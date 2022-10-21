Read full article on original website
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
thedcpost.com
Top Dance Classes in DC: Lose Yourself in Music
There is no more fun way to get your body moving than dancing to your favorite music, while taking your mind off your everyday stress. And the nation’s capital boasts wonderful dance studios that can change your life. Check out the best dance classes in Washington DC. Chevy Chase...
WTOP
DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit
This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
washingtoninformer.com
Development and HU Legacy at Center of Frederick’s Address to Alumni
With a substantial increase in philanthropic giving, enrollment and student retention, along with an improved bottom line for its hospital, Howard University (HU)’s financial standing has improved, which HU President Wayne A.I. Frederick said continues to pave the way for expansion and advancement. On Friday, Frederick delved into various...
US Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base outside DC
A “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement officials to a U.S. Army base outside the nation's capital Sunday, according to the official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia.
Bused Migrants Resettling In D.C. Say They Struggle To Access Health Care, Other Resources
Migrants who were bused to D.C. by Republican governors and decided to stay local are facing difficulties in accessing local resources — including identification cards and health coverage — they told the D.C. Council on Thursday. Those who testified described problems accessing Health Care Alliance — local health...
fox5dc.com
Local author reads powerful new book "Say Their Names" to DCPS students
A D.C. author is helping parents talk about tough topics with their kids. Caroline Brewer's book "Say Their Names" was inspired by her visit to D.C.'s Black Lives Matter Plaza. Brewer met with DCPS students and teachers at Simon Elementary this week to talk about children’s voices in social justice movements. The Pen/Faulkner Foundation sponsored her trip. "Say Their Names is available in bookstores across the country.
Half the population of a Virginia high school is mysteriously out sick
Stafford High School, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, remains open as officials look into the main cause of the outbreak.
udc.edu
University of the District of Columbia Announces Next Steps in its Presidential Search
WASHINGTON – The University of the District of Columbia (UDC) Board of Trustees has taken its first important steps in the national search for the next president of the University. Ronald Mason Jr., UDC’s longest-serving president, announced in July that he would step down at the conclusion of his contract in June 2023. Today, Board of Trustees Chair Christopher D. Bell announced the formation of a search committee co-chaired by Dr. Elaine Crider and Trustee Mignon L. Clyburn. The search committee consists of representatives from numerous UDC constituencies and includes the following members:
Upworthy
A fraternity bond that went beyond graduation and is now 50 years strong: 'A long-term meaning'
Over 170 brothers of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity of the American University came back with greying hair, if any hair at all, for a reunion to the place where they first met between 1960-70. On October 15, the group was welcomed back to campus by university president Sylvia M. Burwell, who was moved by the significance of the reunion. “I am thrilled,” Burwell said, per Washington Post holding back tears, “to see you all, and how you stay together.”
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Greater Washington Community Foundation awards $9.2 million in grants
The Greater Washington Community Foundation has announced $9.2 million in grants funded by the Health Equity Fund (HEF). Grants will support 32 Washington, D.C., nonprofit organizations engaged in improving economic mobility to help close the racial health and wealth gap. Given that 80 percent of the District of Columbia’s health outcomes are driven by social, economic, and other factors—and just 20 percent by clinical care—the fund is using an economic mobility frame to address the root causes of those challenges. Grantees include Bread for the City, which will pilot a direct cash assistance program that focuses on the social determinants of health to reach those most impacted by poverty; Capital Area Asset Builders, which will provide BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) individuals living in the lowest-income neighborhoods with emergency savings and access to mainstream financial resources; and the National Reentry Network for Returning Citizens, which will support a holistic wellness and wealth creation program for women of color returning from incarceration.
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
WJLA
7News celebrates 75 years: Longtime employee continues to blaze new trails at WJLA
WASHINGTON (7News) — Jerry Fritz is celebrating his 35th anniversary with 7News. He came on board working for Allbritton Communications in 1987 as a corporate attorney armed with experience working with the Federal Communications Commission. "I thought it was going to be for a couple of years," said Fritz....
MPD Cadet Program Moves Into New Facility in Ward 8
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD Chief Robert J. Contee III on Wednesday opened the department's new Cadet Corps Training Center in Southeast. The post MPD Cadet Program Moves Into New Facility in Ward 8 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
