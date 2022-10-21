ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah or travel there often, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Summit Daily News

Groups want answers after 16 wild horses were found shot to death in southeastern Utah

UTAH — At least 16 horses were recently found shot dead in southeastern Utah, sparking multiple animal rights groups to condemn the killings and call for justice. According to Animal Wellness Action, the Animal Wellness Foundation and the Center for a Humane Economy, mares and foals were among the wild horses killed on federal lands in San Juan County, Utah. San Juan County butts up against the Utah-Colorado border, extending from just south of Moab to the Utah-Arizona border.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
knau.org

Tribal members in Utah to hold protest at only uranium mill in US

Tribal members and environmental advocates will hold an annual protest Saturday at the site of the only operational uranium mill in the U.S. They’re concerned about its potential impacts to public health and the environment. Tribal members and leaders from the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe...
BLANDING, UT

