cw39.com
Rare mandarin duck makes splashy appearance in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A rare but colorful mandarin duck spotted at Pendleton Park has been turning heads recently — and luring birders to the park. The duck was first reported on ebird.org’s Texas Rare Bird Alert page on Oct. 15 by Isaac Phillips. “[He] waddled right...
Plans to bring ‘Margaritaville’ resort to Texas speeding up
Highline Hospitality Partners announced plans to open a Margaritaville resort in South Padre.
Weslaco artist designs ‘Arte Con Voz’ inspired logo for UTRGV merchandise
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man is the first artist from the Rio Grande Valley to collaborate with a collegiate licensing and branding agency for the ‘Arte Con Voz’ initiative. Juan Jose Bali, 31, is a Rio Grande Valley native and the artist behind this year’s UTRGV Arte Con Voz design. Bali graduated from […]
riograndeguardian.com
McAllen Chamber president would like to help Hidalgo promote its historic district
MCALLEN, Texas – The new president of McAllen Chamber of Commerce is ready to meet with City of Hidalgo officials to see how his organization can help promote tourism in Hidalgo’s historic downtown. Josh Mejia gave an overview of his plans for the McAllen Chamber when he spoke...
San Juan shrine plane crash remembered 52 years later
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has been more than half a century since a local pilot crashed his plane into the original Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Shrine. While the crash forever changed the church, what could have been an incredible tragedy ended up becoming a miracle. “People started to come […]
Where to vote as early voting begins in the Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting across Texas begins Monday. Unlike election day, when voters have a designated polling place based on their precinct, voters can choose where to vote within their county. This provides the convenience of dropping in at one of many polling places during the early voting period. Election Day […]
texasstandard.org
Citrus prices rise after Hurricane Ian, but Texas growers unlikely to reap windfall
Hurricane Ian hit Florida at just the wrong time citrus growers. Many of the state’s oranges were just about ripe enough to harvest. But the hurricane left Florida farmers with just a fraction of the fruit they expected to bring in. The drop in supply could affect the price...
Port of Harlingen growth attributed to demands from Valley, Mexico
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The volume of shipping traffic through the Port of Harlingen points to the port’s growing role in Rio Grande Valley and Mexico economies. The port has significantly increased its regional and state economic impact according to its newest study, “Economic Impact of The Port of Harlingen,” conducted by Martin Associates. The report […]
Drivers in McAllen stuck at red lights frequently; Brownsville too: report
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
Gladys Porter Zoo to host annual Halloween event
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo will host its annual ‘Boo at the Zoo,’ a two-day Halloween event with carnival-style games, treat stations, a cake walk, and an aquatic exhibit. The family-friendly event begins is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m, on Oct. 30 and on Halloween. Zoo members are allowed into the event […]
KRGV
Palm Valley Animal Society hosting free drive-thru pet clinic at Bert Ogden Arena
The Palm Valley Animal Society is hosting a free pet vaccine and microchip clinic for cats and dogs in Edinburg. The clinic is happening Saturday and ends at 10 p.m., or until supplies last. Free services at the clinic include free microchip implantation and vaccines for a variety of diseases...
Alamo PD searches for man stealing Halloween yard decor
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alamo Police Department are asking the public to identify a man stealing Halloween decorations from a yard earlier this week. Video surveillance from a residence in Alamo captured a man running toward the lawn, stealing Halloween decorations and escaping by jumping a fence. Anyone with information on the suspect is […]
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Port of Brownsville Boat Tour on South Padre Island
Brownsville – It’s not often you get an extremely foggy day down on South Padre Island but that was exactly the case when I arrived on SPI to take a tour of the Port of Brownsville. Despite the dense cloud cover, it doesn’t keep James Woodrow Wilson from boiling up some shrimp because he’s busy preparing a feast for a few folks wanting to take a ride on his boat.
Four RGV school districts to receive $1 million to improve school safety
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Rio Grande Valley School districts will receive over $1 million in federal grants to improve school safety measures, following the Uvalde school shooting. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced in a news release on Thursday that the funding is a result of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The following […]
CBP discovers 22 migrants in abandoned utility trailer
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents apprehended 22 migrants that were abandoned in a utility trailer, authorities said. Thursday, Oct. 20 On Thursday, Oct. 20, Weslaco Border Patrol agents were assisting the Pharr Police Department regarding a trailer that was suspected of smuggling migrants, a release from CBP stated. The Pharr […]
foxsanantonio.com
Two Texas men convicted after bribing two city commissioners
WESLACO, Texas - Two Texas men have been convicted by a federal jury after being accused of bribing two city commissioners in Weslaco, Texas. According to court documents and evidence presented at the trial, 57-year-old Richard Quintanilla and former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo C. Cuellar Jr., 68 agreed with others to bribe John Cuellar and Gerardo Tafolla. The accused wanted official actions to favor engineering companies seeking larger contracts with the city.
UTRGV receives $4M grant to help students who are parents
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide help for low income and pell-eligible students that are parents. The Child Care Access Means Parents In School (CCAMPIS) grant will help students who are parents pay for full-time […]
BPD investigate shooting after 5 injured at 6 a.m. ‘cookout’
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating a shooting that left five people shot early Sunday morning. At 6:24 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, the Brownsville Police Department responded to the 1200 block of West Saint Francis in reference to a shooting. When they arrived police say they discovered five people had been shot. According […]
Utility assistance program funds quickly depleted
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Utility bill assistance is being requested now more than ever but some organizations are being depleted of funds faster than usual. Community Action Corporation of South Texas is an organization with a utility assistance program. The program is funded through the state, according to the organization’s director of operations and […]
CBP: $1 million in cocaine seized at Hidalgo, Anzalduas International Bridges
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $1 million worth of cocaine from two vehicles at the Hidalgo and Anzalduas International Bridges, authorities said. On Oct. 16, a brown Ford truck arrived from Mexico at the Anzalduas International Bridge, a news release from CBP stated. The vehicle was referred for a […]
