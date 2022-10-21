Read full article on original website
leoweekly.com
Ultimate Halloween Fest Is Unlike Any Other Halloween Event In Louisville
Louisville Halloween is hosting Great Horror Night on Saturday October 22, at Pope Lick Park in The Parklands of Floyds Fork. The event will have a live performance of the “Rocky Horror Show” which will be followed by a showing of “Little Shop of Horrors” film on a 40-foot screen. Throughout the evening there will be a silent auction benefiting the Fund for the Arts.
spectrumnews1.com
Pennywise Jeep returns to the streets of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shape-shifting evil that disguises itself as Pennywise the clown is back. This time, it’s roaming the streets of Louisville to prey on the town’s children. The frightening character from the horror film “It” now has its own personal chauffeur too — Andrew Johnson.
'I want people to think about this song': Looking at the complicated legacy of 'My Old Kentucky Home'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of people gathered inside the Kentucky Performing Art Center, Sunday, for a program called The State of Song: "My Old Kentucky Home" Faces a Changing World. The event was organized by non-profit organization Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration with Kentucky Performing Arts. According...
wdrb.com
Fashion Encore event in Louisville to fund projects helping children, families in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fashion event happening in Louisville will help support children and families in need. The 46th Fashion Encore event is happening Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nearly New Shop, which is on the lower level of the Mid City Mall on Bardstown Road.
WLKY.com
Jack Harlow sells out KFC Yum! Center show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Come Home The Kids Miss You" isn't just the title of Jack Harlow's latest album, it's also how people in Louisville feel about the rapper. According to Harlow's Instagram, his latest Louisville show on Dec. 18 is completely sold out. If true, that makes it less than 24 hours after tickets went on sale to the general public that it sold out.
Select Golden Arches Will Start Selling ‘Krispy’ Donuts in Kentucky
What could be the best food news I have ever talked about, I woke up this morning, got on social media, and found the most delicious tidbit, yet. Plus, it has to do with Kentucky. In the past, McDonald's gave us the Pull-Apart Donts that are actually very good. But,...
The most popular Halloween costumes in Kentucky, the US, according to Google search data
Those are just a few of the top-trending Halloween costumes in the United States ahead of Oct. 31, according to the 2022 edition of Google's Frightgeist, released earlier this week.
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
wdrb.com
'Originals of cheer' | Former University of Louisville cheerleader dies 'unexpectedly'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville cheerleader died unexpectedly on Saturday. According to an obituary online, Eric Ortiz died Oct. 22 at the age of 30 years old. Friends, family, and former teammates of Eric Ortiz have posted on social media in remembrance of him, after learning...
wdrb.com
Louisville honors rapper 'Master P' with key to the city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An entertainment mogul was honored Friday by the city of Louisville. Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, was given a key to the city by Mayor Greg Fischer and community activist Christopher 2X. Miller's family was relocated to Louisville in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina forced...
WLKY.com
Walgreens to close several Louisville locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Several Walgreens locations are set to close across Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Four Walgreens in Louisville will be closing in November, Kris Lathan, senior PR strategist at Walgreens confirmed Friday. The pharmacies and closing dates are:. 200 E. Broadway on Nov. 17;. 700...
spectrumnews1.com
Herd of cattle caught moo-ving through Louisville's Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some park goers in Louisville were udder-ly astonished Friday morning when nearly a dozen beef cattle were spotted wandering through Cherokee Park. A herd of cattle wandered through the Cherokee Park Golf Course on Friday. Police found that a cattle truck and another vehicle were involved...
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, Kentucky
A new mobile app that offers help to the homeless has made its way to Louisville, Kentucky, and it has made a significant impact already in the lives of some of the city's most marginalized.
leoweekly.com
As Winter Nears, Restaurant Stress Is About More Than COVID
Here comes another winter, the third since the global pandemic started early in 2020, and – talking mostly about the restaurant, food and drink scene here – where in the heck are we?. For a lot of us, things are feeling pretty good. Sure, quite a few of...
Here's what you need to know about Louisville Hot Brown Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Prepare yourselves for a week of Louisville's signature sandwich: the Hot Brown. Louisville Tourism has collaborated with over a dozen local restaurants to generate the inaugural Louisville Hot Brown Week. The week will encourage locals and visitors to feast upon Louisville’s 'most famous dish' by dining...
wdrb.com
Historic building in downtown Louisville transformed into loft apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life. The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals. A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the...
Escaped Bulls Duke It Out During Runaway Cow Incident in Popular KY Park
So how did you start your Friday? You fed the pet, had breakfast, and went to work? The usual, right? You didn't have to deal with a small herd of bovines and their contentious alphas, did you? I thought not. Well, that just means you don't work for the city...
WLKY.com
Activist killed during Breonna Taylor social unrest remembered on Big Four Lawn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The legacy of a social activist killed during the social unrest following Breonna Taylor's death is continuing to live on more than two years later. Saturday, a group of runners, bikers and walkers gathered on the Big Four Lawn for the second annual Tyler Gerth Be Excellent to Each Other 5K.
wdrb.com
2 charged after child found near downtown Madison, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman were arrested after police in Madison, Indiana, found a 2-year-old was found Friday morning. In a Facebook post, the Madison Police Department said the child was found "scantily dressed, walking alone on the sidewalk" around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East 3rd Street.
