Ultimate Halloween Fest Is Unlike Any Other Halloween Event In Louisville

Louisville Halloween is hosting Great Horror Night on Saturday October 22, at Pope Lick Park in The Parklands of Floyds Fork. The event will have a live performance of the “Rocky Horror Show” which will be followed by a showing of “Little Shop of Horrors” film on a 40-foot screen. Throughout the evening there will be a silent auction benefiting the Fund for the Arts.
spectrumnews1.com

Pennywise Jeep returns to the streets of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shape-shifting evil that disguises itself as Pennywise the clown is back. This time, it’s roaming the streets of Louisville to prey on the town’s children. The frightening character from the horror film “It” now has its own personal chauffeur too — Andrew Johnson.
WLKY.com

Jack Harlow sells out KFC Yum! Center show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Come Home The Kids Miss You" isn't just the title of Jack Harlow's latest album, it's also how people in Louisville feel about the rapper. According to Harlow's Instagram, his latest Louisville show on Dec. 18 is completely sold out. If true, that makes it less than 24 hours after tickets went on sale to the general public that it sold out.
wdrb.com

Louisville honors rapper 'Master P' with key to the city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An entertainment mogul was honored Friday by the city of Louisville. Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, was given a key to the city by Mayor Greg Fischer and community activist Christopher 2X. Miller's family was relocated to Louisville in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina forced...
WLKY.com

Walgreens to close several Louisville locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Several Walgreens locations are set to close across Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Four Walgreens in Louisville will be closing in November, Kris Lathan, senior PR strategist at Walgreens confirmed Friday. The pharmacies and closing dates are:. 200 E. Broadway on Nov. 17;. 700...
spectrumnews1.com

Herd of cattle caught moo-ving through Louisville's Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some park goers in Louisville were udder-ly astonished Friday morning when nearly a dozen beef cattle were spotted wandering through Cherokee Park. A herd of cattle wandered through the Cherokee Park Golf Course on Friday. Police found that a cattle truck and another vehicle were involved...
WHAS11

Here's what you need to know about Louisville Hot Brown Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Prepare yourselves for a week of Louisville's signature sandwich: the Hot Brown. Louisville Tourism has collaborated with over a dozen local restaurants to generate the inaugural Louisville Hot Brown Week. The week will encourage locals and visitors to feast upon Louisville’s 'most famous dish' by dining...
wdrb.com

Historic building in downtown Louisville transformed into loft apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life. The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals. A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the...
wdrb.com

2 charged after child found near downtown Madison, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman were arrested after police in Madison, Indiana, found a 2-year-old was found Friday morning. In a Facebook post, the Madison Police Department said the child was found "scantily dressed, walking alone on the sidewalk" around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East 3rd Street.
