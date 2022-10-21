The most consistent thing about Eem Triplin’s songs is that eventually, he ends up getting his heart broken. The Pennsylvania rapper/producer’s music feels like a mellowed-out twin of 454’s hyperactive sound with an identical love for hypnotic flows. He makes love sound absolutely devastating on “Awkward Freestyle” and even when he tries to play it cool on “London Tipton,” you can tell he’s seething and holding onto the hope that their break-up is only temporary. Eem’s more honest with himself—and her—on “Just Friends?” “I can’t waste time telling bitches lies ‘cause they gonna cry in the end,” he raps over the soothing beat. “Tell one lie, that’s another lie you gotta back up.” When he's not talking directly to the girl who’s been playing games with him and asking her if her love’s genuine, he’s trapped in his own thoughts, wishing that he could feel the same as he did when he first fell in love.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO