Everett, WA

Janee
2d ago

Instead of blaming "Climate Change", Inslee needs to find the "fire bug(s)" setting fires in Washington!!

whatcom-news.com

Residential fire closes Valley Highway (SR9) in Acme

ACME, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 1pm on Thursday, October 20th, to a report of a residential fire in the 5200 block of Turkington Road in Acme. Valley Highway was closed southbound from Mount Baker Highway as a result and traffic was backed up in both directions at the scene.
ACME, WA
Western Front

More bike lanes, less parking: What are the impacts?

Bellingham City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 24 to vote on whether to remove public parking on several streets to install bike lanes. The upcoming decision comes as a result of the Bicycle Master Plan, which the Bellingham City Council established in 2014 to create a more bike-friendly city.
BELLINGHAM, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons

Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Slow-moving brush fire burning in Snoqualmie, near hospital

Firefighters are working on a slow-moving brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital on Wednesday, according to the city of Snoqualmie. At about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Snoqualmie firefighters responded to a brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital, between Snoqualmie Parkway and Frontier Avenue Southeast. The fire, approximately 50 feet by...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Firefighters Battle Early Morning 5th Wheel Fire

Luckily there was no one inside at the time as fire destroyed a 5th Wheel trailer on Thomson Avenue this morning. Everett firefighters were called about 4:40 AM to reports of the RV on fire. It was fully involved when Everett Fire crews arrived. They were able to keep it...
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Suspect charged with murder, Bellingham double shooting details released

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) report they arrested Matthew J Roberts, age 28 and of Eugene, Oregon, and booked him into Whatcom County Jail yesterday, October 22nd, charged with suspicion of 2nd degree murder in connection with a recent fatal shooting incident. According to an email from...
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Debris flow, flash floods now a concern for areas ravaged by wildfires

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Much-needed rain will return to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and state officials are urging people to be aware of slides in the areas ravaged by wildfires. A strong moving system is expected to hit early Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures, winds and rain to the region.
SKYKOMISH, WA
KUOW

Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended

Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: WSP arrests man who disguised himself as a WSDOT worker to steal wire near West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.
SEATTLE, WA

