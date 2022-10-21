Read full article on original website
Related
Elton John, Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ Remix Video Highlights Their Enduring Style
Elton John and Britney Spears have dropped their official video for the Joel Corry remix of “Hold Me Closer.” Though neither singer appears in the new visual, their style is on display throughout the new visual. The pair was also absent from the original “Hold Me Closer” video.
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
10 New Songs to Listen to Today: Joanie Leeds, Arctic Monkeys, Shinedown, Jimmy Eat World and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
EW.com
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
Band of the Week: Mother’s Madness
Hard rock band performs on October 29 at the Maple Grove Tavern in Maple Heights
NME
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Midnights’ visual album with “music movies” featuring Laura Dern, Haim and more
Right before releasing her hotly awaited 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift revealed that she’s made a series of “music movies” for it that will feature Laura Dern, Haim and more. The first part of the visual album – a video for the record’s third track,...
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour 2023 Is Happening: Everything We Know so Far
Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour was confirmed at the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala, where the singer was in attendance with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy.
Taylor Swift Makes Return to Pop in New ‘Midnights’ Album, Will Release Music Movies for Songs
When the clock struck midnight, a new music era began for Taylor Swift as she debuted her 10th studio album, Midnights. When announcing the album, Swift hinted that it would share more personal stories, something she moved away from with her Folklore and Evermore albums, and described it as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTaylor Swift Details "Nightmare Scenarios," "Intrusive Thoughts" in "Anti-Hero" Music Video2022 American Music Awards: Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Among Top NomineesHarry Styles Leads Nominations for MTV EMAs “This is a collection of music written in the middle of...
Fergie & Son Axl, 9, Wear Matching Guns n’ Roses T-Shirts On Rare Public Outing
Sweet child of mine! Fergie, 47, revealed just how much of a Guns ‘N Roses superfan she was while out with son Axl, 9, over the weekend. The Black Eyed Peas songstress, 47, and son looked super cool while wearing matching band tees during a trip to LA’s Brentwood Country Mart on Sunday, Oct. 23. The mother-son fashion statement was a strong tribute to the 80s hair metal band, whose lead singer Axl Rosewas reportedly the inspiration for Fergie’s son’s name.
Complex
Gorgon City & Flirta D Collide On Booming New Track “Sidewindah”
Drawing a line under a busy summer that included a 16-week residency at Amnesia in Ibiza and a string of festival spots including Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds, North London production duo Gorgon City are back with their new single, “Sidewindah”, and they’ve called on Flirta D to provide his unique vocal flair.
TODAY.com
This Italian singer released a gibberish song in the 1970s meant to sound like English. It was a hit
In 1972, Italian singer Adriano Celentano created a hit song that made no sense. Upon first listen, anyone might mistake Celentano’s vocalization of “Prisencolinensinainciusol” for the voice of an American rocker the likes of James Brown. Ultimately though, the song was performed not in Italian or even in English but entirely in gibberish, however, with the intent of sounding like it was 100% American.
Welcome to the Lavender Labyrinth: Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Is the Mastermind’s Ultimate Power Move
Just three years ago, in “Daylight,” the climax of Lover, Taylor Swift announced, “I wanna be defined by the things that I love, not the things I hate, not the things that I’m afraid of, not the things that haunt me in the middle of the night.”
The Top 10 Need-to-Know Three Dog Night Songs (That Aren’t “One” or “Joy To The World”)
When disco fever inflicted the masses, rock ‘n’ roll faced an identity crisis. The 1970s were a time of experimentation in rock, a “throw it at the wall and see what sticks” kind of decade. If the genre wasn’t turned on to psychedelia or didn’t hop on the dance bandwagon, what was leftover became a bluesy, rootsy, blue-eyed boogie, pseudo-soul, funk-infused amalgamation of not hard, not soft, but more of a medium rock. The band to epitomize all of that: Three Dog Night.
Taylor Swift drops ‘3am’ edition of ‘Midnights,’ music video
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift has said “Midnights” was inspired by certain key sleepless nights — something many of her fans undoubtedly experienced as the singer-songwriter dropped seven bonus tracks and a music video just hours after the album’s release Friday. “Midnights” was released...
Hayley Williams Reflects on Paramore’s Rise: Scene Has ‘Come a Long Way’
Hayley Williams took to Instagram Stories to reflect on how far she and Paramore have come in a scene that she described as one that once “threatened to reject us” before the band performed at Las Vegas’ When We Were Young Festival on Sunday. The fest was forced to cancel its first date yesterday, Oct. 22, due to a high wind warning in the area. “To grow up in this scene was not a simple thing,” Williams wrote in a handwritten letter posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, as Billboard notes. “To be celebrating it (and to be celebrated by...
Taylor Swift: Midnights review – poised between self-flagellation and pure bliss
Billed as an album of dark nights of the soul, Midnights finds this most forensic chronicler of the heart reflecting on her past, wondering what might have been different. Breaking with the hazier, more pastoral sound of her last two albums, Midnights most often finds Taylor Swift back in the city, surveying the house party, some R&B moves to the fore: a shoutout to Janet Jackson on Snow on the Beach, Swift’s underpowered duet with Lana Del Rey, and times when brazen Auto-Tune moves the aesthetic forward. One blistering track, Vigilante Shit, could have come from Reputation (2017), the singer’s hard-as-nails riposte to her monstering by Kanye West, by way of Billie Eilish.
Songwriter U: Songwriting Better Melodies on the Guitar
The guitar is a chordophone, which means it can handle both single-note melodies and backing chords. Whether you start with chord progressions or lyrics your ultimate goal as a songwriter is to create some unique and memorable lead melodies. In this article, we will show you some tips and techniques for writing great melodies on your guitar, even if you’re only taking beginner guitar lessons.
New “Revolver” Outtake Features John Lennon Singing “Yellow Submarine”
This fall brings with it a deluxe reissue of The Beatles’ Revolver, and the lead-up to its release has seen some deep cuts and previously unseen material surface — including a new video for the song “Taxman.” But that’s far from the only Beatles rarity to show up to offer a sense of what this new edition of Revolver has in store.
Comments / 0