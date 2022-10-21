Read full article on original website
BYU picks up a commitment from David Tangilanu
It didn't take long for Menlo-Atherton's David Tangilanu to pounce on his offer from BYU. Just a few days after talking with Kalani Sitake and receiving an offer from the Cougars, Tangilanu announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to BYU. Tangilanu is a member of The Church...
High school football roundup: Washington scores go-ahead TD in final seconds in win over Steilacoom
Catch up with some of our Week 8 high school football coverage here.
Washington lands versatile wing Christian King
Washington has landed a commitment from Seattle Prep School wing Christian King. The 6-foot-8 senior took an official visit to Washington on September 24th and is ultimately ending his recruitment process earlier than expected. While the official visit played a major role in his decision, it was also the effort put in by the coaching staff that helped King to his decision.
Nix shines and No. 10 Oregon defeats No. 9 UCLA 45-30
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix made Oregon’s win over UCLA look nearly effortless. He said it felt that way, too. Nix threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns and No. 10 Oregon handed No. 9 UCLA its first loss of the season with a 45-30 victory Saturday in a highly anticipated showdown for the top of the Pac-12 standings. “To be honest, when I’m out there it feels like I’m not doing a whole lot because I don’t have to,” Nix said. “I just have to get the ball to the playmakers around me.” The win extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 23 games, matching a school record. It is the third-best active home streak in the nation. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) have won six straight since a season-opening loss to Georgia and are the lone remaining undefeated team in Pac-12 conference play.
