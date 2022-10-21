Finding the right school for your child is one of the most important decisions you’ll make as a parent, and like any decision, there are probably a million questions swirling around your head—what are the differences between a project-based learning environment or a creative one? Should I choose a faith-based program? When do we consider a college-prep school? Luckily, New Jersey has plenty of private school options for kids of all ages, so whether you’re looking for a pre-K multi-sensory program, a hands-on elementary option, or a college-prep program, you’ll have a wide range of possibilities to choose from to help you make the best decision for your child. The first step is to attend an open house which is an informational gathering and tour to give prospective students and parents a firsthand look at the school. Scroll down for schools that are actively accepting applications this fall. (featured photo credit: istock/SDI Productions)

