With a 38-20 victory over the Houston Texans, the Las Vegas Raiders picked up their second victory of the year. It wasn’t pretty because the first half was subpar and the Raiders didn’t start to pull away until the fourth quarter. Everyone knows that a “win is a win,” but that’s not without its caveats. The fact is, there are still plenty of red flags with regards to this team. With that being said, let’s look at three individuals who let the Silver and Black down during their victory in Week 7.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO