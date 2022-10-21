Read full article on original website
Janee
2d ago
Instead of blaming "Climate Change", Inslee needs to find the "fire bug(s)" setting fires in Washington!!
whatcom-news.com
Residential fire closes Valley Highway (SR9) in Acme
ACME, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 1pm on Thursday, October 20th, to a report of a residential fire in the 5200 block of Turkington Road in Acme. Valley Highway was closed southbound from Mount Baker Highway as a result and traffic was backed up in both directions at the scene.
Rescue of man pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder on Aasgard Pass caught on camera
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The rescue of a 28-year-old Montana man who became pinned under a large boulder on Aasgard Pass turned out to be a challenging operation requiring special equipment and help from several local and out-of-area agencies. Once the man was finally freed, he was hoisted up...
KOMO News
Snohomish County seeing uptick in business following reopening of US-2
GOLD BAR, Wash. — Businesses in Gold Bar are getting much-needed rain after the Bolt Creek Fire filled the area with wildfire smoke. The Bolt Creek Fire has burned 14,766 acres and is 51% contained according to Northwest Region-Department of Natural Resources Washington. Devon Wetzel, the co-owner of The...
Western Front
More bike lanes, less parking: What are the impacts?
Bellingham City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 24 to vote on whether to remove public parking on several streets to install bike lanes. The upcoming decision comes as a result of the Bicycle Master Plan, which the Bellingham City Council established in 2014 to create a more bike-friendly city.
myedmondsnews.com
Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons
Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett
EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
whatcom-news.com
Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
Slow-moving brush fire burning in Snoqualmie, near hospital
Firefighters are working on a slow-moving brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital on Wednesday, according to the city of Snoqualmie. At about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Snoqualmie firefighters responded to a brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital, between Snoqualmie Parkway and Frontier Avenue Southeast. The fire, approximately 50 feet by...
myeverettnews.com
Housing Of All Types Is Coming To Everett In 2023 – Everett Is Building (Sponsored Post)
“We need more housing in Everett and we need it at all price points,” said Yorik Stevens-Wajda the Planning Director for the City of Everett, Washington. We were talking last week about how the city is working to update the Comprehensive Plan for 2035. Its a project that has to be completed by December 31st, 2024.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Firefighters Battle Early Morning 5th Wheel Fire
Luckily there was no one inside at the time as fire destroyed a 5th Wheel trailer on Thomson Avenue this morning. Everett firefighters were called about 4:40 AM to reports of the RV on fire. It was fully involved when Everett Fire crews arrived. They were able to keep it...
Several teens arrested for series of carjackings, robberies in Lakewood area
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police have arrested several teens believed to be responsible for a series of carjackings and robberies in Lakewood and nearby areas. According to the Lakewood Police Department, the suspects were returning to Walmart, presumably to commit another robbery. “I feel a...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $100K for Woman Blamed for I-5 Crash in South Lewis County That Severely Injured Motorist
An Everett woman who lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 5 near Winlock and Toledo on Wednesday, causing both her vehicle and another vehicle to roll, has been charged with vehicular assault for allegedly being under the influence at the time of the crash. A Washington State Patrol (WSP)...
These pickleball courts at the Bellingham Armory are almost ready for dinking
The final step is to finish the striping on the courts.
whatcom-news.com
Suspect charged with murder, Bellingham double shooting details released
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) report they arrested Matthew J Roberts, age 28 and of Eugene, Oregon, and booked him into Whatcom County Jail yesterday, October 22nd, charged with suspicion of 2nd degree murder in connection with a recent fatal shooting incident. According to an email from...
Cargo activity at Bellingham Shipping Terminal sparks noise complaints
Many of the complaints involve the timing of the noise, with people saying they are kept awake late at night by the sounds of moving scrap metal.
q13fox.com
Debris flow, flash floods now a concern for areas ravaged by wildfires
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Much-needed rain will return to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and state officials are urging people to be aware of slides in the areas ravaged by wildfires. A strong moving system is expected to hit early Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures, winds and rain to the region.
Man pulling wires out of I-5 junction box caught on camera
SEATTLE — A man seen pulling wires out of a freeway ramp junction box was caught on camera after an alert Washington State Department of Transportation worker noticed that something wasn’t right. At about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, a WSDOT signal technician saw a man pulling wire out...
KUOW
Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended
Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: WSP arrests man who disguised himself as a WSDOT worker to steal wire near West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.
