Lynchburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Augusta Free Press

Liberty 41, BYU 14: A win for Liberty Football that was 51 years in the making

Jerry Falwell Sr. founded Liberty Baptist College in 1971. Two years later, the school, now Liberty University, was playing football, not well, necessarily – Liberty Football launched at the lowest level of intercollegiate competition, NAIA, then moved up to D2 in 1981, finally getting to FBS in 2018 – but having Liberty playing big-time college football was always part of the mission.
LYNCHBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s win over BYU

Liberty picked up a historic win on Saturday in Lynchburg, Virginia, defeating BYU, 41-14 . The Flames move to 7-1 on the season with the win, coming from behind after trailing, 14-3 in the first quarter. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Cave Spring hosts Adam Ward Preseason Showcase

ROANOKE, Va. – Cave Spring High School was the place to be Saturday night as some elite college prospects hit the court for the Adam Ward Preseason Showcase. Virginia Tech men’s head basketball coach Mike Young was on hand for the later game that featured Massanutten Military Academy versus Oak Hill’s Gold team. Alongside Young was Virginia Tech assistant Mike Jones.
ROANOKE, VA
kslsports.com

Social Media Reactions To Liberty’s Field-Storming Win Over BYU

SALT LAKE CITY – The Liberty Football program found victory over the BYU Cougars in a contest that the Flames called “a game 50 years in the making.”. The Flames hosted the Cougars at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, October 22. Liberty blew out BYU, 41-14.
PROVO, UT
WSET

Football Friday 2022: Week 9 (10/21/22)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Games for Week 9 (October 21st, 2022) (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) William Fleming vs. Franklin Co. Roanoke Catholic 44, Hargrave Military 15 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Heritage 34 vs. Jefferson Forest 0. L.C.A. 48 vs. Liberty 0. Lord Botetourt 48 vs. Northside 7. Tunstall...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Rockbridge County High School honors beloved teacher

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County held its annual powder puff game, but this one had a purpose. Renamed “Thompson’s Turf War,” it honored Sandra Thompson, a Wildcat that was taken too soon. “We just thought it would be a great idea to name it after...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

PittCo mom, daughters question school dress code

The first time Colby Eastwood got in trouble for what she was wearing was in elementary school. She had on leggings with a long T-shirt. "The principal yelled at me in the middle of the hallway, and my mom had to bring some jeans. I was really embarrassed and didn't understand what was wrong," said Colby, now a tenth grader at Tunstall High School.
Smith Mountain Eagle

Bedford County names new deputy county administrator starting Nov. 1

After a national search, County Administrator Robert Hiss announced that Justin Stauder will become Bedford County’s deputy county administrator. Stauder will join Bedford County on Nov. 1. He has served as the assistant county administrator for New Kent County, Virginia, since 2019, which is the fastest growing county in Virginia. Stauder holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Villanova University and a bachelor’s degree in Geographic Science from James Madison University.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Lord Botetourt High School on limited lockdown due to social media threat: District

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A high school in Botetourt County is on limited lockdown after a social media threat was received on Friday afternoon, school officials said. Botetourt County Public Schools said Lord Botetourt High School is in limited lockdown. They said law enforcement has been notified and...
WDBJ7.com

Durham School Services hosts event in hopes of filling bus driver shortages

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - School bus driver shortages continue to affect Durham School Services and cause students to be late to class. But they are hopeful that will change soon. The organization held a community event called ‘Meet the Bus” Saturday. People had the opportunity to meet the school buses and talk to the drivers.
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Expand your palate: Orchard Creek offers food and fun for members and non-members

A golf course, swimming pool and tennis courts may be on the property, and members still enjoy special benefits, but Orchard Creek is no longer Waynesboro’s Country Club. Owned and operated by Teresa and David Gauldin since January 2020, Orchard Creek offers Sunday Brunch, theme nights on Thursdays and multiple special events in their restaurant.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WDBJ7.com

School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt after a small fire led to the evacuation of a school bus in Roanoke Thursday afternoon. The fire was started by students from James Madison Middle School, who ignited cologne, which caught a candy wrapper on fire, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake

UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
UNION HALL, VA

