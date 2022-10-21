ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

heystamford.com

Halloween Events Around Stamford in 2022

If you’re looking for the best Halloween events in Stamford, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites from costume contests and themed parties to pumpkin decorating, drag brunches and more!. Oh, and if you need a little more spending money,...
STAMFORD, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Civic Clubs, Community Residents, Combine Efforts for Successful Shepherd's Corner Food Drive

By 10 a.m. Saturday, members of Bridgeport GFWC Woman's Club of Bridgeport and Bridgeport Lions Club, as well as Bridgeport High School students and other volunteers were traveling through neighborhoods to pick up donations for Shepherd's Corner. Notices had been distributed through City of Bridgeport water bills, as well as shared through Connect-Bridgeport and other media outlets to inform residents that the annual food drive would take place. Volunteers packed their vehicles with boxes and bags of canned food, pasta, peanut butter and jelly, and many other food items. As vehicles pulled into Shepherd's Corner, volunteers for the service facility unloaded, sorted and stocked the shelves. Shepherd's Corner is open Tuesday through Thursday, offering free food, clothing and other everyday items to those in need.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Glasses Found Saturday Evening by Lakes Pavilion

A local resident has found a pair of prescritpion glassed at Deegan and Hinkle Lakes on Saturday evening, the night of Bridgeport Homecoming . The glasses were found at the pavilion on the backside of the lake and were found by an individual taking photos of their child involved in Homecoming activities. If they are yours, call 304-641-3478.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Family Friday: Apple Festival, Boo Bash & a Pumpkfest

(WFSB) - The countdown is on to Halloween, so if you want to start the spooky season early, or just take in some fall festivities, Connecticut has a great weekend on tap. Face painting, trick-or-treating, pet parade and costume contest. FREE to the public on the Main Patio. Saturday, October...
PLAINVILLE, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: Despite Cool Temperatures, Large Crowd on Hand for 2022 Bridgeport High Homecoming Parade

The temperatures were less than favorable, but it did not stop a large crowd from turning out for the annual Bridgeport High School Homecoming Parade Wednesday evening. Spectators lined Philadelphia and Johnson Avenue to see the parade, many of the participants tossing goodies to those watching. Joe LaRocca was on hand and captured plenty of images from the activities.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction has apologized after an insensitive prop upset members of the Bristol Police Department and its community. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the Halloween season, responded with an apology after a group of Bristol Police Department officers and members of the Bristol community were shocked by a prop of an executed police officer, wearing body armor.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Bridgeport police: Woman's ear injured in late night shooting

BRIDGEPORT — A woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury to her ear in a shooting Saturday night, according to a city spokesperson. Scott Appleby, Bridgeport’s emergency management director, said police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Wordin and Railroad avenues around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
recordpatriot.com

West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained

WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Danbury Fair to host free career fair

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fall 2022 Greater Danbury Job Fair is coming up on Oct. 26 from 3-6 p.m. at the Danbury Fair Center Court. The career fair is free to job-seekers, who are encouraged to dress for success and bring multiple copies of their resume. Employers interested should email the Greater Danbury Chamber […]
DANBURY, CT
PIX11

Long Island girl, 12, has been missing for days

RONKONKOMA, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. The missing girl is just 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, according to 4th Squad detectives who […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

