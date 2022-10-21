Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm: I will NOT touch a club for the foreseeable future!
Jon Rahm has admitted he will be taking some "very much needed" time away from the PGA Tour after falling short at the CJ Cup. Rahm, 27, came into the week at Congaree Golf Club in good form having recently emulated his hero Seve Ballesteros in his home country. But...
Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup
RIDGELAND, S.C. — (AP) — The final steps on Rory McIlroy's long road back to No. 1 go down on the scorecard as bogeys, which made him laugh. All that mattered Sunday was winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina, and that about made him cry. McIlroy reclaimed...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina
In a year in which money has been among the dominant talking points in men’s professional golf—LIV Golf and the PGA Tour racing to see how many zeros they can toss at the end of prize money payouts to try and make players feel special—Rory McIlroy was playing for something more in the final round of the CJ Cup.
Rory McIlroy has a chance to regain World No. 1 among 5 takeaways from third round of CJ Cup in South Carolina
The best field of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season (to this point) is certainly living up to expectations, but there are plenty of chasers looking to crash the party of big names. Moving day was Saturday at the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina at Congaree Golf Club, and it should be no surprise to see Rory McIlroy sitting at the top of the leaderboard heading to Sunday. He’s the defending CJ Cup winner, though the event was at The Summit in Las Vegas last year. McIlroy has been arguably the best golfer in the world the past few weeks, and a win would move him back into the top spot of the Official World Golf Ranking.
2022-23 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses
The complete schedule for the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, including every major championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs in August.
Golf Digest
Lydia Ko proves unstoppable at BMW Ladies Championship, wins 18th career LPGA title
It’s always special for Lydia Ko to return to South Korea and compete. Though you’ll see the New Zealand flag next to Ko’s name on leaderboards, she was born in Seoul and remains connected to the country. And as much as Ko loves going to South Korea, the fans might love it more: the support for her is enormous. But after nine years of playing professional golf, the 25-year-old had yet to win an LPGA or Korean LPGA event in South Korea. That’s what made Sunday at the BMW Ladies Championship all the more special. With a final-round 65 at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, Ko impressively earned her 18th LPGA Tour win. The next-closest competitor was Andrea Lee who was four shots back, finishing solo second.
Golf Digest
Rory creates 'easy' path to World No. 1, K.H. Lee looks to spoil and Jon Rahm's late rally
Rory McIlroy looked less than pleased with how his third round finished up at the CJ Cup. Understandable, given he bogeyed two of his final five holes, including the 17th after suffering a bad break, with his tee shot finding a rough spot in one of Congaree's waste bunkers. The...
Steven Alker wins 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his fifth title in 31 starts on PGA Tour Champions
Steven Alker finished the PGA Tour Champions season atop the points standings. A week later, he finished on top of the leaderboard in the first event of the postseason. Alker chased down first- and second-round leader Jerry Kelly on Sunday at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, shooting a 4-under 68 to claim the first event of the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs by a shot.
Golf Digest
Watch major champ's final career LPGA start become even more memorable with a hole-in-one to win a luxury car
Na Yeon Choi was never going to forget her final career start on the LPGA Tour. But what the former U.S. Women’s Open winner pulled off while saying good-bye at the BMW Ladies Championship in her home country of South Korea will make it all the more memorable. During...
golfmagic.com
Shane Lowry describes putter break with Matt Fitzpatrick on the floor laughing
Shane Lowry has finally revealed how he broke his putter in the first round of the CJ Cup with no mercy shown by his playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick. The 2019 Open champion attempted to kick his putter back up to his hands after it fell out of his bag on the 9th hole at Congaree Golf Club and the club completely snapped in half. He didn't have the luck of the Irish on this occasion.
Golf instruction: Using a mirror to solidify your takeaway, position at the top
Gaining confidence on the golf course often starts at home. Sure, there’s many different ways to practice at home, including hitting balls into a net (if you have the space) or rolling out a practice putting mat to dial in your stroke. But simply using a mirror for 20...
Comments / 0