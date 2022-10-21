ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Chicago takes on Florida after Johnson's 2-goal performance

Florida Panthers (4-1-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Florida Panthers after Tyler Johnson scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken. Chicago went 28-42-12 overall and 14-21-6 at home last...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

New Jersey visits Detroit in Eastern Conference action

New Jersey Devils (3-3-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-0-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -110, Devils -110; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils face off in Eastern Conference play. Detroit had a...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look to Continue Streak vs Panthers

Chicago will try and extend their three game winning streak against Florida at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks will play the Florida Panthers at the United Center looking to notch their fourth consecutive win (TICKETS).
CHICAGO, IL
WITN

Hurricanes bounce back with win at Vancouver late Monday night

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the winless Vancouver Canucks their seventh straight loss, 3-2 Monday night. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two assists. Frederik Andersen had...
RALEIGH, NC
WFMZ-TV Online

James Reimer stops 30 shots as San Jose shuts out the Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Eric Karlsson and Steven Lorentz scored in the second period, James Reimer stopped 30 shots for his 26th career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Sunday night. Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with just under 4 minutes remaining as the Sharks won...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Latest Maple Leafs Loss Leaves Questions About Where Toronto's Defense Went

LAS VEGAS — Rarely do the opening minutes of all three periods define a hockey game, but it did for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. “We just got beat by a team that was better than us tonight in all facets," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said following his team's 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL

CBJ recall D Gavin Bayreuther from Cleveland Monsters

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Bayreuther, 28, has posted three goals and 11 assists for 14 points with 39 penalty minutes, 84 shots and a cumulative +1...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Golden Knights' Phil Kessel ties NHL iron man streak

Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel is set to break the NHL's ironman record by playing in his 990th consecutive game on Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks. Kessel tied the mark, previously set by Keith Yandle last season, during Monday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs by playing in his 989th consecutive game.
Yardbarker

Canadiens Prospect Report: Goaltending, Beck & More

In past years, the Montreal Canadiens‘ prospect pool rarely had newsworthy performances. More recently, there has not only been a large number of prospects added to the system, but many have had noteworthy performances, especially on the international stage playing in the World Junior Championships. Early on in the 2022-23 season, they are making their presence known.
Yardbarker

A Fan’s Perspective of Lightning’s Amalie Arena

When the first cords to AC/DC’s Thunderstruck screamed across the speakers to the synchronized lightning bolts streaking across the ice, I was totally emerged in the moment. Then, Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy skated out right before team captain Steven Stamkos. I could barely hear their names being called from the frenzy of applause.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Recap: Canes Close Out Road Trip With Victory In Vancouver

Entering the building of the only team in the NHL without a win yet, the Canes jumped on an opportunity early to take control of the game. Coming into the evening Vancouver's penalty kill ranked dead last in the NHL, successfully killing off just 55.6% of their tries, and 5:55 in they provided Carolina with a chance to get the first one.

