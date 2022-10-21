ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longwood, FL

leesburg-news.com

CDL training at LSSC sets course for new career

William “Bill” Wilkins began his CDL training with two goals in mind: to be able to create a better work-life balance and have a stable plan for the future. Wilkins, who was born and raised in Central Florida, didn’t always plan to be a truck driver. However, after spending 30 years working in retail, banking, and home improvement, he decided it was time to change lanes and take a new exit toward a career with a bright future.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Help Wanted: American ironworkers recruiting next generation

Orlando Iron Workers Local 808 is just one of dozens of union locals from Orlando to Detroit that has launched a recruiting blitz to bring in “unrepresented” journeymen and offer paid apprenticeships to the potential next generation of skilled welders. Bobby Knost, the union’s veteran business manager, said...
ORLANDO, FL
daytonatimes.com

Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County

Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?

It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

De Leon Springs Pancake Restaurant Open Under New Ownership

DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The locally iconic De Leon Springs pancake restaurant is back open to the public following a five-week period of being closed for renovations. It's now under new ownership, with the fresh proprietors debuting some tweaks to the beloved facility. Guest Services Inc. has taken over...
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL

