Remains of missing Florida man who dropped daughter off at college last year found
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Skeletal remains found in Florida’s capital city have been identified as a man who was last seen more than a year ago after he dropped his daughter off at college, authorities said. The remains of Jason Winoker, 52, of Land O’ Lakes, were found in...
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
WCTV
Food truck explosion sends two to hospital
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
WESH
Deputies: Florida man stomped on pregnant woman in Publix parking lot, left her covered in blood
LARGO, Fla. — A Largo man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he brutally attacked the mother of his unborn child Saturday evening. Pinellas County deputies said at around 5:17 p.m., Cole Joseph Danisment, 27, of Largo got angry with the victim at a Publix parking lot and began punching her in the face several times.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
UPDATE: Florida women in Montego Bay crash identified
The three Florida women who were killed in a car crash in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Sunday have been identified. Sandra Lee, 59, a flight attendant, and her 25-year-old daughter Savanna Lee, a real estate agent, both from Minneola, Florida died in the crash. Their 55-year-old cousin Donna Brown, a...
hernandosun.com
County Spends Thousands Campaigning for ‘Half Cent’ Tax Increase
An investigation by the Hernando Sun has revealed that the Hernando County government has spent nearly $10,000 in taxpayer funds to advocate for the passage of a sales tax increase referendum on next month’s general election ballot. These expenditures come amidst a crackdown from Tallahassee prohibiting local governments from...
WCTV
Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in the waters off the Forgotten Coast Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Staci Peterson is suspected to be in the water. FCSO, Florida Fish & Wildlife, and SGI State Park staff are searching...
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida Spring
Florida is full of surprises and if there's one thing we have learned is that just when you think you have seen it all, there's something else that takes the cake. One of these local "Easter eggs" that takes many tourists and locals by surprise is the nation's oldest living hippo at Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park.
click orlando
Freight train crashes into car stuck on railroad tracks in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – A freight train barreled into a car late Sunday in Ocala, but no one was hurt, police said. The crash happened on Northeast 8th Avenue, north of 14th Street. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know for the 2022 Florida November Election | Become a News 6 Insider]
Owner of Florida sushi restaurant accused of operating drug house out of business
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The owner of a Japanese sushi-style restaurant in west-central Florida is accused of running a drug house out his business, authorities said. Hai Thanh Bui, 40, of Pinellas Park, was arrested Friday at 3 a.m. EDT and charged with 21 counts, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
hernandosun.com
State unemployment rate lowest since 2006
Florida’s unemployment dropped to 2.5 percent in September, the lowest in the state since 2006. The rate is also the second lowest rate since the state began keeping such records, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Meanwhile, the Hernando County unemployment rate dropped more than a percentage point since the same time last year.
thefamuanonline.com
Amberly Williams continues to impress
Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
UPDATE: Woodville Hwy open again following fire
Due to a fire at a business in the 3900 block of Woodville Highway, the road is currently blocked in both directions, according to Leon County Sheriff's Office.
Florida man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
WCTV
One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a gas-powered scooter that left one man dead and one woman seriously injured. The crash happened Sunday morning before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alabama Street. According to TPD, one man died...
Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified
SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police. According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.
fox13news.com
‘We don’t understand it’: Friends of Clearwater murder victim trying to cope with his death
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Friends of a man brutally beaten and killed with a tire iron want to know why the beloved father of two was randomly attacked while riding his bike. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was riding his bicycle early Friday morning when he was violently attacked by Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who allegedly told police he did it because "the ills of society had gotten to him."
hernandosun.com
Glen Lakes Veterans & Friends – Heroes Helping Heroes
Over the past few weeks, Hernando Sun has been focusing on people who are making a difference in our community–in small ways and large. Some are heroes because they’ve overcome obstacles in their lives. Now, I’d like to focus on a group who are heroes in every sense of the word. They served their country in the armed forces and are now, as retirees, serving their fellow veterans.
WCTV
UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people have been shot at the Savoy Apartment Complex on Esplanade Way in Tallahassee around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Tallahassee Police. TPD telling WCTV that one victim has life-threatening injuries and the other sustaining minor injuries. There are no arrests and no suspects at...
