Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) are molecules containing several adjacent benzene rings. Astronomical observations show that PAHs are common in the interstellar medium and that some carbonaceous meteorites contain PAHs; however, it is unclear whether these two observations are related. Lecasble et al. extracted PAHs from three meteorites and measured their carbon and hydrogen isotopes. They compared the isotope ratios with the expected values for formation in the interstellar medium or on meteorite parent bodies and with the degree of aqueous alteration of each meteorite. The authors propose that the PAHs formed in the interstellar medium were incorporated into the Solar System and then modified by reactions with liquid water.

4 DAYS AGO