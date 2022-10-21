Read full article on original website
Related
aarp.org
October is National Long-Term Care Resident Rights Month
State Long Term Care Ombudsman - WV Bureau of Senior Services. Governor Jim Justice has proclaimed October as National Long-Term Care Resident Rights Month in West Virginia; a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care (LTC) residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in long-term care facilities.
Comments / 0