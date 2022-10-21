ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?

Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

A Festival About All Things New Jersey? Yes, That's Happening

If you can't get enough of New Jersey, there's a festival to support your needs. The inaugural Made in Jersey Festival will take place this Saturday at Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden, New Jersey. According to the Visit South Jersey site, the festival is a "celebration of all things New...
CAMDEN, NJ
njmom.com

Considering A Private School in NJ? Check Out These Schools Now Accepting Applications

Finding the right school for your child is one of the most important decisions you’ll make as a parent, and like any decision, there are probably a million questions swirling around your head—what are the differences between a project-based learning environment or a creative one? Should I choose a faith-based program? When do we consider a college-prep school? Luckily, New Jersey has plenty of private school options for kids of all ages, so whether you’re looking for a pre-K multi-sensory program, a hands-on elementary option, or a college-prep program, you’ll have a wide range of possibilities to choose from to help you make the best decision for your child. The first step is to attend an open house which is an informational gathering and tour to give prospective students and parents a firsthand look at the school. Scroll down for schools that are actively accepting applications this fall. (featured photo credit: istock/SDI Productions)
New Jersey 101.5

These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America

I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
CLINTON, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
HILLSDALE, NJ
NJ.com

N.Y.C-based Japanese eatery opens 1st N.J. spot

Japanese eatery Nami Nori recently opened its first New Jersey location. The restaurant debuted in Montclair at 2 South Willow St. on Oct. 20. Nami Nori is known for its open-style temaki (hand roll sushi) and features an entirely gluten-free menu. Its menu includes temaki rolls, tuna poke, ribs, Japanese...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Shore News Network

This popular destination was just named New Jersey’s most overrated, can you believe it?

When you think of New Jersey, most people think of crowded urbanized cities, but New Jersey has a lot to offer, from mountains in the northwest to farmlands to the south to the Jersey Shore on the east coast. Each year, millions of people visit the Jersey Shore. But according to an article published by Farandwide.com. there’s one spot that’s considered the most overrated, and we’re not so sure we agree. According to Far and Wide, the Jersey Shore is the most overrated tourist destination. Surely, this was written by somebody not from New Jersey as we all know that The post This popular destination was just named New Jersey’s most overrated, can you believe it? appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE

