freightwaves.com
Covenant Logistics announces leadership change
Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
Saama Names Respected Clinical Technology Leader Lisa Moneymaker as CTO and Chief Product Officer
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Saama has hired clinical technology leader Lisa Moneymaker as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005232/en/ Industry Leader Lisa Moneymaker joins Saama as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
waste360.com
Investors Call on Real Estate Industry to Step up Sustainability Practices
The real estate industry, like others, is being summoned to accelerate its sustainability practices, especially as investors pay attention to potential impact of climate risks on asset value. With that awareness, they are calling on the industry to not only deliver more resilient assets, but to leverage return on investments (ROI) generated from sustainability practices to strengthen their businesses.
financefeeds.com
Parity appoints Björn Wagner as CEO as Gavin Wood becomes Chief Architect
Gavin Wood, longtime co-founder and chief executive officer of Parity, has announced he is stepping down from the role. Initially founded as EthCore in late 2015 by five Gavin Wood, Aeron Buchanan, TJ Saw, Ken Kappler and Jutta Steiner, the firm added Björn Wagner as a co-founder in 2016 and saw a few initial founders exiting.
ffnews.com
Fluro Strengthens its Leadership Team With String of New Hires
Graham Dodds, who joins the Fluro team as Chief Product Officer. He arrived from TSB, where he was responsible for TSB’s unsecured personal loans business. With over a decade’s experience building industry-leading competitive financial products, Graham brings extensive industry knowledge and a focus on delivering unparalleled customer experience.
Long-Term Rental Startup Rentberry Raises Capital To Develop A Flexible Living Platform For Digital Nomads
A new app catering to digital nomads is in the works from pioneer long-term rental startup Rentberry. Launched in 2017, the San Francisco-based startup has raised more than $22 million in capital from investors to fund its patented long-term rental platform that digitizes the entire process from property search to rental management.
ffnews.com
Private Markets Alpha Appoints Rebecca Bonini as Operational Due Diligence and Product Specialist
Private Markets Alpha (PM Alpha), the digital marketplace for asset managers, wealth managers, advisors and distributors to access and distribute private markets investments, has announced today that it has appointed Rebecca Bonini as Operational Due Diligence & Product Specialist to strengthen its Operational Due Diligence team. Rebecca will work closely...
mytotalretail.com
Circle K, Leading Cannabis Brand Announce Partnership
Circle K, a Canada-based convenience store and gas station operator, announced it was partnering with Green Thumb, a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company, to sell its products at a handful of Circle K locations next year. About 10 "RISE Express"-branded dispensaries will open adjacent to Circle K stores in various Florida locations, Green Thumb said in a press release Wednesday. It didn't identify the store locations, but said the dispensaries will offer "a selection of branded cannabis products, including RYTHM premium flower, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, incredibles gummies and &Shine vapes."
ffnews.com
Nexus Underwriting US Announces Senior Appointment to Lead New Specialty Casualty Division
Leading independent specialty Managing General Agent, Nexus Underwriting (“Nexus”), announced today the appointment of Christof Bentele as President of their new Specialty Casualty business. Christof is a global market leader and has run specialty casualty teams at Aon, JLT group and, most recently, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty where he was a director within the Alternative Risk business.
fintechmagazine.com
Managing fintech customers well in the cost-of-living crisis
Cormac O’Neill, CEO of Webio talks about the cost of living crisis and how it forces collections industry to reassess how it deals with customers. There is no way to sugar-coat the current financial nightmare facing consumers. With interest rates rising, inflation hitting double digits for the first time in forty years, and incomes falling in real terms, debt charities are warning that people on low incomes are under real financial pressure.
mmm-online.com
Jack Health announces several new hires
Jack Health recently announced a series of new hires to expand its leadership team. The specialist healthcare practice named four executives to roles within the company. Jamey Hardesty will serve as SVP, senior director of strategy; Sohini Mitra will serve as SVP, director of client services; Dr. Jayaram Daggumati, PharmD, RPh, BCMAS, will be a healthcare content strategist; and Becky Dreps will join as account director.
ffnews.com
Adyen powers the future of financial services by launching embedded financial products
Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has broadened its offering by taking live two new embedded financial products – Capital and Accounts – which are now available to platform and marketplace businesses in the US and Europe via Adyen’s single integration. Research conducted in partnership with Boston Consulting Group finds that 64% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are interested in financial services embedded within a platform. To capitalize on this banking-as-a-service opportunity, Adyen has developed an innovative suite of financial products comprising cash advances, business bank accounts, and card issuing. Together with embedded payments, these power the future of financial services by enabling platforms to deliver superior financial experiences to their SMB users.
Shuffle Board: Macy’s Names Center Core SVP, SAC Taps Two, New Rocky Brands COO, Red Wing CEO
Retail Macy’s Macy’s named Julie Walsh as senior vice president and general business manager of Center Core and Beauty. Walsh currently serves as Macy’s vice president and divisional business manager for fragrances. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading and driving the Center Core and Beauty merchandise organization, including beauty, jewelry, handbags, shoes and accessories. Walsh will report to Nata Dvir, chief merchandising officer of Macy’s. Walsh has held various leadership positions within Macy’s merchant organization, including experience in fine jewelry, prestige cosmetics and most recently, fragrances. Walsh, who has led high-visibility brand launches and experiential store activations, began her career...
beckerspayer.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association backs digital musculoskeletal care startup
Blue Venture Fund, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's venture capital arm, is investing millions in digital musculoskeletal care startup Limber Health. The fund, along with firm Glenview Capital, led an $11 million series A investment in the startup, according to a news release published Oct. 20. As part of...
