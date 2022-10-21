By 10 a.m. Saturday, members of Bridgeport GFWC Woman's Club of Bridgeport and Bridgeport Lions Club, as well as Bridgeport High School students and other volunteers were traveling through neighborhoods to pick up donations for Shepherd's Corner. Notices had been distributed through City of Bridgeport water bills, as well as shared through Connect-Bridgeport and other media outlets to inform residents that the annual food drive would take place. Volunteers packed their vehicles with boxes and bags of canned food, pasta, peanut butter and jelly, and many other food items. As vehicles pulled into Shepherd's Corner, volunteers for the service facility unloaded, sorted and stocked the shelves. Shepherd's Corner is open Tuesday through Thursday, offering free food, clothing and other everyday items to those in need.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO