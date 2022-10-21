SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Sherman is hoping to add more apartments to a 13-acre site where the Woodmen Circle Home once stood. Over the last few months, the city has been working with the owner of the property at the corner of FM 1417 and West Houston Street to demolish what was left of the large brick building that started life as an orphanage in the 1920s.

SHERMAN, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO