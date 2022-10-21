ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Holland Kerstmarkt to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 24, 2022) – The 25th Annual Kerstmarkt outdoor holiday market in Holland, MI is happening weekends from November 19th to December 10th, 2022. Several thousand people attend the annual market held near the newly renovated Holland Civic Center place. Special events this year include a Sinterklaas visit, dog sled demonstrations, hand bell concerts and food trucks.
HOLLAND, MI
103.3 WKFR

Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan

Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
ALLEGAN, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan presents franchise opportunities

Brigitte Betser is a franchise consultant with FranNet in Grand Rapids and she’s helping more than 270 franchise concepts seeking some Grand Rapids representation. In the past decade, Grand Rapids has welcomed dozens of new companies to town, whether it was the first Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or REI, the growing metropolitan area is putting the region on the map. While those are not necessarily franchise opportunities, those major companies show Grand Rapids is more enticing to major companies than ever before.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

The Hauntings of the St. Cecilia Music Center

The St. Cecilia Music Center, located at 24 Ransom St., has been a staple in the historic side of Grand Rapids for over 100 years. Led by a devoted team of female directors and coordinators, this building holds more than just music within its walls. “This organization was started by...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Museum awards community leaders

The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) recently listed the honorees that will be awarded at this year’s Jay & Betty Van Andel Legacy Awards Gala. Recipients are chosen based on criteria of community leadership and character. They will be honored at the 14th annual Legacy Awards Gala at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the museum, 272 Pearl St. NW.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Kentwood, MI

Prepare your tastebuds, as Kentwood is home to a number of exceptional restaurants serving quality and unique dishes. This town may be a small suburb in Grand Rapids, but it is packed with surprises and tasty treats. Read on and discover these thirteen best restaurants in Kentwood, MI!. 1. Outback...
KENTWOOD, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
