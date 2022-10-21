ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catalina Foothills, AZ

AZFamily

Arizona has 88 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
SignalsAZ

BLM Seeks Nominations to the Arizona Resource Advisory Council

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today announced that it is seeking public nominations for positions on Arizona Resource Advisory Council (RAC). This citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within Arizona. The BLM maintains RACs chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act...
AZFamily

Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
ABC 15 News

Secretary of State warns of legal action if Cochise County board votes to hand count election ballots

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says she will take legal action if Cochise County officials vote to hand count ballots during the general election. “Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action,” Hobbs said in a tweet Friday morning.
nevalleynews.org

Pro-choice candidates on Arizona’s ballot

The battle over abortion rights has moved to the forefront in the coming midterm elections. The midterm election is the best hope of curbing some of the most extreme efforts in some states to limit or even abolish all abortion rights. And Arizona has two of the most reported hardline...
KTAR.com

Watch: CCEC Q&A with gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake airs Sunday night

PHOENIX — The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission gubernatorial candidate event with Republican Kari Lake is slated to be televised Sunday at 5 p.m. KTAR News 92.3 FM and AZTV7 host Mike Broomhead will moderate the 30-minute interview with Lake, which will be broadcast by AZTV7 and streamed online.
thisistucson.com

This Southern Arizona podcast tells the uncensored stories of Indigenous communities

It’s been an emotional month for Southern Arizona podcaster Valentina Vavages. After nearly six years of working on Tohono O’odham Young Voices — her local podcast committed to sharing the uncensored contemporary stories of the Tohono O’odham Nation and other Indigenous communities — the podcast finally reached over 10,000 downloads.
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona photographer needs community's help to win worldwide contest

An Arizona photographer is making the state shine in a global photo contest, but he needs your vote to help him win. When Valley photographer Ed Mitchell found out his photo had been selected to compete for a spot on the World Meteorological Organization's annual calendar, he couldn’t believe it. FOX 10's Krystal Ortiz has the story.
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona AG Brnovich and 18 Other Attorneys General Investigate Large Banks’ Participation in UN’s Emissions Reduction Targets Program

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and 18 other attorneys general served six of the largest American banks this past week with civil investigative demands. The demands ask for documents related to the banks’ involvement with the United Nations’ Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), which requires member banks to set emissions reduction targets in their lending and investment portfolios to reach net zero by 2050.
AZFamily

Where do voters stand on Prop 211 & Prop 310 in Arizona

This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
