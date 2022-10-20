ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Food truck explosion sends two to hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

UPDATE: Florida women in Montego Bay crash identified

The three Florida women who were killed in a car crash in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Sunday have been identified. Sandra Lee, 59, a flight attendant, and her 25-year-old daughter Savanna Lee, a real estate agent, both from Minneola, Florida died in the crash. Their 55-year-old cousin Donna Brown, a...
MINNEOLA, FL
hernandosun.com

County Spends Thousands Campaigning for ‘Half Cent’ Tax Increase

An investigation by the Hernando Sun has revealed that the Hernando County government has spent nearly $10,000 in taxpayer funds to advocate for the passage of a sales tax increase referendum on next month’s general election ballot. These expenditures come amidst a crackdown from Tallahassee prohibiting local governments from...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in the waters off the Forgotten Coast Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Staci Peterson is suspected to be in the water. FCSO, Florida Fish & Wildlife, and SGI State Park staff are searching...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
click orlando

Freight train crashes into car stuck on railroad tracks in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – A freight train barreled into a car late Sunday in Ocala, but no one was hurt, police said. The crash happened on Northeast 8th Avenue, north of 14th Street. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know for the 2022 Florida November Election | Become a News 6 Insider]
OCALA, FL
hernandosun.com

State unemployment rate lowest since 2006

Florida’s unemployment dropped to 2.5 percent in September, the lowest in the state since 2006. The rate is also the second lowest rate since the state began keeping such records, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Meanwhile, the Hernando County unemployment rate dropped more than a percentage point since the same time last year.
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Amberly Williams continues to impress

Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a gas-powered scooter that left one man dead and one woman seriously injured. The crash happened Sunday morning before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alabama Street. According to TPD, one man died...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified

SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police. According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

‘We don’t understand it’: Friends of Clearwater murder victim trying to cope with his death

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Friends of a man brutally beaten and killed with a tire iron want to know why the beloved father of two was randomly attacked while riding his bike. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was riding his bicycle early Friday morning when he was violently attacked by Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who allegedly told police he did it because "the ills of society had gotten to him."
CLEARWATER, FL
hernandosun.com

Glen Lakes Veterans & Friends – Heroes Helping Heroes

Over the past few weeks, Hernando Sun has been focusing on people who are making a difference in our community–in small ways and large. Some are heroes because they’ve overcome obstacles in their lives. Now, I’d like to focus on a group who are heroes in every sense of the word. They served their country in the armed forces and are now, as retirees, serving their fellow veterans.
HERNANDO, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people have been shot at the Savoy Apartment Complex on Esplanade Way in Tallahassee around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Tallahassee Police. TPD telling WCTV that one victim has life-threatening injuries and the other sustaining minor injuries. There are no arrests and no suspects at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy