Chicago, IL

Bears vs. Patriots game picks: Will Chicago snap their losing streak in Week 7?

The Chicago Bears (2-4) will battle the New England Patriots (3-3) on Monday Night Football, where Chicago will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid. But there’s not a whole lot of confidence that the Bears can do just that against a Bill Belichick-led Patriots team that’s won two straight after a 1-3 start. Chicago was embarrassed on national television in a Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders (2-4) last Thursday night, where the Bears’ red zone offense stalled despite an encouraging outing by the defense and another fumble doomed them.
Chicago Tribune

Column: Matt Eberflus has dropped hints a change on the Chicago Bears offensive line is coming. Here’s the most likely scenario.

Matt Eberflus dropped enough hints during the Chicago Bears’ review of the first six games that it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were to make a change on the offensive line against the New England Patriots on Monday night at Gillette Stadium. The most likely scenario is Michael Schofield taking over at left guard with Lucas Patrick sliding over to center and Sam Mustipher heading to the ...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Yardbarker

Raiders Week 7: Biggest Duds And Disappointments vs. Texans

With a 38-20 victory over the Houston Texans, the Las Vegas Raiders picked up their second victory of the year. It wasn’t pretty because the first half was subpar and the Raiders didn’t start to pull away until the fourth quarter. Everyone knows that a “win is a win,” but that’s not without its caveats. The fact is, there are still plenty of red flags with regards to this team. With that being said, let’s look at three individuals who let the Silver and Black down during their victory in Week 7.
Yardbarker

Raiders bounce back, thrash the Texans 38-20

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Houston Texans on Sunday and beat them 38-20. This win improved the Raiders’ record to 2-4 and dropped the Texans 1-4-1 on the season. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he thought the team played a full 60 minute game. “Good to win...
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana lawmakers delay decision on funding for LSU maintenance project

The Louisiana Legislature’s joint budget committee Friday delayed the approval of additional funding for an LSU maintenance project at its flagship campus in Baton Rouge. LSU is seeking money to replace the “uninterrupted power supply system” at a building that provides computing infrastructure to the university’s entire Baton Rouge campus. LSU wants lawmakers to tap […] The post Louisiana lawmakers delay decision on funding for LSU maintenance project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
