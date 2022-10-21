ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

The Daily Collegian

Two Penn State physicists elected as Fellows of the American Physical Society

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Professors of Physics Radu Roiban and Zoltan Fodor have been elected as Fellows of the American Physical Society (APS), the world’s largest organization dedicated to physics. The APS Fellowship Program recognizes members who have made advances in knowledge through original research and...
Adrian Holman

Boston lab creates new version of COVID

The biggest news in the field of science earlier this week was released research from Boston University. Researchers at Boston University created a new version of the COVID virus. The scientists took the spike proteins off of the Omicron variant, the variant of the coronavirus that is the most prevalent throughout the world, with the virus cells from the original COVID-19. They were attempting to figure out whether the spike proteins were the main reason why the Omicron variant was able to evade the immune system easier than other variants.
BOSTON, MA
wonkhe.com

Podcast: Immigration, belonging, blended learning

This week on the podcast Suella Braverman is gone – but has the threat of a crackdown on international students gone with her?. We’ve launched new research on belonging and we look at the implications for universities. Plus there’s a new review out on blended learning and hidden history looks at the origins of UCL.
myscience.org

Awards for Early-Career Researchers

International state awards and DAAD Prize conferred at the University of Bonn. Distinguished early-career researchers have received state awards as part of the International Days events at the University of Bonn. Sponsored by the governments of Spain, France and the UK, the awards include the Queen’s Prize, created by Queen Elizabeth II (recently deceased) on the occasion of her 1965 visit to the University of Bonn, which recognizes outstanding achievement in English studies. The state awards have traditionally been presented simultaneously with the DAAD Prize of the German Academic Exchange Service for noteworthy accomplishments benefiting society and/or university life.
science.org

In Other Journals

Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) are molecules containing several adjacent benzene rings. Astronomical observations show that PAHs are common in the interstellar medium and that some carbonaceous meteorites contain PAHs; however, it is unclear whether these two observations are related. Lecasble et al. extracted PAHs from three meteorites and measured their carbon and hydrogen isotopes. They compared the isotope ratios with the expected values for formation in the interstellar medium or on meteorite parent bodies and with the degree of aqueous alteration of each meteorite. The authors propose that the PAHs formed in the interstellar medium were incorporated into the Solar System and then modified by reactions with liquid water.

