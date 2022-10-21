ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm: I will NOT touch a club for the foreseeable future!

Jon Rahm has admitted he will be taking some "very much needed" time away from the PGA Tour after falling short at the CJ Cup. Rahm, 27, came into the week at Congaree Golf Club in good form having recently emulated his hero Seve Ballesteros in his home country. But...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rory McIlroy has a chance to regain World No. 1 among 5 takeaways from third round of CJ Cup in South Carolina

The best field of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season (to this point) is certainly living up to expectations, but there are plenty of chasers looking to crash the party of big names. Moving day was Saturday at the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina at Congaree Golf Club, and it should be no surprise to see Rory McIlroy sitting at the top of the leaderboard heading to Sunday. He’s the defending CJ Cup winner, though the event was at The Summit in Las Vegas last year. McIlroy has been arguably the best golfer in the world the past few weeks, and a win would move him back into the top spot of the Official World Golf Ranking.
Golf Digest

Lydia Ko proves unstoppable at BMW Ladies Championship, wins 18th career LPGA title

It’s always special for Lydia Ko to return to South Korea and compete. Though you’ll see the New Zealand flag next to Ko’s name on leaderboards, she was born in Seoul and remains connected to the country. And as much as Ko loves going to South Korea, the fans might love it more: the support for her is enormous. But after nine years of playing professional golf, the 25-year-old had yet to win an LPGA or Korean LPGA event in South Korea. That’s what made Sunday at the BMW Ladies Championship all the more special. With a final-round 65 at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, Ko impressively earned her 18th LPGA Tour win. The next-closest competitor was Andrea Lee who was four shots back, finishing solo second.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steven Alker wins 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his fifth title in 31 starts on PGA Tour Champions

Steven Alker finished the PGA Tour Champions season atop the points standings. A week later, he finished on top of the leaderboard in the first event of the postseason. Alker chased down first- and second-round leader Jerry Kelly on Sunday at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, shooting a 4-under 68 to claim the first event of the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs by a shot.
golfmagic.com

Shane Lowry describes putter break with Matt Fitzpatrick on the floor laughing

Shane Lowry has finally revealed how he broke his putter in the first round of the CJ Cup with no mercy shown by his playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick. The 2019 Open champion attempted to kick his putter back up to his hands after it fell out of his bag on the 9th hole at Congaree Golf Club and the club completely snapped in half. He didn't have the luck of the Irish on this occasion.

