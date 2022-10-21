Virtual meeting to discuss Westcliff water, sewer improvements

Hear the City’s plans to replace existing water and sanitary sewer mains in an area bound by South Hills Avenue to the north, Manderly Place to the south, Bellaire Circle to the west and Carolyn Road to the east.

Carolyn Road from Brady Avenue to South Hills Avenue (water).

Norfolk Road from Brighton Road to Carolyn Road (water).

Dryden Road from Brighton Road to Trail Lake Drive (water).

Trail Lake Drive from South Hills Avenue to Manderly Place (water and sewer).

Easement north of Suffolk Drive from Trail Lake Drive to west 605 feet (sewer).

Easement between Suffolk Drive and Manderly Place from Trail Lake Drive to west 1,260 feet (sewer).

Easement between Brighton Road and Somerset Lane from Bellaire Circle to east 914 feet (sewer).

Easement between Winslow Drive and Trail Lake Drive from south 170 feet from Suffolk Drive to south 65 feet (sewer).

Brighton Road from Bellaire Circle to Trail Lake Drive (water).

Winslow Drive from Somerset Lane to Brighton Road (water).

Manderly Place from Winslow Drive to Trail Lake Drive (water).

Suffolk Drive from Winslow Drive to Trail Lake Drive (water).

Anita Avenue from Corto Avenue to Suffolk Drive (water).