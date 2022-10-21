Read full article on original website
jonetta rose barras: DC elected officials claim to care about poor people, but the HUD report says otherwise
Don’t expect me to mince words here. The DC government and, thus, the entire city, particularly low-income residents, have been drowning in high-cost mediocrity and breathtaking incompetence for decades. Some of the adverse consequences of that reality were recently laid bare in the assessment of the DC Housing Authority (DCHA) conducted by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Press Release: The D.C. Council Passes Historic Legislation to Advance Immigrant Rights
News Release — Ward 1 DC Council member Brianne Nadeau. Joint statement between Councilmember Nadeau, local community leaders, and organizations. WASHINGTON, DC – The D.C. Council passed historic legislation to advance immigrant rights in its vote in favor of the “Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022”. This critical legislation will give a greater electoral voice to Black and brown D.C. residents and drastically increase immigrant communities’ political representation. The District’s diverse community comes together today in celebration of the passage of this bill and the historic enfranchisement of tens of thousands of District residents.
Press Release: AG Racine Supports White House AI Bill of Rights that Includes Core Aspects of His Office’s Landmark Bill to Modernize Civil Rights Laws & Stop Algorithmic Discrimination
News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. Announcement Comes After AG Racine Participated in White House Meeting in September During Which He Explained the Need for Federal Action to Stop Algorithmic Discrimination. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today issued the following statement on the...
Press Release: Norton Meets with New Federal Bureau of Prisons Director to Discuss Treatment of D.C. Residents
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today met with the new Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Colette Peters, to discuss BOP’s treatment of District of Columbia residents in BOP custody, including the bill Norton will introduce to require BOP to place D.C. residents serving sentences for D.C. Code felonies in BOP facilities within 250 miles of D.C. Under the National Capital Revitalization and Self-Government Improvement Act of 1997, individuals serving sentences for D.C. Code felonies are in BOP custody.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces $1 Million in Public Service Loans Forgiven with Support from the DC Student Loan Ombudsman, Encourages More Washingtonians to Apply for Loan Forgiveness
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking. District Services Available to Navigate Process for Student Loan Debt Relief. (WASHINGTON, DC) –Today, Mayor Bowser announced that the Student Loan Ombudsman at the Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) has already...
Press Release: Councilmember McDuffie Announces Plan to Convene a Roundtable with the Chief Financial Officer on DCHA’s Long-Term Capital Needs and Facility Condition Assessments
News Release — Ward 5 DC Council member Kenyan McDuffie. Washington, DC – Today, Councilmember Kenyan R. McDuffie, Chair of the Council of the District of Columbia’s Committee on Business and Economic Development issued the following statement on the state of DCHA:. Councilmember McDuffie said:. “The DC...
