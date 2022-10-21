Read full article on original website
6 shot in North Carolina, including 18-month-old: police
On Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Oxford Police Department responded to the area of Piedmont Avenue, which is located downtown.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Man shot on Weld Street
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD is investigating a shooting on the city's east side Sunday evening. Police say they responded to Weld Street around 6:15 p.m. for the report of shots fired into a residence. Officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene, including gunshots into a residence nearby, which...
21-year-old male shot on Weld Street, RPD investigates
Officers said they were able to confirm that he was shot in the 100 block of Weld Street.
Several people targeted in North Carolina shooting that damaged cars, homes, police say
Scotland Neck police said they're investigating what they believe to be a targeted shooting Friday night.
WRAL
Two men were murdered in separate shootings in Edgecombe County over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office.
TARBORO, N.C. — Two men were murdered in separate shootings in Edgecombe County over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office. A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off...
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Edgecombe County homicide, deputies say
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed Sunday in Edgecombe County, deputies say. Deputies said they received a call that a man had been shot off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. When they got to the scene, they said they found LaMichael Everette, of Tarboro, suffering...
WHEC TV-10
Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly 390 crash
HENRIETTA, N.Y. A 22-year-old Fairport woman is now charged in a deadly drunk driving crash on 390. It happened overnight in the northbound lanes near the thruway exit in Henrietta. Jessica Cafarelli is charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and DWI. Deputies say her car flipped several times around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigating motorcycle crash on Lyell Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department says a man was sent to the hospital with injuries following a crash on Lyell Ave. on Saturday evening. Around 9:45 p.m., officers say a man driving a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Lyell near Orchard St., when he crossed the double yellow lines trying to catch up to a group of fellow riders.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Accused of Stealing Fmr. Officer's Gun
One man is now under arrest for stealing the gun of a retired police officer, who was shot and killed inside his car on Jefferson Avenue following a traffic accident. Rochester Police say retired Officer William Booker was shot and killed early on the morning of September 25th. As he...
Bloomfield man faces DWI charge for multicar crash
A man from Bloomfield faces a DWI charge following a crash involving four vehicles.
Body discovered in Rochester, RPD investigates
Investigators said they're working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the body, the cause of death, and when the death occurred.
13 WHAM
Home invasion victim dies, suspect indicted
Silver Springs, N.Y. — A man hospitalized after a home invasion in Wyoming County last month has died, and the suspect is now indicted on several charges. According to police, Eric Cushman, 51, entered a home in Silver Springs Sept. 10 through a window. He then allegedly entered a bedroom and attacked the victim, causing severe swelling and disfigurement in the head and neck area.
Greensville Correctional Center placed on ‘limited movement’ after officer death
Inmates at Greensville Correctional Center were placed under 'limited movement' on October 20 after the death of an officer at his home earlier this week.
iheart.com
May Rochester Death Ruled Homicide
A May Rochester death has been ruled a homicide by the county Medical Examiner's Office. Police say 33-year-old Amber Gartung was found dead inside a home on Park Avenue. Police are not releasing what exactly caused her death. There are no arrests, and anyone with information on the case is...
nyspnews.com
woman from Buffalo was arrested for DWI
On October 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kristen M. Wilkinson, 32 of Buffalo, NY for driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, open container and following to close. On October 21, 2022, Troopers responded to a two-car accident on Mian Street in the town...
North Carolina inmate escapes after threatening guards with ‘toothbrush shank’
A 47-year-old inmate escaped the Chowan County Jail early Thursday morning.
iheart.com
Driver Charged in Fatal 390 Crash
The victim of an overnight fatal crash on 390 has been identified -- and the driver has been charged. The Monroe County Sheriff's office says a passenger, 22-year-old Gianna Chapman of Parma, died when the vehicle left the road and overturned near the Thruway interchange. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Cafarelli...
Woman’s death on Park Ave. in May declared a homicide
33-year-old Amber Gartung was found dead inside a home.
WHEC TV-10
Multiple departments battle house fire in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. Late Saturday afternoon, multiple departments battled a fire in Scottsville. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Henrietta and Scottsville fire departments along with Monroe County deputies responded to a call for a structure fire. They were able to contain the fire from spreading outside the home. Nobody was...
