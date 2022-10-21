News Release — Ward 1 DC Council member Brianne Nadeau. Joint statement between Councilmember Nadeau, local community leaders, and organizations. WASHINGTON, DC – The D.C. Council passed historic legislation to advance immigrant rights in its vote in favor of the “Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022”. This critical legislation will give a greater electoral voice to Black and brown D.C. residents and drastically increase immigrant communities’ political representation. The District’s diverse community comes together today in celebration of the passage of this bill and the historic enfranchisement of tens of thousands of District residents.

