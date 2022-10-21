Read full article on original website
Trial starts in concussion case of dead USC football player
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles jury heard opening statements Friday in the case of a widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma. Matthew Gee died at age 49 in 2018 from permanent brain damage caused by countless blows to the head he took while playing linebacker for the 1990 Rose Bowl-winning team, according to the wrongful death suit filed by Alana Gee. The jury of eight women and six men listened along with Gee and two of her three children to lengthy opening statements from both sides in Los Angeles Superior Court. At times, Gee and her daughter, Melia, dabbed their eyes with tissue as attorneys recounted the life of her husband and his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction.
NCAA Athletes Seek Class Status for Lost NIL Pay in NCAA Suit
The case poised to follow Ed O’Bannon’s and Shawne Alston’s lawsuits in rocking NCAA restraints on athlete compensation escalated on Friday. Attorneys for Arizona State swimmer Grant House, Oregon basketball player Sedona Prince and former Illinois football player Tymir Oliver petitioned for class certification. They aim to represent many thousands of current and former college athletes who have been denied—unlawfully, their attorneys charge—NIL revenue, with NIL construed broadly to include billions of dollars in broadcast revenue paid to colleges and conferences as well as lost opportunities to appear in college video games that were never made. House v. NCAA (also called In...
