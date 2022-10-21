ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheConversationAU

The popularity of the Korean oegugin (foreign) influencer is on the rise. But there is a dark side to this pop-nationalism

If you’ve been scrolling through YouTube, TikTok or Instagram it would be no surprise to chance upon calming minimalist aesthetics of Korean cafe decor; pilgrimages to the locations of popular K-dramas; and even the polite decorum of Korean public transport commuters. In South Korea, oegugin (foreign-national) influencers often produce...
dctheaterarts.org

Theater J picks 7 playwrights to diversify portrayal of Jewishness on stage

Theater J, the nation’s largest and most prominent Jewish theater, announces the selection of seven Expanding the Canon commissioned playwrights who over the next two and a half years will create new full-length plays that thematically and visually center ethnically and racially diverse Jewish narratives. The program seeks to correct and broaden the historically limited portrayals of Jewishness on stages in the US and around the world.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy