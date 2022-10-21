ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Meet the 2022-23 Toledo Walleye

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
 3 days ago

Here is a player-by-player look at the 2022-23 Toledo Walleye roster ahead of Saturday’s season opener.

FORWARDS

Brett McKenzie
Age: 25.
Height: 6-foot-2.
Weight: 190.
■ Last year's stats: (Toledo) 10 games, 5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points; (Grand Rapids, AHL) 44 games, 4 goals, 5 assists, 9 points.
■ Fish fact: McKenzie scored six goals and had four assists in 17 playoff games for the Walleye.

John Albert
■ Age: 33.
■ Height: 5-foot-11.
■ Weight: 190.
■ Last year's stats: (Toledo) 51 games, 24 goals, 24 assists, 48 points.
■ Fish fact: Albert played four seasons at Ohio State.

Brett Boeing
■ Age: 27.
■ Height: 5-foot-8.
■ Weight: 187.
■ Last year's stats: (Toledo) 65 games, 23 goals, 23 assists, 46 points.
■ Fish fact: Has served as co-owner and coach with Team New England Elite Hockey, a summer youth hockey program in the Boston area.

Conlan Keenan
■ Age: 27.
■ Height: 5-foot-10.
■ Weight: 170.
■ Last year's stats: (Toledo) 72 games, 13 goals, 20 assists, 33 points.
■ Fish fact: Keenan won the 2019-20 State University of New York Athletic Conference player of the year award with SUNY-Geneseo.

Sam Craggs
■ Age: 25.
■ Height: 6-foot-2.
■ Weight: 195.
■ Last year's stats: (Toledo) 11 games, 1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points.
■ Fish fact: Owns the Bowling Green State University record for games played.

Lukas Craggs
■ Age: 26.
■ Height: 6-foot.
■ Weight: 190.
■ Last year's stats: (Cincinnati, ECHL) 35 games, 12 goals, 19 assists, 31 points.
■ Fish fact: Craggs, brother of Sam, played in seven playoff games for the Cincinnati Cyclones last season against the Walleye, recording two goals and three assists.

Brandon Hawkins
■ Age: 28.
■ Height: 5-foot-10.
■ Weight: 198.
■ Last year's stats: (Toledo) 52 games, 35 goals, 29 assists, 64 points. (Cleveland, AHL) 1 game, 0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points.
■ Fish fact: He scored the goal of the year this past summer in the 3ICE league, and the goal also took the No. 1 spot on SportsCenter’s “ Top 10 Plays.”

Mitchell Heard
■ Age: 30.
■ Height: 6-foot.
■ Weight: 200.
■ Last year's stats: (Bietigheim, DEL) 19 games, 7 goals, 4 assists, 11 points; (Toledo) 49 games, 23 goals, 26 assists, 49 points.
■ Fish fact: Former second-round pick by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2012 NHL draft.

Gordie Green
■ Age: 25.
■ Height: 5-foot-8.
■ Weight: 172.
■ Last year's stats: (Newfoundland, ECHL) 57 games, 15 goals, 32 assists, 47 points; (Toronto, AHL) 1 game, 0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points.
■ Fish fact: Has produced 16 points in 24 ECHL playoff games.

Thomas Ebbing
■ Age: 28.
■ Height: 5-foot-11.
■ Weight: 172.
■ Last year's stats: (Reading, ECHL) 71 games, 31 goals, 23 assists, 54 points.
■ Fish fact: Ebbing has played for four ECHL teams: the Reading Royals, Brampton Beast, Fort Wayne Komets, and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Joseph Nardi
■ Age: 25.
■ Height: 5-foot-10.
■ Weight: 179.
■ Last year's stats: (Northern Michigan University, CCHA) 21 games, 3 goals, 11 assists, 14 points.
■ Fish fact: Nardi was a captain for Northern Michigan the past two seasons.

Trenton Bliss
■ Age: 24.
■ Height: 6-foot-1.
■ Weight: 195.
■ Last year’s stats: (Grand Rapids, AHL) 3 games, 0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points; (Michigan Tech, CCHA) 36 games, 12 goals, 28 assists, 40 points.
■ Fish fact : Bliss was named Wisconsin Mr. Hockey as a senior in high school.

DEFENSEMEN

Kurt Gosselin
■ Age: 27.
■ Height: 6-foot-1.
■ Weight: 185.
■ Last year's stats: Did not play in the 2021-2022 season. (Cincinnati, ECHL, 2019-2020) 47 games, 6 goals, 12 assists, 18 points.
■ Fish fact: He is also the co-founder of Made in Michigan Hockey, a highly competitive summer league for the top elite players in Michigan.

Gordi Myer
■ Age: 26.
■ Height: 5-foot-10.
■ Weight: 185.
■ Last year's stats: (Toledo) 55 games, 5 goals, 20 assists, 25 points; (Grand Rapids, AHL) 8 games, 0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points.
■ Fish fact: Myer attended Northview High School as a freshman and sophomore before moving to Cleveland.

Simon Denis
■ Age: 31.
■ Height: 5-foot-10.
■ Weight: 185.
■ Last year's stats: (Tohoku, ALIH) 28 games, 11 goals, 27 assists, 38 points.
■ Fish fact: Denis holds the Walleye records for single-season plus-minus (plus-40), career goals as a defenseman (21, tied with JC Sawyer), and career assists by a defensemen (69).

Tommy Parran
■ Age: 27.
■ Height: 5-foot-11.
■ Weight: 185.
■ Last year's stats: (Tyringe, HockeyEttan Sodra) 38 games, 12 goals, 17 assists, 29 points.
■ Fish fact: First player in Ohio State history to make the top five for the Hockey Humanitarian Award.

Cam Clarke
■ Age: 26.
■ Height: 6-foot-2.
■ Weight: 190.
■ Last year's stats: (Wichita, ECHL) 60 games, 7 goals, 34 assists, 41 points; (Toledo) 10 games, 1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points.
■ Fish fact: He was also a standout golfer at Tecumseh (Mich.) High School in Lenawee County.

Ryan Lowney
■ Age: 28.
■ Height: 5-foot-8.
■ Weight: 172.
■ Last year's stats: (Rodovre, Denmark) 28 games, 0 goals, 8 assists, 8 points; (Toledo) 45 goals, 6 goals, 18 assists, 24 points.
■ Fish fact: Most productive pro season was 38 points in 2018-19 with Fort Wayne.

Cole Fraser
■ Age: 23.
■ Height : 6-foot-2.
■ Weight: 198.
■ Last year's stats: (Toledo) 62 games, 5 goals, 14 assists, 19 points; (Belleville, AHL) 1 game, 0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points.
■ Fish fact: Fifth-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Seth Barton
■ Age: 23.
■ Height: 6-foot-3.
■ Weight: 196.
■ Last year’s stats: (Toledo) 5 games, 0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point; (Grand Rapids, AHL) 20 games, 1 goal, 5 assist, 6 points.
■ Fish fact: Barton was a third-round pick in the 2018 NHL draft by the Detroit Red Wings.


GOALIES

Sebastian Cossa
■ Age: 19.
■ Height: 6-foot-6.
■ Weight: 210.
■ Last year’s stats: (Edmonton, WHL) 46 games, 33-9-3 record, 2.28 goals-against-average, .913 save percentage.
■ Fish fact: Cossa was a first-round draft pick (15th overall) by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2021 NHL draft.

Rylan Parenteau
■ Age: 25.
■ Height: 6-foot-1.
■ Weight: 189.
■ Last year's stats: (University of New Brunswick, AUS) 15 games, 14-1-0 record, 1.31 goals-against-average, .938 save percentage; (Newfoundland, ECHL) 2 games, 0-0-2 record, 2.33 goals-against-average, .906 save percentage.
■ Fish fact: Honored great grandmother and grandfather — both major hockey influences for him — on the back of his mask at New Brunswick.

Max Milosek
■ Age: 29.
■ Height: 5-foot-10.
■ Weight: 190.
■ Last year's stats: (Huntsville, SPHL) 15 games, 13-1-0 record, 2.01 goals-against-average, .929 save percentage; (Toledo) 17 games, 13-3-1 record, 2.87 goals-against-average, .903 save percentage.
■ Fish fact: Milosek guided Huntsville to the 2019 SPHL President’s Cup and won the postseason MVP award.

