There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Virginia Tech says Invasive Spotted Lanternfly can kill local vineyards if not containedCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hurricane Ian has a local impactCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Augusta Free Press
Liberty 41, BYU 14: A win for Liberty Football that was 51 years in the making
Jerry Falwell Sr. founded Liberty Baptist College in 1971. Two years later, the school, now Liberty University, was playing football, not well, necessarily – Liberty Football launched at the lowest level of intercollegiate competition, NAIA, then moved up to D2 in 1981, finally getting to FBS in 2018 – but having Liberty playing big-time college football was always part of the mission.
aseaofred.com
Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s win over BYU
Liberty picked up a historic win on Saturday in Lynchburg, Virginia, defeating BYU, 41-14 . The Flames move to 7-1 on the season with the win, coming from behind after trailing, 14-3 in the first quarter. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
aseaofred.com
Johnathan Bennett fights through criticism, leads Liberty to biggest win in program history
Johnathan Bennett has been doubted and counted out at every turn of his Liberty football career. He has faced criticism and adversity throughout his career, but he fought through those skeptics and helped lead the Flames to the biggest win in school history. Entering Saturday’s game against BYU, Bennett had...
Liberty routs BYU 44-14 in front of largest home crowd in stadium history
Liberty quarterback Jonathan Bennett threw for a career-high 247 yards and completed 24 of his 29 pass attempts, two of which made it into the end zone for touchdowns.
WSLS
Cave Spring hosts Adam Ward Preseason Showcase
ROANOKE, Va. – Cave Spring High School was the place to be Saturday night as some elite college prospects hit the court for the Adam Ward Preseason Showcase. Virginia Tech men’s head basketball coach Mike Young was on hand for the later game that featured Massanutten Military Academy versus Oak Hill’s Gold team. Alongside Young was Virginia Tech assistant Mike Jones.
Augusta Free Press
Anatomy of a bad coaching move: Why did Tony Elliott have the punt-block team in?
The penalty on UVA wideout Lavel Davis for leaping that gave Georgia Tech a first down with 3:49 to go – odds are, you didn’t know that rule before you saw it called last night – could have very well cost Virginia the game. It didn’t, and...
Virginia Basketball Recruiting: UVA Hosts Two Point Guard Targets
The Cavaliers hosted a pair of point guard recruits from the classes of 2024 and 2025 on Grounds for unofficial visits this week
WDBJ7.com
Liberty football defeats BYU 41-14 in school’s first-ever home sellout
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Liberty University football team won its first-ever home sellout Saturday in front of an announced attendance of 24,012, defeating BYU 41-14. Dae Hunter rushed for 211 yards and a touchdown. The Flames are now 7-1.
kslsports.com
Social Media Reactions To Liberty’s Field-Storming Win Over BYU
SALT LAKE CITY – The Liberty Football program found victory over the BYU Cougars in a contest that the Flames called “a game 50 years in the making.”. The Flames hosted the Cougars at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, October 22. Liberty blew out BYU, 41-14.
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Week 9 (10/21/22)
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Games for Week 9 (October 21st, 2022) (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) William Fleming vs. Franklin Co. Roanoke Catholic 44, Hargrave Military 15 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Heritage 34 vs. Jefferson Forest 0. L.C.A. 48 vs. Liberty 0. Lord Botetourt 48 vs. Northside 7. Tunstall...
WSLS
Rockbridge County High School honors beloved teacher
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County held its annual powder puff game, but this one had a purpose. Renamed “Thompson’s Turf War,” it honored Sandra Thompson, a Wildcat that was taken too soon. “We just thought it would be a great idea to name it after...
chathamstartribune.com
PittCo mom, daughters question school dress code
The first time Colby Eastwood got in trouble for what she was wearing was in elementary school. She had on leggings with a long T-shirt. "The principal yelled at me in the middle of the hallway, and my mom had to bring some jeans. I was really embarrassed and didn't understand what was wrong," said Colby, now a tenth grader at Tunstall High School.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Bedford County names new deputy county administrator starting Nov. 1
After a national search, County Administrator Robert Hiss announced that Justin Stauder will become Bedford County’s deputy county administrator. Stauder will join Bedford County on Nov. 1. He has served as the assistant county administrator for New Kent County, Virginia, since 2019, which is the fastest growing county in Virginia. Stauder holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Villanova University and a bachelor’s degree in Geographic Science from James Madison University.
WSET
Lord Botetourt High School on limited lockdown due to social media threat: District
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A high school in Botetourt County is on limited lockdown after a social media threat was received on Friday afternoon, school officials said. Botetourt County Public Schools said Lord Botetourt High School is in limited lockdown. They said law enforcement has been notified and...
WDBJ7.com
Durham School Services hosts event in hopes of filling bus driver shortages
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - School bus driver shortages continue to affect Durham School Services and cause students to be late to class. But they are hopeful that will change soon. The organization held a community event called ‘Meet the Bus” Saturday. People had the opportunity to meet the school buses and talk to the drivers.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Public Schools asks for public input on new elementary school name
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville School Board is trying to figure out a name for the new GLH Johnson Elementary School. To help choose the name, Danville Public Schools is asking the public for input on what the new school should be called. A new elementary school will soon...
NBC 29 News
“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Currently, CATEC is co-owned by Charlottesville City and Albemarle County Public Schools. Now, Albemarle is looking to buy Charlottesville’s share and take full custody of CATEC. CCS says it is disappointed by the proposal. “I think some of the decisions have not been reflective of...
Augusta Free Press
Expand your palate: Orchard Creek offers food and fun for members and non-members
A golf course, swimming pool and tennis courts may be on the property, and members still enjoy special benefits, but Orchard Creek is no longer Waynesboro’s Country Club. Owned and operated by Teresa and David Gauldin since January 2020, Orchard Creek offers Sunday Brunch, theme nights on Thursdays and multiple special events in their restaurant.
WDBJ7.com
School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt after a small fire led to the evacuation of a school bus in Roanoke Thursday afternoon. The fire was started by students from James Madison Middle School, who ignited cologne, which caught a candy wrapper on fire, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
