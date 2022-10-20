ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

KRDO

Tumbleweeds trap Fountain couple in their home

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Strong winds Saturday night and into Sunday morning in Southern Colorado downed power lines and tree limbs. But for one couple living in Fountain, the wind brought out so many tumbleweeds, they can't even get out of their own driveway. "We couldn't even get out of here,...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Family fun and fright in Pueblo this Halloween

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Things will be getting a little bit spooky and a whole lot of fun in Pueblo this Halloween weekend, with multiple events for the entire family. The Riverwalk’s annual trick-or-treat event returns on Saturday, Oct. 29, and families can partake in a costume contest for multiple age groups, a mini pumpkin patch, $5 boat rides, and of course, the main event – trick-or-treating!
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tumbleweeds gobbled up a home in the Security-Widefield area Sunday morning!. Viewers sent 11 News eye-popping photos just after 10 a.m. of the massive pile of tumbleweeds burying a front yard, a vehicle and encroaching on the house itself. “I looked out my backyard, it didn’t...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victims identified in deadly kayak incident at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the two victims who died after strong winds caused three kayaks to swamp at Lake Pueblo State Park. Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers found a body they were searching for using an underwater drone, not far from the kayaks submerged. According to Colorado The post Victims identified in deadly kayak incident at Lake Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

CSP says avoid the 'Danger Zone' this Halloween

CSP says avoid the ‘Danger Zone’ this Halloween. Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber recognized by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as the 2022 Small Chamber of the Year. Salvation Army Holiday Festival. Annual holiday goods and bake sale at the Salvation Army in Colorado Springs. APPRECIATION FOR...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard

Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

2 arrested for attempted homicide and robbery in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two suspects were arrested late Saturday night and charged with attempted homicide and robbery, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday police officers were dispatched to a robbery at a business in the 2700 block of Shasta Drive in the Springs. There were reports of shots The post 2 arrested for attempted homicide and robbery in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Home shooting leaves woman dead in Pueblo County

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting at a home in rural southwest Pueblo County that occurred Friday night on Oct. 21. At around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road on reports of possible shots fired. When deputies arrived they […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
iheart.com

Colorado Police Get Creepy 911 Call From Empty Funeral Home (AUDIO)

This is CRAZY or maybe just really creepy. An emergency dispatcher in the city of Pueblo, Colorado received a 911 call from a funeral home around 3:30 am and things got rather creepy when the call disconnected after the dispatcher answered it. The dispatcher called the funeral home back and...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Motorcyclist dies in crash on MLK Bypass Saturday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the MLK Bypass Saturday evening. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on the MLK Bypass, where the roadway transitions to E. Fountain Blvd. The motorcyclist died on scene. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man dies after he lost control of motorcycle on Highway 50

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead after he lost control of a motorcycle while driving on Highway 50. The crash happened at around 9:16 p.m. on Saturday, just West of Pueblo. According to Colorado State Patrol, a 44-year-old man was driving a motorcycle in the eastbound lane on Highway 50. State patrol The post Man dies after he lost control of motorcycle on Highway 50 appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Two dead in kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead after a kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo Sunday afternoon. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say three kayaks, each with an adult and child, swamped because of the strong wind and waves along the north shore. One adult was initially found dead and a...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Springs police: Suspect shot by employee during robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect was injured while exchanging gunfire with an employee during a hold-up Saturday night. Police say the suspect and companion went into a store in the 1700 block of Shasta Drive just before 10:45 p.m. intending to rob it. It quickly became a shootout.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Wildfire northeast of Woodland Park under control

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire burning northeast of Woodland Park Sunday morning is under control and El Paso County personnel have assumed responsibly for the incident, according to the Woodland Park Police Department. Around 6 a.m. Sunday reports of a 3-5 acre fire came in near Rampart Range and Loy Creek Road. The post Wildfire northeast of Woodland Park under control appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

Suspect arrested after 2 separate fires at Walmart on 8th Street

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested the suspect in connection to two separate suspicious fires that occurred at a Walmart located on South 8th Street. At approximately 7 p.m., 43-year-old David E. Harris was located at the New Hope Shelter and taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 21. The Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Officers find mysterious device in home’s front yard

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found what appears to be a device used for stealing fuel in front of a home in a neighborhood near Colorado-115 and South Academy Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to CSPD, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were called to investigate a suspicious […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help police identify suspects of storage unit burglary

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects responsible for a series of burglaries at a storage unit that occurred on Oct. 16. MSPD estimated the suspects stole around $1,000 to $2,000 worth of goods from the storage units near Serpentine Drive and […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO

