In Mexico, locals try to save traditional 'Mexican caviar'
In a shallow lake on the outskirts of Mexico City, a handful of farmers still harvest the eggs of an evasive, fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire.Caviar is typically associated sturgeons swimming the Caspian Sea, but the Mexican version is made from the tiny eggs of the an aquatic insect of the corixidae family, also know as the “bird fly,” because birds like to eat it. Similar bugs are often known as “water boatmen” in English, because of the way they seem to row in ponds...
Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Maze Dining, IGNIV, and More
Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Maze Dining, IGNIV, and More. October is almost over, but there’s still time to take advantage of some of the tantalising Autumn taste menus many local European chefs in Bangkok have been offering lately. Or, go in a totally different dining direction altogether… since there’s always something unique and unexpected out there if you look hard enough.
Punk Food: Zucar’s ‘Chicano in the South’
A Georgia native with an eclectic Mexican upbringing and having been immersed in the culture through family owned kitchens, Chef Ricky Saucedo found an attachment to the food industry at a young age, always favoring desserts. Despite the family tradition, Saucedo pursued a career in music, landing him at The Juilliard School studying clarinet. During […] The post Punk Food: Zucar’s ‘Chicano in the South’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Learn New Old Recipes From This Free Collection of 12,000 Vintage Cookbooks
Today, cookbooks are a dime a dozen, with every celebrity chef—and celebrity-turned-home-chef—coming out with their own (usually accompanied by a line of kitchen-related products). But we only have to go back a generation or two to get to a time when cookbooks had an indispensable role in most American households—not only for display in kitchen, but used on a regular (if not daily) basis.
Here's What Happened To Casa Real After Restaurant: Impossible
Before celebrity Chef Robert Irvine and the crew of "Restaurant: Impossible" showed up, Mexican restaurant Casa Real was failing. According to the Food Network, the mother-son owners Alma and Ritchie Ponce hadn't made any money since opening the restaurant. Six years later, they were hoping Irvine could perform a miracle.
9 Ontario Wineries With Cozy Heated Patios So You Can Keep Sipping Into The Next Season
If you're still dreaming about sipping wine outdoors while enjoying vineyard views, you can hit up a heated winery patio during the fall and winter seasons. Ontario has a ton of picturesque wineries serving a variety of boozy grape juice and these nine have heated outdoor spaces so you can extend patio season.
Tito’s Hatch Lemonade Drink Recipe
Who doesn’t love a classic with a spicy twist? New Mexico’s Hatch green chiles roasted and infused with vodka is an instant classic on its own, says our staff, who had no problem making sure of that. Just remember the vodka takes 1 to 2 weeks to develop the chile flavor. This cocktail pairs perfectly with the Smoked Bison Queso. Perfect pairings for your next game or seafood dinner are here.
Mezcal Day 2022: These Mezcal Offerings Are Worthy Additions To Your Liquor Display
Mezcal is a spirit that's gaining interest in America and for National Mezcal Day, we've got a few for you to check out.
Cocktail of the week: Alice Lascelles’ flamingo gimlet – recipe
Cherry-red Peychaud’s bitters layer up this gimlet with subtle notes of caraway, cinnamon and spearmint – and a pretty colour, too. Invented by me, and named by Declan McGurk, former boss of bars at the Savoy. Flamingo gimlet. Serves 1. 50ml gin. 12½ml lime juice. 12½ml basic...
