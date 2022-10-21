ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Fresnos, TX

cw39.com

Rare mandarin duck makes splashy appearance in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A rare but colorful mandarin duck spotted at Pendleton Park has been turning heads recently — and luring birders to the park. The duck was first reported on ebird.org’s Texas Rare Bird Alert page on Oct. 15 by Isaac Phillips. “[He] waddled right...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

San Juan shrine plane crash remembered 52 years later

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has been more than half a century since a local pilot crashed his plane into the original Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Shrine. While the crash forever changed the church, what could have been an incredible tragedy ended up becoming a miracle.   “People started to come […]
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Where to vote as early voting begins in the Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting across Texas begins Monday. Unlike election day, when voters have a designated polling place based on their precinct, voters can choose where to vote within their county. This provides the convenience of dropping in at one of many polling places during the early voting period. Election Day […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Port of Harlingen growth attributed to demands from Valley, Mexico

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The volume of shipping traffic through the Port of Harlingen points to the port’s growing role in Rio Grande Valley and Mexico economies. The port has significantly increased its regional and state economic impact according to its newest study, “Economic Impact of The Port of Harlingen,” conducted by Martin Associates. The report […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Gladys Porter Zoo to host annual Halloween event

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo will host its annual ‘Boo at the Zoo,’ a two-day Halloween event with carnival-style games, treat stations, a cake walk, and an aquatic exhibit. The family-friendly event begins is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m, on Oct. 30 and on Halloween. Zoo members are allowed into the event […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo PD searches for man stealing Halloween yard decor

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alamo Police Department are asking the public to identify a man stealing Halloween decorations from a yard earlier this week. Video surveillance from a residence in Alamo captured a man running toward the lawn, stealing Halloween decorations and escaping by jumping a fence. Anyone with information on the suspect is […]
ALAMO, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Port of Brownsville Boat Tour on South Padre Island

Brownsville – It’s not often you get an extremely foggy day down on South Padre Island but that was exactly the case when I arrived on SPI to take a tour of the Port of Brownsville. Despite the dense cloud cover, it doesn’t keep James Woodrow Wilson from boiling up some shrimp because he’s busy preparing a feast for a few folks wanting to take a ride on his boat.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP discovers 22 migrants in abandoned utility trailer

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents apprehended 22 migrants that were abandoned in a utility trailer, authorities said. Thursday, Oct. 20 On Thursday, Oct. 20, Weslaco Border Patrol agents were assisting the Pharr Police Department regarding a trailer that was suspected of smuggling migrants, a release from CBP stated. The Pharr […]
PHARR, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two Texas men convicted after bribing two city commissioners

WESLACO, Texas - Two Texas men have been convicted by a federal jury after being accused of bribing two city commissioners in Weslaco, Texas. According to court documents and evidence presented at the trial, 57-year-old Richard Quintanilla and former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo C. Cuellar Jr., 68 agreed with others to bribe John Cuellar and Gerardo Tafolla. The accused wanted official actions to favor engineering companies seeking larger contracts with the city.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV receives $4M grant to help students who are parents

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide help for low income and pell-eligible students that are parents. The Child Care Access Means Parents In School (CCAMPIS) grant will help students who are parents pay for full-time […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD investigate shooting after 5 injured at 6 a.m. ‘cookout’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating a shooting that left five people shot early Sunday morning. At 6:24 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, the Brownsville Police Department responded to the 1200 block of West Saint Francis in reference to a shooting. When they arrived police say they discovered five people had been shot. According […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Utility assistance program funds quickly depleted

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Utility bill assistance is being requested now more than ever but some organizations are being depleted of funds faster than usual. Community Action Corporation of South Texas is an organization with a utility assistance program. The program is funded through the state, according to the organization’s director of operations and […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

