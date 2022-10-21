The 2022 Fleischaker/Greene Award for Courageous International Reporting has added a second recipient -- Olga Rudenko and the staff of the Kyiv Independent in Ukraine. Editor-in-chief Rudenko and her staff at the Kyiv Independent have not shied away from telling the stories of their war-torn Ukraine. According to the publication’s website, “the Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s English-language media outlet, created by journalists who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence.” Rudenko and the staff of 32 journalists continue to report from the frontlines of their country as Russia continues to wage a war that began in February of this year.

