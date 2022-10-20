Read full article on original website
KRDO
Tumbleweeds trap Fountain couple in their home
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Strong winds Saturday night and into Sunday morning in Southern Colorado downed power lines and tree limbs. But for one couple living in Fountain, the wind brought out so many tumbleweeds, they can't even get out of their own driveway. "We couldn't even get out of here,...
Family fun and fright in Pueblo this Halloween
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Things will be getting a little bit spooky and a whole lot of fun in Pueblo this Halloween weekend, with multiple events for the entire family. The Riverwalk’s annual trick-or-treat event returns on Saturday, Oct. 29, and families can partake in a costume contest for multiple age groups, a mini pumpkin patch, $5 boat rides, and of course, the main event – trick-or-treating!
KKTV
Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tumbleweeds gobbled up a home in the Security-Widefield area Sunday morning!. Viewers sent 11 News eye-popping photos just after 10 a.m. of the massive pile of tumbleweeds burying a front yard, a vehicle and encroaching on the house itself. “I looked out my backyard, it didn’t...
New drive-thru holiday display to feature over a million lights in Colorado
The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner and Pikes Peak International Raceway (PPIR), near Colorado Springs, is kicking things off early with the opening of its 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru holiday display. This year, the drive-thru experience will include dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, digital...
Which Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ?
(Colorado Springs, CO) There are plenty of good burger places in Colorado Springs, but only one champion. One week a year, burger restaurants around the city compete for the honor of being named Colorado Springs Indy Burger Week Champ. The people of Colorado Springs vote for their favorite burger, and one deserving eatery goes home with the coveted award.
Victims identified in deadly kayak incident at Lake Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the two victims who died after strong winds caused three kayaks to swamp at Lake Pueblo State Park. Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers found a body they were searching for using an underwater drone, not far from the kayaks submerged. According to Colorado The post Victims identified in deadly kayak incident at Lake Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
CSP says avoid the 'Danger Zone' this Halloween
CSP says avoid the ‘Danger Zone’ this Halloween. Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber recognized by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as the 2022 Small Chamber of the Year. Salvation Army Holiday Festival. Annual holiday goods and bake sale at the Salvation Army in Colorado Springs. APPRECIATION FOR...
25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard
Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
2 arrested for attempted homicide and robbery in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two suspects were arrested late Saturday night and charged with attempted homicide and robbery, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday police officers were dispatched to a robbery at a business in the 2700 block of Shasta Drive in the Springs. There were reports of shots The post 2 arrested for attempted homicide and robbery in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Home shooting leaves woman dead in Pueblo County
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting at a home in rural southwest Pueblo County that occurred Friday night on Oct. 21. At around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road on reports of possible shots fired. When deputies arrived they […]
iheart.com
Colorado Police Get Creepy 911 Call From Empty Funeral Home (AUDIO)
This is CRAZY or maybe just really creepy. An emergency dispatcher in the city of Pueblo, Colorado received a 911 call from a funeral home around 3:30 am and things got rather creepy when the call disconnected after the dispatcher answered it. The dispatcher called the funeral home back and...
KKTV
Motorcyclist dies in crash on MLK Bypass Saturday evening
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the MLK Bypass Saturday evening. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on the MLK Bypass, where the roadway transitions to E. Fountain Blvd. The motorcyclist died on scene. The...
KKTV
WATCH: Home searched in Colorado Springs as three men are accused of connection to alleged poaching ring
A pickup and semi fatally collided on northbound I-25 near exit 122 Thursday morning. The Colorado Springs Police Department is releasing more information on an incident involving a woman killed by a fire truck. Warm again. Updated: 10 hours ago. Changes by Sunday!. Updated: 23 hours ago. A local woman...
Man dies after he lost control of motorcycle on Highway 50
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead after he lost control of a motorcycle while driving on Highway 50. The crash happened at around 9:16 p.m. on Saturday, just West of Pueblo. According to Colorado State Patrol, a 44-year-old man was driving a motorcycle in the eastbound lane on Highway 50. State patrol The post Man dies after he lost control of motorcycle on Highway 50 appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Two dead in kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead after a kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo Sunday afternoon. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say three kayaks, each with an adult and child, swamped because of the strong wind and waves along the north shore. One adult was initially found dead and a...
KKTV
Springs police: Suspect shot by employee during robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect was injured while exchanging gunfire with an employee during a hold-up Saturday night. Police say the suspect and companion went into a store in the 1700 block of Shasta Drive just before 10:45 p.m. intending to rob it. It quickly became a shootout.
Wildfire northeast of Woodland Park under control
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire burning northeast of Woodland Park Sunday morning is under control and El Paso County personnel have assumed responsibly for the incident, according to the Woodland Park Police Department. Around 6 a.m. Sunday reports of a 3-5 acre fire came in near Rampart Range and Loy Creek Road. The post Wildfire northeast of Woodland Park under control appeared first on KRDO.
Suspect arrested after 2 separate fires at Walmart on 8th Street
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested the suspect in connection to two separate suspicious fires that occurred at a Walmart located on South 8th Street. At approximately 7 p.m., 43-year-old David E. Harris was located at the New Hope Shelter and taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 21. The Colorado […]
Officers find mysterious device in home’s front yard
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found what appears to be a device used for stealing fuel in front of a home in a neighborhood near Colorado-115 and South Academy Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to CSPD, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were called to investigate a suspicious […]
Help police identify suspects of storage unit burglary
(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects responsible for a series of burglaries at a storage unit that occurred on Oct. 16. MSPD estimated the suspects stole around $1,000 to $2,000 worth of goods from the storage units near Serpentine Drive and […]
