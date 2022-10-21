ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

How Liz Truss' aggressive tax cutting policy led to her downfall

Liz Truss tried to push through an aggressive tax cutting policy in her first days as UK Prime Minister. With inflation soaring and markets on edge, the timing could not have been worse. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Britain's Conservative Party is once again looking for a new prime minister and wants...
NPR

Rishi Sunak leads the race to become the U.K.'s next prime minister

For the third time in less than two months, the U.K. is about to get a new prime minister. In a surprise announcement, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pulled himself out of the running. Another Conservative candidate, Penny Mordaunt, also dropped out with just seconds to go before a party deadline.
NPR

Liz Truss vs. lettuce

We've been talking about the chaos that's taken over the U.K. government in the days since Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned. And now we want to focus on how the British are coping. ANDREW GILPIN: People are upset. People are angry. But the good thing about Britain is we like...
kitco.com

Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%

(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
The Atlantic

China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
morningbrew.com

How the UK will pick its new prime minister

Now that Liz Truss has resigned after a term that lasted as long as the lifespan of your average fruit fly, it’s time for the UK to pick a new prime minister. But most of the country’s citizens won’t get a vote (they’d probably choose the lettuce anyway).
NPR

The race to replace Liz Truss

Well, that's the million-dollar question. Who will replace Truss? The Conservatives are scrambling to settle on a new leader by the end of next week. It is the second search for a new leader in less than four months. Boris Johnson resigned in July, clearing the way for Truss. And now that she is out, he is even being mentioned as a possible successor. As Willem Marx reports, Johnson is just one of three likely contenders.
NPR

Boris Johnson may be back as prime minister. Here's what U.K. voters are saying

The race to replace the recently resigned prime minister, Liz Truss, in Great Britain is in full swing. The leading potential candidates, Britain's former Treasury secretary, Rishi Sunak, and a pretty familiar name in the list as well, Boris Johnson, the very same prime minister who was forced to announce his resignation in July may be in a position to mount an unlikely comeback. NPR's London correspondent Frank Langfitt joins us. Frank, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR

There's a lesser-known casualty of the energy crisis in Europe — fertilizer

BEARDSLEY: (Speaking French). C MILARD: (Speaking French). BEARDSLEY: Grain farmer Cyril Milard greets me in the middle of his fertile fields, about an hour east of Paris. This is a massive truck with a ladder to get in it. (SOUNDBITE OF VEHICLE DOOR SLAMMING) BEARDSLEY: I climb a ladder to...
wealthinsidermag.com

Investor Richard Mills Says Economy Is Rushing Into a ‘US Dollar Crisis of Epic Proportions’

While the U.S. dollar has been extremely robust in recent times, compared to a myriad of fiat currencies worldwide, a number of analysts and economists think the greenback will eventually falter in an inconceivable manner. The owner of aheadoftheherd.com, Richard Mills, published a comprehensive research post on Wednesday called “Walking Dead U.S. Dollar,” warning that “we are rushing headlong into a U.S. dollar crisis of epic proportions.” The investor thinks that within the next five years, the greenback could very well “lose its status as the world’s reserve currency.”
FLORIDA STATE
Autoweek.com

The Affordable Tesla Model Is—Apparently—Back On

Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned his company's next prospective model, which would be positioned below the Model 3/Y in price, will exceed all other models combined in production volume. The company previously floated the idea of a $25,000 Tesla model, which was planned to be produced in China, but has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy