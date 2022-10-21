Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Traffic Alert: U.S. 421 closed in Leslie County until further notice
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you this morning. The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office and Leslie County Dispatch confirm U.S. 421 is closed due to a piece of construction equipment being stuck in the Stinnett/Wendover area. We’re told a tow truck...
Eastern Kentuckians face paperwork, hurdles as they rebuild flooded homes
Thousands of eastern Kentucky homes were damaged by July’s record flooding. Many began to rebuild, but quickly ran into red tape.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky highway crews prepare for snow and ice season
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have already starting prepping for snow and ice season. Over the next couple of weeks, drivers may see plows making test runs on highways. These help drivers become familiar with their assigned routes, note hazards and check out turnaround locations. Starting last week and continuing into...
WKYT 27
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year!. This year’s spooky October 31 holiday falls on a Monday, but events in different cities/counties can vary. We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.
WKYT 27
Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky missing person case ended with a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old Laurel County woman since she was last seen on Friday. It was suspected she was in the company of her estranged husband, 42-year-old Ronnie L. Martin. People who know the couple say they were separated.
WKYT 27
Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase. Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.
Burning pizza box threatens 4 Boyd County homes
The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes.
Four-Wheeler crash on US 52
FRIENDSHIP – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash which occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 9:01 PM. The crash occurred on US 52 near milepost 13, in Nile Township, Scioto County. A 1998 Honda TRX 300 was traveling southwest when it overturned. The driver, Austin Newman, age 24, of Friendship, Ohio, and his passenger Catherine Shear, age 25, of Chillicothe, Ohio, suffered serious injuries. Both occupants were transported by helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.
thelevisalazer.com
CARTER CO. KY MAN ARRESTED AFTER LEADING COPS ON WEEKEND CAR CHASE
OCTOBER 24, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. RUSSELL JON BARKER, 40, OF OLIVE HILL, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22, ON 20 CRIMINAL CHARGES; AFTER LEADING OLIVE HILL POLICE ON A MOTOR VEHICLE CHASE, THAT AFTER THE CONCLUSION OF THE PURSUIT, LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF A MAJOR DRUGS & CASH HAUL.
wymt.com
Deputies investigating thefts at former elementary school
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking everyone who lives near a former elementary school to stay vigilant following some thefts. Last Thursday, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Kentucky Power about a copper theft to their equipment on the property of Lost Creek Elementary School.
Missing Laurel County woman located in Mississippi
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Officials said 37-year-old Tawana R. Martin was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at her London home and was reported missing on Sunday.
wymt.com
‘Everybody has left these people’: Floyd County mission asking volunteers to step in for flood relief
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Though the waters receded nearly three months ago, the impacts of the late-July floods are being felt in communities throughout the region. For some people in Floyd County, there is an overwhelming fear that people are forgetting the need is still there. “Everybody has left these...
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
Woman taken to hospital after crash in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in the Nitro area on Tuesday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the crash happened on the 800 block of 1st Ave. in Nitro at around 10:40 a.m. Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming says that the scene has been cleared, and traffic is […]
thelevisalazer.com
MEET THE CANDIDATES FOR LOUISA CITY COUNCIL…November Candidates 2022
MEET THE CANDIDATES FOR LOUISA CITY COUNCIL …November 8 Candidates 2022. The following candidates will be on the ballot for Louisa City Council on Tuesday November 8, 2022. Listed in order of when they were received by The Lazer. Voters in Louisa will choose six of the eight candidates...
WSAZ
Woman dies in single vehicle crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a tree in Lawrence County, Ohio. Troopers say around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, Marilyn Burns was driving north on Big Branch Road in Union Township when she drove off the road and hit a tree.
wymt.com
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
14news.com
Officials urge drivers to pull up to stop bars to activate traffic light sensors
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have sent out a reminder to drivers that long waits at traffic signals could be avoided by making sure you pull all the way up to the “stop bar” at intersection. They say modern traffic lights are no longer...
WSAZ
Crews on scene of house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Huntington are on the scene of a house fire. Dispatchers say it happened on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. No word on what caused the fire. Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.
hot96.com
A Partial Verdict For Kentucky Man
A jury came back with a partial verdict for Robert Garner around noon on Monday. Garner was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter, but guilty of operating under the influence. The charge of reckless homicide went without a verdict. Garner was on trial for the death of 21 year...
