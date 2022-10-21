ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Watch: Raiders WR Davante Adams careful to avoid cameramen after win vs. Texans

Two weeks ago following the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football," Las Vegas star wide receiver Davante Adams was caught on video shoving a cameraman to the ground as he made his way towards the player's tunnel. After the Raiders won their second game of the season -- a 38-20 defeat of the Houston Texans in Week 7 on Sunday -- Adams had a little fun as he prepared to exit the field.
LAS VEGAS, NV
profootballnetwork.com

Fragoza’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Hendon Hooker in the Top 10, Panthers Replace Christian McCaffrey

October — when the leaves fall, kids indulge in copious amounts of candy, and adults purposefully watch scare-inducing movies. But for football fans, it’s Mocktober — when NFL teams and college football players begin to fall into position in the draft. Thus, we bring you a three-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft featuring all the freaks, mutants, and monsters terrorizing stadiums nationwide.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Rapoport: New 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey expected to play vs. Chiefs

The question of whether or not new San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs has been answered. McCaffrey learned the Carolina Panthers were trading him to the 49ers late Thursday night. He was in Santa Clara in time for the team's Friday afternoon practice and even participated.
KANSAS CITY, MO
iheart.com

Christian McCaffrey's Status For Week 7 Revealed

Christian McCaffrey will make his San Francisco 49ers debut during Sunday's (October 23) game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers announced McCaffrey, who was acquired three days prior in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, was excluded among the Week 7 inactives list, the team announced on its verified Twitter account.
The Fayetteville Observer

Who is your pick for 910Preps Athlete of the Week?

It’s time to vote for the 910Preps Athlete of the Week Our weekly top performers list and athlete of the week nominees are compiled by information provided to the Fayetteville Observer by coaches, athletic directors or team statisticians through emails, MaxPreps or mentioning @RoddBaxley in game results and highlights posted to Twitter.  ...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

