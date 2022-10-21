Read full article on original website
YG announces 2023 Red Cup tour dates
YG has announced details of a North American tour for early 2023. The Red Cup tour begins in in Denver on January 20 and runs until February 23 where it concludes in Honolulu. Support on the tour comes from guests OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn. See below for the full run-down of venue and date details. Tickets are available from October 28 at 10 A.M.
Drake and 21 Savage announce collaborative album Her Loss
When Drake released his latest solo album Honestly, Nevermind earlier thos year it marked a pivot toward club-friendly production closer to Ibiza than Atlanta. However, it was "Jimmy Cooks," a 21 Savage collaboration and the most traditional rap track on the album, that went to No.1 and proved to be the most streamed song on the project. It seems that Drake was paying attention with news over the weekend that he and 21 Savage will return with a joint album, Her Loss. The album is arriving soon, too, with an October 28 release date.
Leslie Jordan Talks “Daddy, Watch Me Twirl” Video, Country Music Ambitions in One of Last Interviews
Leslie Jordan shared the personal origins of his “Daddy, watch me twirl” viral video and discussed being embarrassed by Nashville amid his pursuit of a country music career in one of his final interviews. The Emmy-winner and former Will & Grace actor with a deep catalog of screen and stage appearances sat down with CBS Mornings in early October to discuss his early life, decades-long career and his pandemic fame. The previously unaired interview was released Tuesday, just a day after 67-year-old Jordan died in a car crash in Los Angeles. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Call Me Kat' Pauses Production...
Beyoncé reveals Renaissance tour with charity auction tickets
A charity auction held on Saturday (October 22) at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala sold two tickets to an unannounced Beyoncé tour behind her new album Renaissance, scheduled to take place in summer 2023, Rolling Stone reports. The FADER has reached out to Beyoncé's representative for more information.
Santigold announces “roundtable” podcast Noble Champions
Santi White (Santigold) has announced a new podcast called Noble Champions. It’s a roundtable-style series that will feature White in freeform conversation with Questlove, Bun B, Idris Elba, Saul Williams, and Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def), among many others over the course of its first season. Episode one is due out on Halloween via Talkhouse.
LA and Austin out of MLR as US rugby faces further uncertainty
Major League Rugby, the US men’s professional rugby union competition, will operate with 12 teams next season, down from 13 with the withdrawal of Los Angeles and Austin but with the addition of an expansion team, possibly based in Chicago. Announcing the news on Tuesday, the MLR commissioner, George...
Eaves Wilder wreaks a tiny act of revenge on “I Stole Your Jumper”
Singer-songwriter Eaves Wilder fires back at a manipulative ex on "I Stole Your Jumper," her cathartic and delightfully petty new single. Taking an item of clothing may not be the boldest act of revenge but Wilder makes it clear in her scuzzy indie-pop tune that she'd have gone further if she had the courage. "I know that patience is a virtue but then I think of all the ways I want to hurt you," she sings over chugging guitars as she imagines spitting and screaming at the partner who wronged her. Alas, politeness gets in the way and she laments that, insead, "I just take it out on myself."
The 1975 to stream Madison Square Garden concert on Amazon Music
The 1975's upcoming show at Madison Square Garden in New York will be available to watch via Amazon Music. The Monday November 7 show will be streamed live on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 8:30 pm ET with a repeat screening available globally at 1pm ET on November 8. The livestream will also be available to watch on demand within the Amazon Music app and via Prime Video at a later date.
The Rap Report: Eem Triplin’s vivid heartbreak, Sainté’s stress-free flirt game, and more
The most consistent thing about Eem Triplin’s songs is that eventually, he ends up getting his heart broken. The Pennsylvania rapper/producer’s music feels like a mellowed-out twin of 454’s hyperactive sound with an identical love for hypnotic flows. He makes love sound absolutely devastating on “Awkward Freestyle” and even when he tries to play it cool on “London Tipton,” you can tell he’s seething and holding onto the hope that their break-up is only temporary. Eem’s more honest with himself—and her—on “Just Friends?” “I can’t waste time telling bitches lies ‘cause they gonna cry in the end,” he raps over the soothing beat. “Tell one lie, that’s another lie you gotta back up.” When he's not talking directly to the girl who’s been playing games with him and asking her if her love’s genuine, he’s trapped in his own thoughts, wishing that he could feel the same as he did when he first fell in love.
Demonstrators on 405 Freeway overpass express support for Kanye West's antisemitic remarks
Anti-Defamation League of Southern California condemned an incident involving antisemitic banners draped from an overpass above the 405 Freeway.
