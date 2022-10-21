ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amancay Tapia

Exotic House Plants

Many of these exotic plants are native to countries on the other side of the world, however with the right care, you can grow them successfully at your U.S home.Here we list four but there are many more.
natureworldnews.com

New Research Reveals Wild Bees Are Seen Active in Woodland Treetops

New research found that a diverse community of wild bees was observed to be active in high woodland treetops. The discovery unveiled new observations because shaded woodlands are considered a poor place for bees. Insect Conservation and Diversity published the study, which is also available on Phy.org. The study noted...
TheConversationCanada

What a buzzkill: Early-ending winters disrupt bumblebee slumber

Gardeners across North America and different parts of the world have been growing worried over an eerie quiet settling over their gardens — a silence caused by the missing buzzing of bees. With the increasing use of land for development and climate change worsening the bee disappearance globally, these gardeners have had to painstakingly transfer pollen grains from flower to flower with a paintbrush, simulating the process of pollination necessary for fruit or vegetable production. Losing these bees and other pollinators is no mere inconvenience, but a far broader challenge that is evolving with the changes in their environment. In a...
earth.com

Desert flower diversity is driven by pollinators

Although the Atacama desert, which stretches for 1,600 kilometers along the western coast of South America, is the Earth’s driest place, it is far from barren. Many plant species that are adapted to extreme conditions thrive here. Moreover, about every five to ten years, this desert hosts one of the world’s most spectacular sights: the so-called “desierto florido” (“blooming desert”) – amazing flower mass blooms that usually occur after rainfall.
mailplus.co.uk

Give that slug a hug! We must learn to love them, says RHS

THEY have long wreaked havoc in vegetable patches. But now experts have suggested gardeners should embrace slugs and snails instead of trying to kill them off. This would ‘take the stress out’ of looking after plants and restore ecosystems, the Royal Horticultural Society advisers said. But they accept that many RHS members may find the message that slugs are no longer ‘pests’ hard to accept.
a-z-animals.com

Butterfly Spirit Animal Symbolism & Meaning

There isn’t any other insect that represents the process of transformation more perfectly than the butterfly. In early Christianity, butterflies were symbols of the soul. However, in China, they symbolize pure bliss and joy. In Native American culture, butterflies represent change, joy, and color. There’s priceless wisdom to gather by studying the ways of the butterfly.

