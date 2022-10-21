Read full article on original website
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Related
heystamford.com
Halloween Events Around Stamford in 2022
If you’re looking for the best Halloween events in Stamford, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites from costume contests and themed parties to pumpkin decorating, drag brunches and more!. Oh, and if you need a little more spending money,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Civic Clubs, Community Residents, Combine Efforts for Successful Shepherd's Corner Food Drive
By 10 a.m. Saturday, members of Bridgeport GFWC Woman's Club of Bridgeport and Bridgeport Lions Club, as well as Bridgeport High School students and other volunteers were traveling through neighborhoods to pick up donations for Shepherd's Corner. Notices had been distributed through City of Bridgeport water bills, as well as shared through Connect-Bridgeport and other media outlets to inform residents that the annual food drive would take place. Volunteers packed their vehicles with boxes and bags of canned food, pasta, peanut butter and jelly, and many other food items. As vehicles pulled into Shepherd's Corner, volunteers for the service facility unloaded, sorted and stocked the shelves. Shepherd's Corner is open Tuesday through Thursday, offering free food, clothing and other everyday items to those in need.
Hundreds of students attend STEM event at Bridgeport Central High School
Hundreds of students took part in a STEM event at Central High School in Bridgeport Saturday.
connect-bridgeport.com
Glasses Found Saturday Evening by Lakes Pavilion
A local resident has found a pair of prescritpion glassed at Deegan and Hinkle Lakes on Saturday evening, the night of Bridgeport Homecoming . The glasses were found at the pavilion on the backside of the lake and were found by an individual taking photos of their child involved in Homecoming activities. If they are yours, call 304-641-3478.
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: Apple Festival, Boo Bash & a Pumpkfest
(WFSB) - The countdown is on to Halloween, so if you want to start the spooky season early, or just take in some fall festivities, Connecticut has a great weekend on tap. Face painting, trick-or-treating, pet parade and costume contest. FREE to the public on the Main Patio. Saturday, October...
Bridgeport's Building Neighborhoods Together holds annual fundraiser
The head of Building Neighborhoods Together says the event will take place Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Great River Golf Club in Milford.
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: Despite Cool Temperatures, Large Crowd on Hand for 2022 Bridgeport High Homecoming Parade
The temperatures were less than favorable, but it did not stop a large crowd from turning out for the annual Bridgeport High School Homecoming Parade Wednesday evening. Spectators lined Philadelphia and Johnson Avenue to see the parade, many of the participants tossing goodies to those watching. Joe LaRocca was on hand and captured plenty of images from the activities.
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction has apologized after an insensitive prop upset members of the Bristol Police Department and its community. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the Halloween season, responded with an apology after a group of Bristol Police Department officers and members of the Bristol community were shocked by a prop of an executed police officer, wearing body armor.
sheltonherald.com
Bridgeport police: Woman's ear injured in late night shooting
BRIDGEPORT — A woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury to her ear in a shooting Saturday night, according to a city spokesperson. Scott Appleby, Bridgeport’s emergency management director, said police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Wordin and Railroad avenues around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Several people displaced in East Main Street apartment fire in Bridgeport
Several people are displaced following an apartment fire that heavily damaged the rear of a two-story building in Bridgeport.
connect-bridgeport.com
Long-Time Bridgeport High Coach, Teacher for Nearly 40 Years, John Christopher Colombo, Passes Away
John Christopher Colombo of Clarksburg died unexpectedly at his home on October 19, 2022. Born in Clarksburg on August 2, 1955, Chris was the son of the late Orlando and Elizabeth “Libby” Buzzard Colombo. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, M. Elizabeth “Liz” Lockard Colombo;...
Our Lives: Grace Baptist Church in Norwalk shares legacy of African American leadership
The Grace Baptist Church in Norwalk was established by individuals migrating from the south in 1893.
connect-bridgeport.com
New Neighbors? Why the City of Bridgeport Could be the Entity Taking Property for Sale Next to Your Own
As for the particulars involved, it almost certainly will not be publicly discussed, but the City of Bridgeport could potentially become your neighbor. In fact, the city could become neighbors with several in the community. During this evening’s Bridgeport City Council meeting, a new business item will allow for Council...
recordpatriot.com
West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained
WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
Danbury Fair to host free career fair
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fall 2022 Greater Danbury Job Fair is coming up on Oct. 26 from 3-6 p.m. at the Danbury Fair Center Court. The career fair is free to job-seekers, who are encouraged to dress for success and bring multiple copies of their resume. Employers interested should email the Greater Danbury Chamber […]
Bridgeport nonprofit Helping Hands Outreach rallies to help mother of 5 with cancer
A Bridgeport nonprofit, Helping Hands Outreach, is heading up an effort to support a local mother of five who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Hope Public Can Assist in Identifying Trio of Females Sought in Relation to Mall Larceny
The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking public assistance to help identify a trio female suspects sought in connection with a larceny complaint in the city. The three females sought are pictured in this story. The first unknown female (shown pointing to the left) is described by Townsend as having black...
Police: 2 arrested for robbing Hempstead cellphone store; 3rd suspect still at large
Police say two suspects were arrested for robbing a cellphone store in Hempstead, but a third suspect remains at large.
Long Island girl, 12, has been missing for days
RONKONKOMA, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. The missing girl is just 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, according to 4th Squad detectives who […]
Several school districts in Conn. receive hoax reports of active shooter: Officials
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — School districts in several towns across the state are sounding the all-clear after hoax phone calls reported an active shooter situation at a school. Westport Superintendent Thomas Scarice said that Staples High School was put into lockdown but that "police have every reason to believe"...
