Read full article on original website
Related
Winners Of The 53rd Annual World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest Announced
The 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank drew a huge crowd, with long lines forming more than an hour before serving time, with people eager to pay their $8 to partake of the entries, despite the whipping autumn winds Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. “We prepare for...
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department Captain died in an accident on Thursday night, according to authorities. Robby Bragg served with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department for 28 years. He died in a “tragic accident” while visiting friends near Tyler. “Captain Bragg was dedicated to serving and protecting the community and […]
National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service has issued a grass fire danger statement for parts of East Texas including Van Zandt, Hopkins and Rains Counties, according to Van Zandt County Fire Marshal. This statement comes after a recent spate of fires and dry conditions across East Texas. “The National Weather Service Has Issued […]
6th grade student arrested at Bonham Middle School for gun threat
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — ECISD said another student has now been arrested for making a school threat. ECISD tells us, “Friday, a 6th grade boy at Bonham Middle School became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and […]
easttexasradio.com
Shell Shock At Winnsboro ISD
Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
Gun bullets found in backpack at Winnsboro High School
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m. School resource officers and...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 21)
Thursday evening at 6:10, Paris Police arrested David Lee Roth, 40, of Paris, in the 1500-block of Graham Street. He had a felony after indictment capias warrant for Theft of Property Less Than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions from a Paris investigation concerning a May 7, 2022 shoplifting. Roth had stolen several pairs of blue jeans and a T-shirt from a store in the 3500-block of Lamar Avenue.
Rockwall police request help identifying theft suspect
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 20, 2022) Detectives with the Rockwall Police Department are requesting your help to identify a suspect who committed a theft of a wallet from a local gym and used the victim’s credit cards without consent. Suspect vehicle is possibly a white sedan. Rockwall County Crime Stoppers...
KTEN.com
Texoma reacts to the CDC's new recommendations
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control advisory board voted in favor of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunization schedule. The committee meets every year to review and update the vaccination schedule. The schedule is meant to help guide doctors in determining when to administer important vaccinations, particularly for children.
4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges
At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
Comments / 0