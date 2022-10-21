ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

BYU picks up a commitment from David Tangilanu

It didn't take long for Menlo-Atherton's David Tangilanu to pounce on his offer from BYU. Just a few days after talking with Kalani Sitake and receiving an offer from the Cougars, Tangilanu announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to BYU. Tangilanu is a member of The Church...
PROVO, UT
Washington lands versatile wing Christian King

Washington has landed a commitment from Seattle Prep School wing Christian King. The 6-foot-8 senior took an official visit to Washington on September 24th and is ultimately ending his recruitment process earlier than expected. While the official visit played a major role in his decision, it was also the effort put in by the coaching staff that helped King to his decision.
SEATTLE, WA
Nix shines and No. 10 Oregon defeats No. 9 UCLA 45-30

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix made Oregon’s win over UCLA look nearly effortless. He said it felt that way, too. Nix threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns and No. 10 Oregon handed No. 9 UCLA its first loss of the season with a 45-30 victory Saturday in a highly anticipated showdown for the top of the Pac-12 standings. “To be honest, when I’m out there it feels like I’m not doing a whole lot because I don’t have to,” Nix said. “I just have to get the ball to the playmakers around me.” The win extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 23 games, matching a school record. It is the third-best active home streak in the nation. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) have won six straight since a season-opening loss to Georgia and are the lone remaining undefeated team in Pac-12 conference play.
EUGENE, OR

