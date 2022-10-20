Read full article on original website
Michiganese: Ten More Words as Pronounced by Michiganders
Every time there is a list like this, someone usually complains about it:. ...and on and on and on... In these manic and stressful times, we really need to lighten up and have fun – especially with ourselves. We can't take ourselves too seriously...if we did, there wouldn't be any fun to have.
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
Old Michigan (and other) Trading Posts: 1875-1952
The online dictionary describes a trading post as “a store or small settlement established for trading, typically in a remote place.”. If you've seen any western movies, you can picture that image in your head...especially if you saw Clint Eastwood's “The Outlaw Josey Wales” where he comes across a trading post exactly as described above. A trading post was so-named because of the trappers that would stop at these lonely outposts, trading their pelts for goods like food, boots, guns & ammo, dried meats, and clothing. Call it a market or a store, but the term 'trading post' is where its soul lies.....and it was usually no more than a grubby, slipshod, one-room shack out in the wilderness.
How To Get A Speed Bump In Your Neighborhood In Michigan
Are you tired of seeing cars fly down your residential street well above the posted speed limits? Well if you live in some cities, you can request "traffic calming" devices like speed bumps for your neighborhood. Is it legal to install my own speed bump in Michigan?. No, you can't...
Inside an Abandoned Michigan Liquor Store
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go again...this time, it's one of Michigan's abandoned liquor stores.... It's nothing special whatsoever, just a glimpse into an empty, deserted, disheveled, and cluttered abandoned...
Michigan’s Three-Day Haunted House Tour Kicks Off In Grand Rapids
For anyone who loves haunted houses and spooky attractions, sometimes November can bring a sense of sadness as the local attractions shut down for the season. But this year's biggest haunted house tour in Michigan takes place the first week of November. What is Michigan's Biggest Haunted House Tour?. While...
10 Helpful West Michigan Facebook Groups You Need To Join Now
Facebook has taken over my life recently. Recently, I have joined so many groups that my head is still spinning from all of the interactions and notifications. If you want to find your community, find a great place to eat or simply want to vent about what's going on in Grand Rapids or West Michigan, I have your solution.
Meijer Employees Made Sandy The Pony Out Of Hay To Help A Local Food Pantry
Growing up as a kid I used to beg my mom to let me ride Sandy The Pony after we were done checking out with all of our groceries. The thing I loved about Meijer is that they always set out pennies so no child would miss out on the opportunity to get a ride.
Live Like Royalty in Stunning Michigan Lakefront Castle For Sale
A historic, stone castle with 113 feet of lakefront property has hit the market in Michigan. Know as "the castle on the lake", the unique estate on .71 acres is for sale for $850,000 in Saint Clair Shores, Mich. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,000 square foot home was originally built in...
Two Michigan Restaurant Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
It doesn't matter where you go in Michigan from down south in to up north in Hancock you will find some good food to eat. Two Michigan restaurants have just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. To enjoy these restaurants you're going to head...
Nearly 25 Children Have Gone Missing in Michigan This Year
California - 2,133. According to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 24 kids have gone missing in Michigan since January 1st, 2022. One is way too many so please take a few seconds to look at these pictures and see if you recognize any of these missing Michigan kids.
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
No Money! No Problem! Here are Some Cheap Halloween Fun Events To Do In West Michigan
It's Halloween week! With the spooky holiday being next Monday, it is crunch time to figure out what you will be doing and where you will be going. Some of the costs of the Halloween festivities are expensive! However, I found some cheap (even FREE) options you can do to still have fun this Halloween.
Call An Exterminator: Michigan Has 3 of The Top 50 Rattiest Cities In America
It's getting colder in Michigan and that means it's time to cave and finally turn on the heat. And while we're enjoying the warmth and the heat as winter approaches we're not the only ones. Rats are looking for a place to stay warm and that includes inside your family's...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 21-23, 2022
The weather for the weekend looks great. We have some outside activities you can participate in as well as some indoor events. There is everything from lights and music, to comedy, concerts, the Muppets, a haunted car wash, Halloween activities, and even something for the dog!. Runs Through Sunday, November...
17-Year-Old Michigan Teen Calls 911 On Mom For Driving Drunk
911 dispatch in Blissfield, Michigan got a frantic call from a 17-year-old girl who was in the backseat of her mom's car along with her 15-year-old brother. The teen said her mom was driving drunk and that they didn't feel safe at all and needed someone to come find them.
What Do You Do When Goats Run Wild? Call A MI Sheriff With a Rope
One Michigan sheriff is glad he had a rope in his patrol car when some goats made a run for it. If you have never lived in the country in Michigan, you may not have experienced some of the unusual things that can happen where there is livestock in the area near your home.
Is There A Legal Age Limit For Trick or Treating in Michigan?
Growing up, you always anticipate the dreaded day you will have to stop trick or treating. However, I beg the differ. Who made the rule that there is an age limit on whether or not you can go trick or treating if you want?. There are places that have bans...
True Crime Podcast and TV Show Coming About Whitmer Kidnapping Plot
The bumbling plot to kidnap Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is going to be featured in a new podcast and television show. As a true crime lover, I've listened to A LOT of podcasts - one I definitely enjoy is the Chamelon series from Campside Media. Season one told the story of the Hollywood Con Queen, a years-long scam in which several Hollywood gig workers were fooled into flying to Indonesia for a movie that didn't exist.
Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm
Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
