation program for women of color returning from incarceration.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC

