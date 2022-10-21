Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
Arizona has 88 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona AG Brnovich Works to Protect Children From Unlawful COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to keep the COVID-19 vaccine off the list of childhood immunizations and out of the Vaccines for Children Program (VFC). “Every month, it seems that we hear more revealing details about COVID-19 and strong critiques...
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake outlines how she’d keep elections clean and fair
PHOENIX – The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission televised the gubernatorial event with Republican Kari Lake on Sunday and the candidate laid out her plan for how she believes elections will be kept clean and fair. Moderated by KTAR News 92.3 FM and AZTV7 host Mike Broomhead, Lake was...
Arizona officials ‘deeply concerned’ by armed ‘vigilantes’ at ballot drop box
Arizona officials on Saturday sounded alarms about voter safety after two armed individuals deemed “vigilantes” dressed in tactical gear were found outside a Maricopa County ballot drop box Friday evening. “We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote and...
SignalsAZ
BLM Seeks Nominations to the Arizona Resource Advisory Council
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today announced that it is seeking public nominations for positions on Arizona Resource Advisory Council (RAC). This citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within Arizona. The BLM maintains RACs chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act...
AZFamily
Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
A 2022 warning from Arizona amid reports of voter intimidation
Amid expectations of high turnout this year, there's also the fear that some voters could be dissuaded from participating.
ABC 15 News
Secretary of State warns of legal action if Cochise County board votes to hand count election ballots
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says she will take legal action if Cochise County officials vote to hand count ballots during the general election. “Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action,” Hobbs said in a tweet Friday morning.
nevalleynews.org
Pro-choice candidates on Arizona’s ballot
The battle over abortion rights has moved to the forefront in the coming midterm elections. The midterm election is the best hope of curbing some of the most extreme efforts in some states to limit or even abolish all abortion rights. And Arizona has two of the most reported hardline...
KTAR.com
Watch: CCEC Q&A with gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake airs Sunday night
PHOENIX — The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission gubernatorial candidate event with Republican Kari Lake is slated to be televised Sunday at 5 p.m. KTAR News 92.3 FM and AZTV7 host Mike Broomhead will moderate the 30-minute interview with Lake, which will be broadcast by AZTV7 and streamed online.
thisistucson.com
This Southern Arizona podcast tells the uncensored stories of Indigenous communities
It’s been an emotional month for Southern Arizona podcaster Valentina Vavages. After nearly six years of working on Tohono O’odham Young Voices — her local podcast committed to sharing the uncensored contemporary stories of the Tohono O’odham Nation and other Indigenous communities — the podcast finally reached over 10,000 downloads.
AZFamily
Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Voters rank quality of candidates, direction state is heading
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family has partnered with HighGround, the oldest public affairs firm in the state, to take a closer look at the biggest races in this year’s midterm election and possible outcomes by polling voters. About the Survey. The survey was conducted among likely...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona photographer needs community's help to win worldwide contest
An Arizona photographer is making the state shine in a global photo contest, but he needs your vote to help him win. When Valley photographer Ed Mitchell found out his photo had been selected to compete for a spot on the World Meteorological Organization's annual calendar, he couldn’t believe it. FOX 10's Krystal Ortiz has the story.
foodcontessa.com
Early Voters in Arizona’s Midterm Elections Have Reported Being Harassed by Poll Observers
A voter in Maricopa County, Arizona, says that while they were watching a ballot drop box, a group of people took pictures of them and their wife after they put their ballots in the box and followed them, calling them “mules.”. Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for the Arizona secretary...
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
KOLD-TV
Flu, COVID combo this winter could be a tough test for health officials
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The flu season is off to a rip-roaring start in Arizona this year, up by 56% over this time last year and up 275% in a typical year according to state statistics. As of this week, there have been 133 lab cases of influenza....
This Arizona University Is One Of The Country's Best Colleges
WalletHub ranked the country's best colleges and universities.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona AG Brnovich and 18 Other Attorneys General Investigate Large Banks’ Participation in UN’s Emissions Reduction Targets Program
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and 18 other attorneys general served six of the largest American banks this past week with civil investigative demands. The demands ask for documents related to the banks’ involvement with the United Nations’ Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), which requires member banks to set emissions reduction targets in their lending and investment portfolios to reach net zero by 2050.
AZFamily
Where do voters stand on Prop 211 & Prop 310 in Arizona
This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
ABC 15 News
New voter intimidation complaint filed, ‘ballot watcher’ says he's with Clean Elections USA
MESA — A voter has filed a voter intimidation complaint accusing ‘camo clad people’ of taking pictures while dropping off an early ballot outside the Maricopa County election headquarters. The complaint is one of two new voter intimidation complaints the Arizona Secretary of State has received in...
