Police Post Sexually Violent Predator Information on Website

From Friday, October 21, 2022, through Friday, November 4th, 2022, Fort Collins Police Services will have information posted on their website regarding the relocation of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) into the community. The information is being posted pursuant to Colorado Revised Statutes 16-13-901 through 16-13-905 to specifically provide notification of the offender and to generally enhance public safety and protection.

The individual involved in this notification was registered as a Sex Offender in Fort Collins, CO from February 2016 to June 2017, when he violated his parole and was sent back to the Department of Corrections. The individual was released from the Department of Corrections in October 2022 and now resides in Fort Collins.

This law enforcement agency has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may live. Unless court restrictions exist, they are constitutionally free to live wherever they choose. Law enforcement may share sex offender information with the community because of the Jacob Wetterling Act of 1994, and in the case of Sexually Violent Predators, law enforcement must actively notify citizens.

Due to the mature content of the information that will be presented, it is not advisable to allow children to view the notification. It is strongly encouraged that the appropriate SVP information and public safety information be reviewed with children after the notification.

Vigilantism, or use of this information to harass, threaten, or intimidate the offender is criminal behavior and will not be tolerated.