Thursday evening at 6:10, Paris Police arrested David Lee Roth, 40, of Paris, in the 1500-block of Graham Street. He had a felony after indictment capias warrant for Theft of Property Less Than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions from a Paris investigation concerning a May 7, 2022 shoplifting. Roth had stolen several pairs of blue jeans and a T-shirt from a store in the 3500-block of Lamar Avenue.

PARIS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO