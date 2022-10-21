Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
Watch: Raiders WR Davante Adams careful to avoid cameramen after win vs. Texans
Two weeks ago following the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football," Las Vegas star wide receiver Davante Adams was caught on video shoving a cameraman to the ground as he made his way towards the player's tunnel. After the Raiders won their second game of the season -- a 38-20 defeat of the Houston Texans in Week 7 on Sunday -- Adams had a little fun as he prepared to exit the field.
profootballnetwork.com
Fragoza’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Hendon Hooker in the Top 10, Panthers Replace Christian McCaffrey
October — when the leaves fall, kids indulge in copious amounts of candy, and adults purposefully watch scare-inducing movies. But for football fans, it’s Mocktober — when NFL teams and college football players begin to fall into position in the draft. Thus, we bring you a three-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft featuring all the freaks, mutants, and monsters terrorizing stadiums nationwide.
Yardbarker
Rapoport: New 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey expected to play vs. Chiefs
The question of whether or not new San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs has been answered. McCaffrey learned the Carolina Panthers were trading him to the 49ers late Thursday night. He was in Santa Clara in time for the team's Friday afternoon practice and even participated.
WATCH: David Long Snags an Interception for the Second Straight Week
Another big play from the former Mountaineer linebacker.
iheart.com
Christian McCaffrey's Status For Week 7 Revealed
Christian McCaffrey will make his San Francisco 49ers debut during Sunday's (October 23) game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers announced McCaffrey, who was acquired three days prior in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, was excluded among the Week 7 inactives list, the team announced on its verified Twitter account.
1 More NFL Team Was Reportedly Trying To Trade For Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers weren't the only team from the NFC West trying to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers. Per multiple reports, the Los Angeles Rams were also involved in trade discussions for the 26-year-old All-Pro running back. However, the Rams' offer clearly didn't ...
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Takes the Practice Field in His New 49ers Uniform
Well, that was quick. After he was traded from the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is already sporting his new uniform. McCaffrey was spotted in his new San Francisco 49ers uniform while hitting the practice field on Friday. It comes just a day after the two teams made the trade official.
Who is your pick for 910Preps Athlete of the Week?
It’s time to vote for the 910Preps Athlete of the Week Our weekly top performers list and athlete of the week nominees are compiled by information provided to the Fayetteville Observer by coaches, athletic directors or team statisticians through emails, MaxPreps or mentioning @RoddBaxley in game results and highlights posted to Twitter. ...
Comments / 0