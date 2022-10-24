ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

PCC Notes: Student-built homes, sheds up for bid Oct. 29

By PCC News Service
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fVk6_0ihnA7bZ00

WINTERVILLE — Three homes constructed by students from Pitt Community College’s Construction and Industrial Technology Division will be sold by public auction Oct. 29 to fund future training.

All three homes are single-story structures that offer 1,344 square feet of heated living space. They are the latest to be built on campus by students from PCC’s Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration, Architectural, Electrical Systems, and Building Construction technology programs.

PCC students first began building houses as part of their curriculum coursework in the summer of 1988. Maurey Verzier, chair of PCC’s Building Construction Technology Department, says the hands-on projects introduce students to a wide variety of skillsets they can ultimately take to the workplace.

“The live-build projects play a crucial role in the success of our program,” Verzier says. “They give our students opportunities to develop and fine-tune critical-thinking and problem-solving techniques with their instructors on hand, guiding them through the troubleshooting process. The skills they acquire during these projects serve them well when they become managers and crew leaders in industry.”

Verzier said the live-build projects take three semesters to complete. When finished, she said each home is auctioned off to the highest bidder, who must make a 10% down payment immediately following the sale and is responsible for moving the structure from campus to a private lot.

The homes up for bid this month feature three carpeted bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Their exteriors are covered by half-inch rigid foam beneath vinyl siding, and their roofs include radiant barrier sheathing and 30-year shingles.

Each home comes equipped with a stove, microwave, dishwasher, water heater and HVAC unit. Other key features include:

Front porch with columnsLiving room and bedrooms with lighted ceiling fansHall bathroom with single vanity and fiberglass tub/shower comboKitchen with white shaker-style cabinets, dark blue shaker-style island and solid surface granite countertopsCommon area with engineered hardwood floorLighted bedroom closets

“The highest bidders will be purchasing quality homes that meet current building codes and exceed Greenville Utilities Commission E300 standards for energy efficiency,” Verzier said.

This month’s auction will begin with an opening bid at 10 a.m. at the corner of Memorial Drive and Dr. Fulford Road, where two of the homes up for sale are located. Once they have been sold, the auction will continue at the corner of Reedy Branch Road and Warren Drive.

Auction participants do not have to pre-register to bid on houses. Prospective bidders can view the homes in person before the sale by calling (252) 493-7522 to schedule an appointment. The homes will also be open for viewing the day of the auction, starting at 9 a.m.

In addition to the three homes, this year’s auction will feature bidding on a pair of sheds built by students taking carpentry through PCC’s Continuing Education Department. Each shed will be sold to the highest bidder, who will be responsible for the cost of having it relocated.

One shed is 8 feet by 12 feet and has a minimum bid of $2,200. The other is 10 feet by 12 feet with a minimum bid of $2,500. Both are available for viewing prior to auction day by contacting Gail Nichols, PCC director of CIT Continuing Education, at gnichols316@my.pittcc.edu or 493-7625.

ECHS holds Renaissance Fair

The Pitt County Schools Early College High School on PCC’s campus took a hands-on approach to learning about the Renaissance this week with an outdoor fair that featured various activities and demonstrations representative of the historical period.

Held Wednesday afternoon, the second annual ECHS Renaissance Fair included food, sword fighting exhibitions, glass bead jewelry-making, and gladiator jousting and costume competitions. ECHS Principal Wynn Whittington — who wore a medieval knight costume to the event, complete with black tunic, sword and spangenhelm helmet — said the fair’s purpose was to “expose students to the Renaissance period and all things historically related.”

“The students really enjoyed dressing up and competing in the costume and joust competitions,” Whittington said. “Leading up to the fair, they learned to collaborate together to create projects and come up with ideas for this year’s event.”

Whittington said many of the demonstrations that took place during the fair were performed by members of the Society for Creative Anachronism group from eastern North Carolina. The group is part of an international organization dedicated to researching and re-creating the arts and skills of pre-17th-century history.

“We are thankful for our partnership with Pitt Community College and Pitt County Schools that make these types of events possible,” Whittington said.

Orchestra to perform on Tuesday

The PCC Symphony Orchestra will perform its fall concert Tuesday at the Farmville Community Arts Council’s Paramount Theatre on Main Street in Farmville.

The performance is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and feature music by Czech composer Antonin Dvorak, Russian composer Alexander Borodin, and Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” There will also be a Halloween costume contest for children 12 and under.

Admission is free, but donations to support the PCC Music Department will be accepted.

For more information on this month’s performance, contact PCC Music & Drama Coordinator R. Michael Stephenson at 493-7493 or rstephenson@email.pittcc.edu.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Greenville man celebrates $100,000 win

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Nelson Mercado II of Greenville tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Transportation summit makes Pitt County more mobile

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One North Carolina group is working to make Pitt County a better place for pedestrians and bicyclists. The official start to the BikeWalk North Carolina Transportation Summit is Friday, but the group already began pre-summit activities on Thursday. It is BikeWalk NC’s 11th annual summit, and it is the group’s first […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Pamlico Yachtworks sends new employees through BCCC apprenticeship

Large boat orders have picked up and manufacturing companies are frantically trying to keep up with the demand. Eastern North Carolina yacht builder Pamlico Yachtworks, LLC (PYW) has found that it needs all its skilled workers on the production line, cutting into its labor-intensive training process, even as it brings on new employees to accelerate production. The company approached Beaufort County Community College with a novel way to train its new employees. PYW will send up to eight new hires through an apprenticeship program at the college. Employees taking part in the apprenticeship will be paid full wages while taking classes at no expense to them. The program will require new hires to attend class three days a week while working at the PYW facility for the remaining two days of the week. Prospective students who would like to take advantage of this offer must first be hired by Pamlico Yachtworks, LLC.
WASHINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 26, 27 & 28

Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Suzanne...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
High School Football PRO

Edenton, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hertford County High School football team will have a game with John A. Holmes High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Air & Drone Show in Little Washington

This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. When Orville and Wilbur Wright first achieved actual flight from their crude, but functional aircraft at the Outer Banks of North Carolina, little did they know the extent that they would be changing transportation in the world forever. Since that fateful day on December 17, 1903, North Carolina would forever be the pioneer state in aviation. Thus the moniker ‘First in Flight’ for the state endures.
WASHINGTON, NC
rrspin.com

HCC selects three presidential finalists

The Halifax Community College Board of Trustees has selected three finalists for the president’s position. “We would like to thank the entire college community for your continued interest and support in the process to identify our next president,” said board Chair Mike Williams. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank each member of the presidential search committee for their exceptional insight, work, and effort.”
HALIFAX, NC
WNCT

The Greenville Museum of Art will hold a Halloween event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s an event that will let you and your family get scared together. On Sunday, the Greenville Museum of Art will be hosting a Halloween event that’s for the whole family. The event is called Halloweeni Jamboreeni and will be family-friendly and carnival-themed. It will have games, contests, prizes, a Trunk-or-Treat, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston child honored for saving brother’s life in fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One local youth in Kinston was honored in a ceremony Wednesday for her lifesaving actions when faced with a deadly fire. Zsakiyah Sutton’s courage is why the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, Mike Causey, recognized her with a special commissioner’s award for heroism. Causey said Sutton deserved the […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Women charged in Dollar General hold-up

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WITN) - Two women have been charged with holding up a dollar store Wednesday morning in one Eastern Carolina county. Pamlico County deputies say the Dollar General on Broad Street in Oriental was robbed just after 8:00 a.m. No one was injured after the robber came into the...
ORIENTAL, NC
WITN

Ayden man sentenced to firearms charge

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man faces over nine years in prison for a firearms charge. Hia-Keem Rice, of Ayden, pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was sentenced to over nine years in prison. According to court documents, on January 10,...
AYDEN, NC
wraltechwire.com

18th annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival to bring new music, food, entertainment to Wilson

WILSON – Final preparations are underway for the 18th annual North Carolina Whirligig Festival which will take place on November 5th and 6th in Historic Downtown Wilson. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive festival showcasing art of the region. The inspiration? Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs, of course. Vendors specializing in works using re-purposed, recycled, reused, or handmade materials line the streets to amaze festival goers. Admission and parking are free, as well as all activities within the festival.
WILSON, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy