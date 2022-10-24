PCC Notes: Student-built homes, sheds up for bid Oct. 29

WINTERVILLE — Three homes constructed by students from Pitt Community College’s Construction and Industrial Technology Division will be sold by public auction Oct. 29 to fund future training.

All three homes are single-story structures that offer 1,344 square feet of heated living space. They are the latest to be built on campus by students from PCC’s Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration, Architectural, Electrical Systems, and Building Construction technology programs.

PCC students first began building houses as part of their curriculum coursework in the summer of 1988. Maurey Verzier, chair of PCC’s Building Construction Technology Department, says the hands-on projects introduce students to a wide variety of skillsets they can ultimately take to the workplace.

“The live-build projects play a crucial role in the success of our program,” Verzier says. “They give our students opportunities to develop and fine-tune critical-thinking and problem-solving techniques with their instructors on hand, guiding them through the troubleshooting process. The skills they acquire during these projects serve them well when they become managers and crew leaders in industry.”

Verzier said the live-build projects take three semesters to complete. When finished, she said each home is auctioned off to the highest bidder, who must make a 10% down payment immediately following the sale and is responsible for moving the structure from campus to a private lot.

The homes up for bid this month feature three carpeted bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Their exteriors are covered by half-inch rigid foam beneath vinyl siding, and their roofs include radiant barrier sheathing and 30-year shingles.

Each home comes equipped with a stove, microwave, dishwasher, water heater and HVAC unit. Other key features include:

Front porch with columnsLiving room and bedrooms with lighted ceiling fansHall bathroom with single vanity and fiberglass tub/shower comboKitchen with white shaker-style cabinets, dark blue shaker-style island and solid surface granite countertopsCommon area with engineered hardwood floorLighted bedroom closets

“The highest bidders will be purchasing quality homes that meet current building codes and exceed Greenville Utilities Commission E300 standards for energy efficiency,” Verzier said.

This month’s auction will begin with an opening bid at 10 a.m. at the corner of Memorial Drive and Dr. Fulford Road, where two of the homes up for sale are located. Once they have been sold, the auction will continue at the corner of Reedy Branch Road and Warren Drive.

Auction participants do not have to pre-register to bid on houses. Prospective bidders can view the homes in person before the sale by calling (252) 493-7522 to schedule an appointment. The homes will also be open for viewing the day of the auction, starting at 9 a.m.

In addition to the three homes, this year’s auction will feature bidding on a pair of sheds built by students taking carpentry through PCC’s Continuing Education Department. Each shed will be sold to the highest bidder, who will be responsible for the cost of having it relocated.

One shed is 8 feet by 12 feet and has a minimum bid of $2,200. The other is 10 feet by 12 feet with a minimum bid of $2,500. Both are available for viewing prior to auction day by contacting Gail Nichols, PCC director of CIT Continuing Education, at gnichols316@my.pittcc.edu or 493-7625.

ECHS holds Renaissance Fair

The Pitt County Schools Early College High School on PCC’s campus took a hands-on approach to learning about the Renaissance this week with an outdoor fair that featured various activities and demonstrations representative of the historical period.

Held Wednesday afternoon, the second annual ECHS Renaissance Fair included food, sword fighting exhibitions, glass bead jewelry-making, and gladiator jousting and costume competitions. ECHS Principal Wynn Whittington — who wore a medieval knight costume to the event, complete with black tunic, sword and spangenhelm helmet — said the fair’s purpose was to “expose students to the Renaissance period and all things historically related.”

“The students really enjoyed dressing up and competing in the costume and joust competitions,” Whittington said. “Leading up to the fair, they learned to collaborate together to create projects and come up with ideas for this year’s event.”

Whittington said many of the demonstrations that took place during the fair were performed by members of the Society for Creative Anachronism group from eastern North Carolina. The group is part of an international organization dedicated to researching and re-creating the arts and skills of pre-17th-century history.

“We are thankful for our partnership with Pitt Community College and Pitt County Schools that make these types of events possible,” Whittington said.

Orchestra to perform on Tuesday

The PCC Symphony Orchestra will perform its fall concert Tuesday at the Farmville Community Arts Council’s Paramount Theatre on Main Street in Farmville.

The performance is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and feature music by Czech composer Antonin Dvorak, Russian composer Alexander Borodin, and Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” There will also be a Halloween costume contest for children 12 and under.

Admission is free, but donations to support the PCC Music Department will be accepted.

For more information on this month’s performance, contact PCC Music & Drama Coordinator R. Michael Stephenson at 493-7493 or rstephenson@email.pittcc.edu.