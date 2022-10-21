ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enloe, TX

easttexasradio.com

Shell Shock At Winnsboro ISD

Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
WINNSBORO, TX
CBS19

WINNSBORO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 21)

Thursday evening at 6:10, Paris Police arrested David Lee Roth, 40, of Paris, in the 1500-block of Graham Street. He had a felony after indictment capias warrant for Theft of Property Less Than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions from a Paris investigation concerning a May 7, 2022 shoplifting. Roth had stolen several pairs of blue jeans and a T-shirt from a store in the 3500-block of Lamar Avenue.
PARIS, TX
KTEN.com

Texoma reacts to the CDC's new recommendations

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control advisory board voted in favor of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunization schedule. The committee meets every year to review and update the vaccination schedule. The schedule is meant to help guide doctors in determining when to administer important vaccinations, particularly for children.
DENISON, TX
KSST Radio

4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges

At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

