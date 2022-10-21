Read full article on original website
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington state representative, dies in car crash
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Jamie Walsh, the wife of Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh, died in a head-on crash on the Olympic Peninsula on Monday. Jamie Walsh’s car crossed the center line along Highway 101, south of Cosmopolis, and collided with a fully-loaded logging truck, according to Washington State Patrol. She was 58-years-old.
Washington reaches $10.5M settlement over Tyson Foods' price-fixing
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday that Tyson Foods will pay $10.5 million over their price-fixing on chicken products. According to Ferguson's office, the conspiracy affected an estimated 90% of Washingtonians. The AG's office asserts that Tyson Foods and 18 other chicken producers have been driving up the price of chicken since at least 2008, causing consumers to overpay by millions.
Gas prices continue drop for second straight week
SEATTLE, Wash. — Gas prices dropped 18.7 cents per gallon over the past week in Seattle, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 775 stations in the city. The average price for gas in the emerald city now stands at $5.19 a gallon, which is 30.7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.19 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Local health leaders highlight important Halloween safety tips
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — With Halloween right around the corner, local health leaders are highlighting some of the most important safety tips when out celebrating this year. Leaders with the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD) said it's usually already dark during popular trick-or-treating hours, between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
