NPR
How Liz Truss' aggressive tax cutting policy led to her downfall
Liz Truss tried to push through an aggressive tax cutting policy in her first days as UK Prime Minister. With inflation soaring and markets on edge, the timing could not have been worse. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Britain's Conservative Party is once again looking for a new prime minister and wants...
NPR
Rishi Sunak leads the race to become the U.K.'s next prime minister
For the third time in less than two months, the U.K. is about to get a new prime minister. In a surprise announcement, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pulled himself out of the running. Another Conservative candidate, Penny Mordaunt, also dropped out with just seconds to go before a party deadline.
NPR
Liz Truss vs. lettuce
We've been talking about the chaos that's taken over the U.K. government in the days since Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned. And now we want to focus on how the British are coping. ANDREW GILPIN: People are upset. People are angry. But the good thing about Britain is we like...
Economic data shows UK faltering as Sunak set for No 10 – as it happened
Business surveys raised concerns over a looming UK recession, as the former Chancellor Rishi Sunak was set to become prime minister
Pound seesaws as Rishi Sunak prepares to confront UK's huge economic challenges
Rishi Sunak, Britain's third prime minister in seven weeks, will face the huge challenge of projecting stability after a period of historic political and financial market chaos. But his other task — shepherding the country through a recession — is poised to be just as daunting.
First on CNN: Next spring the economy will sink into a 1990-style mild recession, Fitch says
Stubborn inflation and the Federal Reserve's jumbo-sized interest rate hikes will drive the American economy into a 1990-style mild recession starting in the spring, Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday.
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper
You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
The fate of the world economy may depend on what happens to a company most Americans have never heard of
The fate of the global economy may rest on the shoulders of one company: TSMC. TSMC is the world's biggest chipmaker — its chips power everything from cars to iPhones. But US-China tensions, and China's standoff with Taiwan, could cost the global economy trillions. On a tiny island off...
CNBC
Mystery as former Chinese leader is escorted out of Communist Party Congress in front of world media
Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was led out of the country's Communist Party Congress Saturday in a moment of unexpected drama during an otherwise highly choreographed event. The 79-year-old was sitting beside President Xi Jinping in Beijing's Great Hall of the People when he was approached by a man in...
Romanian defence minister resigns, pressured after Ukraine comment
BUCHAREST, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Romanian Defence Minister Vasile Dincu resigned on Monday, saying he could not collaborate with the country's president, amid pressure weeks after he said Ukraine's only chance to end the war was to negotiate with Russia.
morningbrew.com
How the UK will pick its new prime minister
Now that Liz Truss has resigned after a term that lasted as long as the lifespan of your average fruit fly, it’s time for the UK to pick a new prime minister. But most of the country’s citizens won’t get a vote (they’d probably choose the lettuce anyway).
NPR
The race to replace Liz Truss
Well, that's the million-dollar question. Who will replace Truss? The Conservatives are scrambling to settle on a new leader by the end of next week. It is the second search for a new leader in less than four months. Boris Johnson resigned in July, clearing the way for Truss. And now that she is out, he is even being mentioned as a possible successor. As Willem Marx reports, Johnson is just one of three likely contenders.
NPR
Boris Johnson may be back as prime minister. Here's what U.K. voters are saying
The race to replace the recently resigned prime minister, Liz Truss, in Great Britain is in full swing. The leading potential candidates, Britain's former Treasury secretary, Rishi Sunak, and a pretty familiar name in the list as well, Boris Johnson, the very same prime minister who was forced to announce his resignation in July may be in a position to mount an unlikely comeback. NPR's London correspondent Frank Langfitt joins us. Frank, thanks so much for being with us.
Russia-Ukraine war latest news: Moscow takes 'dirty bomb' claim to U.N. Security Council
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
NPR
There's a lesser-known casualty of the energy crisis in Europe — fertilizer
BEARDSLEY: (Speaking French). C MILARD: (Speaking French). BEARDSLEY: Grain farmer Cyril Milard greets me in the middle of his fertile fields, about an hour east of Paris. This is a massive truck with a ladder to get in it. (SOUNDBITE OF VEHICLE DOOR SLAMMING) BEARDSLEY: I climb a ladder to...
wealthinsidermag.com
Investor Richard Mills Says Economy Is Rushing Into a ‘US Dollar Crisis of Epic Proportions’
While the U.S. dollar has been extremely robust in recent times, compared to a myriad of fiat currencies worldwide, a number of analysts and economists think the greenback will eventually falter in an inconceivable manner. The owner of aheadoftheherd.com, Richard Mills, published a comprehensive research post on Wednesday called “Walking Dead U.S. Dollar,” warning that “we are rushing headlong into a U.S. dollar crisis of epic proportions.” The investor thinks that within the next five years, the greenback could very well “lose its status as the world’s reserve currency.”
Autoweek.com
The Affordable Tesla Model Is—Apparently—Back On
Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned his company's next prospective model, which would be positioned below the Model 3/Y in price, will exceed all other models combined in production volume. The company previously floated the idea of a $25,000 Tesla model, which was planned to be produced in China, but has...
