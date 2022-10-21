MADRID (AP) — A Spanish man who was documenting his ambitious journey by foot from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has not been heard from since crossing into Iran three weeks ago, his family said Monday, stirring fears about his fate in a country convulsed by mass unrest. The experienced trekker, former paratrooper and fervent soccer fan, 41-year-old Santiago Sánchez, was last seen in Iraq after hiking through 15 countries and extensively sharing his journey on a popular Instagram account over the last nine months. But his exuberant posts stopped suddenly on Oct. 1, the day he entered Iran from the country’s volatile northwestern border. Sánchez’s family says his daily WhatsApp updates stopped that day as well. Weeks later, they fear the worst. “​​We are deeply worried, we can’t stop crying, my husband and I,” his mother, Celia Cogedor, told The Associated Press.

13 MINUTES AGO