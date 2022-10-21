ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

klkntv.com

Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska company’s drone show brightens Baseballoween

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Norfolk-based entertainment company already known for putting on the state’s biggest fireworks displays has raised the bar to the skies, presenting the largest choreographed drone show in the state. “We are using 160 drones,” Fantasy Drone Shows co-owner Don Wisnieski said. “With the technology...
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Noecker sets history in Class C boys cross country

Hartington-Newcastle/Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker has become first ever Nebraska boy to win four consecutive state cross country races in a record time of 14 minutes, 58.26 seconds. Noecker also won the all-class gold medal for the second time in three years. Three area athletes joined Noecker as medalists: Jaxon Kilmurry...
HARTINGTON, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Residents of Wisner cleared to return home after evacuation

WISNER, Neb. -- As of 6:24 p.m. the authorities said that residents are able to return to Wisner and the highway is open. A northeast Nebraska highway was shut down and an entire town was being evacuated because of a wildfire. A wildfire in a field south of Wisner has...
WISNER, NE
waynedailynews.com

Wisner Residents Respond To Fire Evacuation Notice

UPDATE 9:15pm – 10/23/2022. Wisner, NE – The town of Wisner was evacuated late Sunday afternoon as a result of one of several wildfires in Cuming County. Residents of Wisner were advised to evacuate to the Beemer Ballroom or the Pilger Community Center. Highway 275 at the 275/15...
WISNER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover

STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Strong winds and record warmth today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday morning already starting off on a warm note with temperatures in the low and mid 60s before sunrise. That is closer to our average high for this time of year rather than morning lows, a sign of just how warm it will be today. South winds are already blowing at 10-20mph, and will only increase throughout the day. Wind gusts of 30 to as high as 50mph are likely this afternoon and this evening. Those strong winds could create areas of blowing dust, as well as very high fire danger so please keep that in mind if you will be out on the road later today.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bloomfield Blows Out Bulldogs in 1st Round

BLOOMFIELD - The hometown Bees made a statement in the opening round of their 35th straight postseason appearance, routing Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 88-0. Wiley Ziegler (130 total yards) set the tone in the 1st quarter, scoring two of his four TDs on the night and helping stake Bloomfield to a 40-0 lead at the end of the initial period.
BLOOMFIELD, NE

