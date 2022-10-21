Read full article on original website
Utah Avalanche Center reports first human-caused slide of the season
Just one day after the first snowfall of autumn 2022, an avalanche occurred in one of Utah's canyons and was apparently human-caused.
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah or travel there often, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Opinion: We can have solar power — without the aesthetically questionable roof panels
Solar energy doesn’t have to come from panels on your roof. This energy company is creating energy farms to send solar power to the grid for your home.
How confident are Utahns that the 2022 election will be fair and accurate?
SALT LAKE CITY — County clerks across Utah started to send election ballots Tuesday, and nearly 7 in 10 voters intend to return them in the same way that they arrive — through the mail. Also, an overwhelming majority of Utahns have confidence that the 2022 election will...
Strong cold front moves through Saturday
Saturday will bring some drastic changes to the Beehive State as the strongest cold front of the season moves through.
Weekend snowstorm signals start of winter in Utah, heralds hazards in canyons
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Winter unofficially arrived over the weekend with Utah’s first snowstorm of the season. Ski resorts in the Central Wasatch mountains reported as much as 19 inches of snow as of Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
GALLERY: Utah's first snowstorm of season covers mountains, homes, roads across state
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first snowstorm of the 2022-2023 winter season has hit the Beehive State. Winter weather affected roads and led to at least one avalanche over the weekend. Related stories from 2News. In Little Cottonwood Canyon, State Route 210 was temporarily closed to uphill traffic...
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
Utah teen featured in Warren Miller ski movie after overcoming serious injury
A teenager from Utah with an inspiring story is the featured skier in this year's annual Warren Miller film.
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
Flooded-out cars from Hurricane Ian washing up in Utah. Here’s how to avoid buying a soggy lemon.
SALT LAKE CITY — Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian may soon be flooding the streets of Utah instead of going straight to the junkyard. KSL investigative reporter Matt Gephardt joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic to explain more about what he found out about these flooded cars.
Utah opponents made a campaign ad together. Here’s what it achieved
(NewsNation) — During the 2020 campaign season, Utah’s Democratic and Republican candidates for governor took the unusual step of recording an ad together. Two years later, researchers found it had an effect on those who saw it. The ad featured Democrat Chris Peterson and Republican Spencer Cox praising...
Cox proposes college tuition freeze in Utah
Governor Spencer Cox is proposing some relief for college students across Utah, saying the state is on the lower end of higher education costs with some of the lowest student loan rates nationwide.
Groups want answers after 16 wild horses were found shot to death in southeastern Utah
UTAH — At least 16 horses were recently found shot dead in southeastern Utah, sparking multiple animal rights groups to condemn the killings and call for justice. According to Animal Wellness Action, the Animal Wellness Foundation and the Center for a Humane Economy, mares and foals were among the wild horses killed on federal lands in San Juan County, Utah. San Juan County butts up against the Utah-Colorado border, extending from just south of Moab to the Utah-Arizona border.
What did auditors find when they looked at what’s being taught in Utah public schools?
New audit finds some instances of ‘potentially questionable materials’ in schools but auditor tells legislative leaders that vast majority of Utah teachers strive to teach within acceptable guidelines.
Opinion: When it comes to election trust, Utah stands apart from the nation
Experts say Russia and Iran aren’t a big threat to the ’22 midterm elections, but homegrown agitators are. Election officials in several states are resigning in the face of threats.
Residents, businesses prepare for expected weekend winter weather
Many people in northern Utah are gearing up for winter weather this weekend. The expected first dose of winter weather also has local businesses preparing to switch gears.
Tribal members in Utah to hold protest at only uranium mill in US
Tribal members and environmental advocates will hold an annual protest Saturday at the site of the only operational uranium mill in the U.S. They’re concerned about its potential impacts to public health and the environment. Tribal members and leaders from the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe...
State provides millions for hundreds of affordable housing units in Salt Lake City, across Utah
Five developers landed tax credit financing from the state housing corporation to help construct hundreds of low-income housing units in Salt Lake City. Among them is one of the only low-income housing projects on the city’s east side and another that could remove some of the scant remaining commercial space in Glendale.
