Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
Nebraska company’s drone show brightens Baseballoween
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Norfolk-based entertainment company already known for putting on the state’s biggest fireworks displays has raised the bar to the skies, presenting the largest choreographed drone show in the state. “We are using 160 drones,” Fantasy Drone Shows co-owner Don Wisnieski said. “With the technology...
Noecker sets history in Class C boys cross country
Hartington-Newcastle/Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker has become first ever Nebraska boy to win four consecutive state cross country races in a record time of 14 minutes, 58.26 seconds. Noecker also won the all-class gold medal for the second time in three years. Three area athletes joined Noecker as medalists: Jaxon Kilmurry...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Portion of Highway 275 between Beemer and Wisner closed briefly due to fire
BEEMER, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire shut down both directions of a highway in Cuming County Sunday evening. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Sunday afternoon that U.S. 275 was closed in both directions between Wisner and Beemer because of a fire. As of 6:30pm the stretch of highway had reopened.
Residents of Wisner cleared to return home after evacuation
WISNER, Neb. -- As of 6:24 p.m. the authorities said that residents are able to return to Wisner and the highway is open. A northeast Nebraska highway was shut down and an entire town was being evacuated because of a wildfire. A wildfire in a field south of Wisner has...
Wisner Residents Respond To Fire Evacuation Notice
UPDATE 9:15pm – 10/23/2022. Wisner, NE – The town of Wisner was evacuated late Sunday afternoon as a result of one of several wildfires in Cuming County. Residents of Wisner were advised to evacuate to the Beemer Ballroom or the Pilger Community Center. Highway 275 at the 275/15...
One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover
STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
Sioux City residents injured saving dog during house fire
Smoke could be seen emitting from a residence in Sioux City in the late afternoon.
David’s Morning Forecast - Strong winds and record warmth today
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday morning already starting off on a warm note with temperatures in the low and mid 60s before sunrise. That is closer to our average high for this time of year rather than morning lows, a sign of just how warm it will be today. South winds are already blowing at 10-20mph, and will only increase throughout the day. Wind gusts of 30 to as high as 50mph are likely this afternoon and this evening. Those strong winds could create areas of blowing dust, as well as very high fire danger so please keep that in mind if you will be out on the road later today.
Bloomfield Blows Out Bulldogs in 1st Round
BLOOMFIELD - The hometown Bees made a statement in the opening round of their 35th straight postseason appearance, routing Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 88-0. Wiley Ziegler (130 total yards) set the tone in the 1st quarter, scoring two of his four TDs on the night and helping stake Bloomfield to a 40-0 lead at the end of the initial period.
