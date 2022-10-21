LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Come Home The Kids Miss You" isn't just the title of Jack Harlow's latest album, it's also how people in Louisville feel about the rapper. According to Harlow's Instagram, his latest Louisville show on Dec. 18 is completely sold out. If true, that makes it less than 24 hours after tickets went on sale to the general public that it sold out.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO