Bivalent Boosters Now Available for Children Ages 5+

• Pfizer bivalent booster authorized and available for ages 5+

• Moderna bivalent booster authorized for ages 6+

• Available at all 3 Health Department Immunization clinics

The City of Detroit is now providing Bivalent COVID-19 boosters to children as young as five years of age, following Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Bivalent boosters may be given at least two months following completion of primary vaccination series in adults and children ages 5+.

The Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent vaccine boosters are designed to provide protection against the original strain of COVID-19 and the newer, more contagious Omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5).

Children as young as five can be given the Pfizer Bivalent booster. The Moderna Bivalent booster has been authorized for children ages six and above.

The Pfizer Bivalent booster is now available at all Health Department immunization locations along with other vaccines for all age groups. Supplies of the Moderna Bivalent booster are expected to be available in the coming weeks. Either Bivalent booster may be provided as long as it is age-appropriate, regardless of which primary series vaccine was administered. The Bivalent booster may be co-administered with influenza vaccines. Current locations and hours are:

Detroit Health Department 100 Mack Avenue M-F 8 AM – 4:30 PM

Northwest Activities Center 18100 Meyers M-F 10 AM – 6 PM

SAT 9 AM – 1 PM

(**Saturday hours at NWAC will be discontinued effective 1 PM, Saturday, October 22)

Samaritan Center 5555 Conner M-F 9 AM – 4 PM

"We are now able to offer our younger Detroiters another way to stay protected from the more contagious Omicron variants of COVID-19, and this is especially important as we begin spending more time indoors with cooler temperatures,” said Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer. “Vaccines continue to be the best tool we have for staying healthy and protected against COVID-19. I encourage all Detroiters to get vaccinated and get boosted if they are due.”

Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are highly recommended. Appointments may be self-scheduled on our website: www.detroitmi.gov/health or text “vaccine” to 313-329-7272.