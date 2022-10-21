Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Maple Leafs spoil Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel’s huge night with brutal challenge — sort of
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel is just a game away from taking over the sole spot atop the NHL’s all-time record for most consecutive games played. By hitting the ice Monday night against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, at home, Kessel managed to tie Keith Yandle’s record of 989 games played in a row.
FOX Sports
Chicago takes on Florida after Johnson's 2-goal performance
Florida Panthers (4-1-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Florida Panthers after Tyler Johnson scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken. Chicago went 28-42-12 overall and 14-21-6 at home last...
FOX Sports
New Jersey visits Detroit in Eastern Conference action
New Jersey Devils (3-3-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-0-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -110, Devils -110; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils face off in Eastern Conference play. Detroit had a...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look to Continue Streak vs Panthers
Chicago will try and extend their three game winning streak against Florida at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks will play the Florida Panthers at the United Center looking to notch their fourth consecutive win (TICKETS).
WITN
Hurricanes bounce back with win at Vancouver late Monday night
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the winless Vancouver Canucks their seventh straight loss, 3-2 Monday night. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two assists. Frederik Andersen had...
WFMZ-TV Online
James Reimer stops 30 shots as San Jose shuts out the Flyers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Eric Karlsson and Steven Lorentz scored in the second period, James Reimer stopped 30 shots for his 26th career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Sunday night. Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with just under 4 minutes remaining as the Sharks won...
Yardbarker
Latest Maple Leafs Loss Leaves Questions About Where Toronto's Defense Went
LAS VEGAS — Rarely do the opening minutes of all three periods define a hockey game, but it did for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. “We just got beat by a team that was better than us tonight in all facets," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said following his team's 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL
CBJ recall D Gavin Bayreuther from Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Bayreuther, 28, has posted three goals and 11 assists for 14 points with 39 penalty minutes, 84 shots and a cumulative +1...
Yardbarker
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel ties NHL iron man streak
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel is set to break the NHL's ironman record by playing in his 990th consecutive game on Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks. Kessel tied the mark, previously set by Keith Yandle last season, during Monday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs by playing in his 989th consecutive game.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Report: Goaltending, Beck & More
In past years, the Montreal Canadiens‘ prospect pool rarely had newsworthy performances. More recently, there has not only been a large number of prospects added to the system, but many have had noteworthy performances, especially on the international stage playing in the World Junior Championships. Early on in the 2022-23 season, they are making their presence known.
Yardbarker
A Fan’s Perspective of Lightning’s Amalie Arena
When the first cords to AC/DC’s Thunderstruck screamed across the speakers to the synchronized lightning bolts streaking across the ice, I was totally emerged in the moment. Then, Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy skated out right before team captain Steven Stamkos. I could barely hear their names being called from the frenzy of applause.
NHL
Recap: Canes Close Out Road Trip With Victory In Vancouver
Entering the building of the only team in the NHL without a win yet, the Canes jumped on an opportunity early to take control of the game. Coming into the evening Vancouver's penalty kill ranked dead last in the NHL, successfully killing off just 55.6% of their tries, and 5:55 in they provided Carolina with a chance to get the first one.
Warriors at Suns: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet
Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck!. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information...
Three observations: Sabres dominate Canucks for third win in-a-row
The Buffalo Sabres continued their Western road trip on Saturday night with a matchup against the winless Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Josh Schmit shares his three observations from the game:
Comments / 0