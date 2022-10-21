ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

BOOKING REPORT: Manslaughter Suspect Returns to Jail for Assaulting a Pregnant Woman

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 20 arrests including the following: Mason Fulton was arrested for…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Local woman arrested; involved in overnight vehicle pursuit

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released a statement regarding the overnight vehicle pursuit that started at Houston Harte Frontage and ended in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Southland Boulevard. According to the release, an SAPD officer observed a white Ford Escape driving recklessly on Sherwood Way. The officer […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Jury Sees Body Cam Footage from Deadly Gruesome San Angelo Crash

SAN ANGELO – The jury trial of Antonio Gonzales for a crash that killed three teenagers in San Angelo began on Monday. Gonzales is charged with three counts of manslaughter as well as three counts of evading arrest that caused death for a crash that occurred on Mar. 19, 2021. Gonzales is accused of running from police before crashing his vehicle at the intersection of W. Avenue N and S. Bryant. Gonzales was 17 at the time. Others in the crash included a 17-year-old female, two 16-year-old males, and a 12-year-old male.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Attorneys Rest in Gruesome Gonzales Vehicular Manslaughter Trial

SAN ANGELO – Day three of the Antonio Gonzales vehicular manslaughter jury trial resumed Wednesday morning with witness testimony from the forensic examiner who performed the autopsy on the three teens killed in the fatal crash. As we previously reported, Gonzales is of trial for his role in a...
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Rising fire concerns in the Big Country and surrounding areas

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The US National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo have stated that the fire weather concern has increased Friday, October 21. Due to the warm and windy weather, the Big Country is now under a near-critical fire concern. On a Facebook post, the US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BOOKING REPORT: Longest Tenured Inmate is Released from the TGCDF

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Angelo, TX

Call it the Concho City, the Pearl of the Concho, or the Oasis of West Texas—San Angelo is all this and more. This city, overlooking the Concho River, has a culture that proudly reflects its West Texas ranching heritage. Alongside the spectacular culinary scene in San Angelo are live...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

It’s a double rammy! Sheep unveiling and ribbon cutting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Friday, October 28, 2022, there will be a double ceremony including a sheep unveiling and a ribbon cutting. The “Sheep Spectacular Addition” is in celebration of Texas Trust Credit Union’s newest location at 337 W Twohig Avenue at 11:30 a.m. TTCU was established in 1936 and currently serves the counties […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Traffic Delays on Another Major San Angelo Roadway Begin Next Week

SAN ANGELO – A major roadway in southwest San Angelo will be down to two lanes next week in order for road crews to make much needed improvements. According to the City of San Angelo Public Information Office, on Oct. 25 an 26, the 2700 to 2800 block of Southwest Blvd. will be closed for the Construction work at the low water crossing. This area is between the oil change business and the tanning salon on Southwest Blvd. Drivers should expect for the road to be open but down to one lane each lane. Work zone speed limit will be implemented. If possible avoid the area.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BOOKING REPORT: Ladies Weekend in the Tom Green County Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests including the following: Crystal Flores was arrested for public…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Black bear sighting in Sterling City

STERLING CITY, Texas — Most people know that you can find bears in the Guadalupe Mountains and Big Bend National Park. But what you may not know is that black bears are native to all of Texas and once roamed through the entire state. The game cam footage seen...
STERLING CITY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Rip Wheeler of 'Yellowstone' Buys a San Angelo Company

SAN ANGELO, TX — The man who plays the character “Rip” Wheeler from Yellowstone is part of a group of investors who purchased a San Angelo coffee company. Cole Hauser plays the head man of the bunk house named Rip who is also Beth Dutton’s beau in the hit streaming series Yellowstone. The investment group purchased San Angelo’s Longhorn Coffee Co. Longhorn Coffee Co. is a small batch coffee roasting company founded in the early 2010s by Scott and Laurie Decker. The couple was roasting small batches of coffee and eventually introduced their coffee blends at grocery stores such as Market…
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy