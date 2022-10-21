Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD reports death of elementary teacher
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is mourning the death of Dillingham Elementary teacher Nicole Newbold. Newbold, 49, passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday at the age of 49. Sherman ISD said Newbold spent the past 17 years in the district. This was her second year at...
KTEN.com
Denison church celebrates 150 years
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The congregation of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Denison gathered to celebrate the church's 150th anniversary. Mount Pleasant Baptist was founded in 1872 by a family who moved to Denison from Missouri. Its first services were held not in a church building, but in the home of a young minister.
6th grade student arrested at Bonham Middle School for gun threat
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — ECISD said another student has now been arrested for making a school threat. ECISD tells us, “Friday, a 6th grade boy at Bonham Middle School became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and […]
The Ghosts of Outlaws Haunt This Abandoned Oklahoma Cemetery
There's an abandoned and hidden cemetery in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of outlaws. Back in the 1800s and early 1900s, it was a popular place to dump bodies and dispose of evidence. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OK. GRAVEYARD. It...
KTEN.com
Texoma reacts to the CDC's new recommendations
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control advisory board voted in favor of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunization schedule. The committee meets every year to review and update the vaccination schedule. The schedule is meant to help guide doctors in determining when to administer important vaccinations, particularly for children.
KTEN.com
Clearing the way for new Sherman housing
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Sherman is hoping to add more apartments to a 13-acre site where the Woodmen Circle Home once stood. Over the last few months, the city has been working with the owner of the property at the corner of FM 1417 and West Houston Street to demolish what was left of the large brick building that started life as an orphanage in the 1920s.
KTEN.com
McAlester proves to be too much for Durant
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) - No. 3 McAlester takes care of Durant 52-20. The Lions fall to 1-7 this year and will play at Memorial next Friday.
KTEN.com
Sherman Police and Fire face off on the softball diamond for a good cause
SHERMAN (KTEN) -- Sherman Police and Fire got a chance at bragging rights in Saturday's charity softball game in Fairview Park. The conditions were extremely windy, but the weather did not stop the them from playing ball for the Grayson County Children Advocacy Center. "The exciting part is collecting the...
KTEN.com
Denison blows out Princeton, moving to 4-4
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - The Denison Yellow Jackets scored a season-high in points with a 67-25 win over Princeton. With the win, Denison improves to 4-4 (2-3) and will play on the road against Crandall next Friday.
KXII.com
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a silo at a cement plant in Ada. Ponototc County Sheriff John Christian said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant on County Road 1550. Christian identified the man as Brandon Morgan, 32, an...
KTEN.com
Durant kid gets stolen bike back 6 months later
DURANT, (KTEN) -- Back in April, a good samaritan in Durant made a kid's day by gifting him a new bike after his was stolen from him. Six months later, the bike was recovered by the same person who gifted the boy a new one. The man was so determined...
KXII.com
Alleged catalytic converter thieves arrested in Love County
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Sheriff’s deputies in Love County have arrested five people accused of stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said the arrests were made after a months-long investigation after thefts of the valuable automotive part skyrocketed in the area. No names have yet been...
KTEN.com
Drone tracks Marshall County fugitive to rooftop hiding spot
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop led to a standoff in Marshall County overnight. Sheriff Donald Yow said Stephanie Stowe was driving the car and Zachary Jones, who was the passenger, would not tell deputies his real name. Jones resisted arrest and ran off. It turned out he...
KTEN.com
Whitewright back on track
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) - The Whitewright Tigers are back on track with a second straight district win 35-7 over Trenton. The Tigers went on a four game losing streak before taking down Tom Bean last week to grab their first district win. The Tigers are now 4-4 overall and 2-1...
Bicyclist dies from injuries after Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A bicyclist is dead nearly one week after a crash on United States Highway 177, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place on October 15, 2022, on United States Highway 177, about 9.3 miles south of Stratford, in Garvin County.
bryancountypatriot.com
Caddo woman killed in accident in Atoka County
ATOKA COUNTY – One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday afternoon. Christie Gray, 48, of Caddo, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Oklahoma Highway 7 about 7 1/2 miles west of Atoka at about 5:24 p.m., according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
KTEN.com
Bells handles Howe 37-14
BELLS, Texas (KTEN) - The Bells Panthers handled Howe 37-14 to move to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in district play. Howe moves to 5-3 and 1-2 in district play.
KXII.com
Johnston County couple taken to jail after Mannsville man stabbed
MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A couple was arrested and booked into the Johnston County Jail after an attempted murder in Mannsville, according to the sheriff. Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the victim was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, after he was stabbed in his own home on Easy Street in Mannsville. Dodd said the victim was lucky to be alive when they found him hours after the crime happened.
KXII.com
3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said that Cody Joel, Maegan Turley, and Lyndell White were arrested, but there is still an outstanding warrant for Teresa Jones for the drug charges. According...
Comments / 0