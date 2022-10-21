Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s where to take the kids during the NJ teachers convention
Every year, parents struggle to figure out what to do with the kids during the second week of November when the NJEA has its teacher's convention and New Jersey schools are closed. Many families can't afford to go to Disney, which has become the primary destination for Garden State families...
Actor who played Lehigh Valley killer nurse Charles Cullen shares experiences at N.J. film festival
They gathered to watch the nightmare they lived nearly 20 years ago — only now, up on the big screen. A group of nurses sat in the audience at the Montclair Film Festival Saturday. The health care workers were once colleagues of Amy Loughren and Charles Cullen in the...
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?
Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
NBC Philadelphia
A Festival About All Things New Jersey? Yes, That's Happening
If you can't get enough of New Jersey, there's a festival to support your needs. The inaugural Made in Jersey Festival will take place this Saturday at Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden, New Jersey. According to the Visit South Jersey site, the festival is a "celebration of all things New...
This NJ city is breathtaking — and one America’s prettiest in winter
A national publication has given high honors to one city in New Jersey, naming it one of the top ten prettiest towns to visit during winter in the entire nation. And once you see what the other nine cities are and what they have to offer, you'll appreciate this honor even more.
njmom.com
Considering A Private School in NJ? Check Out These Schools Now Accepting Applications
Finding the right school for your child is one of the most important decisions you’ll make as a parent, and like any decision, there are probably a million questions swirling around your head—what are the differences between a project-based learning environment or a creative one? Should I choose a faith-based program? When do we consider a college-prep school? Luckily, New Jersey has plenty of private school options for kids of all ages, so whether you’re looking for a pre-K multi-sensory program, a hands-on elementary option, or a college-prep program, you’ll have a wide range of possibilities to choose from to help you make the best decision for your child. The first step is to attend an open house which is an informational gathering and tour to give prospective students and parents a firsthand look at the school. Scroll down for schools that are actively accepting applications this fall. (featured photo credit: istock/SDI Productions)
These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America
I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
Foodies say this is New Jersey’s best local sandwich shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Here are the N.J. towns where the housing market may be cooling the most
The housing market is cooling. Interest rates have risen 4 percentage points since August 2021 when they were 2.7%. Inflation is at about 8.3%, making everything from groceries to gasoline more expensive. And home prices have risen 28% in the past two years, not counting gains so far in 2022.
Seriously?? THIS is New Jersey’s Top-Rated Pizza Chain?
Surely this has got to be a joke. We New Jerseyans are a proud, particular people. There are many things we pride ourselves on. One of those being: We are excellent judges of pizza. In fact, we're passionate about it, just like our neighbors in New York and Eastern Pennsylvania.
New Jersey has some of the best healthcare in the country
New Jersey prides itself on being at the top of many lists, including ranking number one in the country in education, including public, private, parochial and particularly higher education. It was voted the second best music-driven state in the country and has ranked high in recreational activity with our miles...
Report: 6 NJ counties among nation’s most threatened by storms, climate
In a new report that details the economic toll of climate change, six New Jersey counties appear on a list of the 100 counties nationwide that are expected to experience the greatest loss related to weather and climate on an annual basis. "Every state in the country has been impacted...
Plastic bag alliance says New Jersey should use plastic bags again. They’re recyclable. | Opinion
While American families across the country have excitedly eyed the more than $580 million lottery jackpot up for grabs, New Jersey politicians are focused on a similarly sized but less dreamy issue: the massive increase in the consumption of stitched handle bags that comply with the Garden State’s bag ban.
N.Y.C-based Japanese eatery opens 1st N.J. spot
Japanese eatery Nami Nori recently opened its first New Jersey location. The restaurant debuted in Montclair at 2 South Willow St. on Oct. 20. Nami Nori is known for its open-style temaki (hand roll sushi) and features an entirely gluten-free menu. Its menu includes temaki rolls, tuna poke, ribs, Japanese...
The final NJ resting place of Boardwalk Empire’s ‘Nucky’ Johnson
Many people from South Jersey watched the HBO show "Boardwalk Empire," which was set in Atlantic City and followed Enoch Malachi "Nucky" Thompson, which was based on the real-life, political figure Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson set in the 1920s. Johnson, who was labeled as an Atlantic City political boss and...
This popular destination was just named New Jersey’s most overrated, can you believe it?
When you think of New Jersey, most people think of crowded urbanized cities, but New Jersey has a lot to offer, from mountains in the northwest to farmlands to the south to the Jersey Shore on the east coast. Each year, millions of people visit the Jersey Shore. But according to an article published by Farandwide.com. there’s one spot that’s considered the most overrated, and we’re not so sure we agree. According to Far and Wide, the Jersey Shore is the most overrated tourist destination. Surely, this was written by somebody not from New Jersey as we all know that The post This popular destination was just named New Jersey’s most overrated, can you believe it? appeared first on Shore News Network.
Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word
You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
Hamilton, NJ resident invites you to see her Halloween house
If you're looking for some Halloween fun, head to Hamilton Township (Mercer County) where a local resident has taken Halloween to the next level. A PST listener tipped me off to this cool home. The address is 108 Finley Avenue and it's been spookified...is that a word? Lol. Since last...
Comments / 0