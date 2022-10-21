Two weeks ago following the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football," Las Vegas star wide receiver Davante Adams was caught on video shoving a cameraman to the ground as he made his way towards the player's tunnel. After the Raiders won their second game of the season -- a 38-20 defeat of the Houston Texans in Week 7 on Sunday -- Adams had a little fun as he prepared to exit the field.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 MINUTES AGO